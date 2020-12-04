Wike, Others Attend Late Madam Abigail Makinde’s Funeral Service

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has presented a N448,660,773,476billion Budget, for 2021 fiscal year to the state’s House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

The proposed 2021 budget christened, “Budget of Recovery and Consolidation”, is made up of N305, 894, 284.061 for Capital Expenditure, while N142,776,489,415 is earmarked for Recurrent Expenditure.

Wike, while presenting the budget to lawmakers at the state House of Assembly in Port Harcourt, last Wednesday, said the N448,660,773,476 budget for 2021 fiscal year represents more than 20 per cent increase over the 2020 Revised Budget of N300billion.

He said the capital expenditure, representing 68.18 per cent of the total budget, comprised: Administrative sector N87, 790,330,011.37; Economic sector N105,077,364,248,.81; Law and Justice N1,742,996,000.00; Social sector N132, 656,033,322.35 and Deductions/Loan repayments of N38billion.

The governor explained that the capital budget would be deployed to advance economic growth and social progress by targeting and prioritizing investments.

He said the sum of N82,957,295,248.81 has been provided for the provision of infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and completion of flyover projects at Okoro-Nu-Odo, Rumuola, Rumuogba, and GRA Junction.

“We will also deliver the Ogoni–Andoni–Opobo Unity Road, the Eastern Bypass dualization, 6th and 7th flyover projects and the Wakama Road as well as all other ongoing rural roads in our communities and local government areas across the state.”

The governor stated that over N6billion has been provided in the 2021 budget to stimulate economic growth through investments in commerce, culture and tourism, mineral resource development as well as address environmental challenges to improve the quality of life of all residents.

Similarly, he said N13,861,407,451.97 has been provided to fund various social and economic investment schemes to support the development of small and medium scale businesses as part of efforts to create jobs and reduce poverty.

The governor noted that economic challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic clearly exposed the state’s vulnerability to food insecurity, hence, the sum of N16,107,080,000.00 would be spent on targeted investments in the agriculture value chain in a bid to create employment and enhance collective food security of the state.

In cognizance that quality public education remains the key to breaking cycles of poverty, the governor said his administration has decided to prioritise education in the 2021 budget with the provision of N30billion to boost infrastructure, enhance access and retention rates and improve educational outcomes in schools throughout the state.

The governor hinted that the state government has provided N25,111,728,000.00 for health care services for 2021 fiscal year.

According to him, government would focus on completing the four zonal referral hospitals at Ahoada, Bori, Degema, Okehi and Omoku, which were all at advanced stages of completion.

Wike explained that the 2021 budget would also prioritise security and sustain the existing efforts in combating insecurity and keeping residents safe and secure.

He said the Recurrent Expenditure of N142,776,489,415 represents 31.82 per cent of the 2021 budget.

Out of this, he said N76,198,906,179 is for personnel costs; N18,863,016,430 for overheads and N47,704,566,804 for grants and transfers to the consolidated revenue charges.

“From inception, this administration has prioritised the payment of salaries and pensions, and I wish to assure our workers, including the proposed 5,000 new enlistments, that they will receive their salaries as and when due in 2021. Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are also assured of prompt release of overheads to enable them run effectively and deliver services to the people.”

The governor explained that Nigeria was currently in its second recession in five years with headline inflation at 14 per cent.

However, he said the Federal Government has projected that the country would exit the recession in the first quarter of 2021.

Wike said the policy thrust for the year 2021 budget would be to accelerate economic recovery, drive growth and create opportunities for social progress; enhance human capital development and tackle poverty; build first-class infrastructures to accelerate socio-economic development.

He expressed optimism that the measures in the budget would place the state on a stronger economic footing towards achieving the NEW Rivers Vision for a peaceful, secure, inclusive and prosperous society.

He said the budget would be funded from Statutory Allocation, 13 per cent derivation fund, internally generated revenue (IGR), value added tax (VAT), refunds for federal projects and excess crude oil deductions, domestic and foreign credit as well as grants from development partners.

Commenting on the performance of the 2020 budget, Wike disclosed that at the end of October, 2020, the total net revenue collected by the state was N226,522,031,922.45, representing about 75 per cent overall proportional performance.

“While receipts from federal allocations declined, internally generated revenue overshot the budget projections by over N20billion despite the pause we placed on the payment of taxes by the informal sector and small businesses.”

Excited by the provisions in the presentation, the Speaker, Rt Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, lauded Governor Nyesom Wike’s commitment towards transforming the state’s economy.

According to him, generations to come would live to acknowledge his good deeds.

The Speaker further assured the governor that the state lawmakers would diligently consider and pass the budget to facilitate the continued development of the state.

Present at the budget presentation were: Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo; Secretary to the State government, Dr Tammy Danagogo; the state PDP Chairman, Amb Desmond Akwor and members of the State Executive Council.