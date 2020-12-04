Law/Judiciary
N2bn Fraud: Maina To Remain In Prison Custody Till End Of Trial, Court Rules
Embattled former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce Team, Abulrasheed Maina will remain in prison custody till the end of his trial on alleged corruption.
Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja gave the order on Friday barely 24-hours after the fugitive was extradited from Niger Republic by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.
The order was made sequel to an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s prosecution counsel, Mr Mohammed Abubakar.
Maina, who is being prosecuted by the EFCC on N2billion money laundering charges had jumped bail and fled to the Republic of Niger.
But he was produced in court for the first time on Friday following his extradition to Nigeria earlier on Thursday.
Ruling on the EFCC’s application for a remand order, Justice Abang said, “The defendant is already on bench warrant having jumped bail.
“So, he shall be remanded in correctional centre pending the conclusion of the trial.”
A lawyer, Adaji Abel, who newly took over Maina’s defence on Friday, appealed to the judge to adjourn the case to enable him to prepare adequately for the case.
The judge acceded to the request and adjourned till December 8.
Youth Leader Harps On Peace …Says It Is Recipe For Dev
The out gone Ozuzu Youth Movement President in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, Comrade Aforole Kingdom, has remarked that maintenance of peace was of the top priorities of his administration.
Comrade Aforole who stated this while chatting with newsmen in Ozuzu, explained that peace was the springboard for which development revolved.
The out gone President advised the new caretaker committee to carry relevant stakeholders along in the discharge of their duties.
Comrade Aforole said, “on behalf of my executive and good people of Ozuzu, I hereby confer the mantle of leadership on the new CTC, believing they will not disappoint us in their new assignment. It will be difficult to achieve desired goals without working as a team. We succeeded because none of the relevant stakeholders was left out. We expect you to do the same.
He listed notable achievements such as workshops for members, building of Ozuzu market, harmonious relationship with the traditional institution, access roads among others.
In his acceptance speech, the new caretaker committee President, Comrade Chikezie Promise, assured of the preparedness of the committee to follow the constitution to usher in a new executive.
Comrade Promise said he was grateful for the opportunity he and his fellow youths were given to serve and added that credible election would be conducted within the stipulated time.
Also speaking, the out gone Secretary General, Onuchisaokwu thanked the people for the opportunity given him to serve.
He noted that he had served meritoriously without blemish.
By: Chidi Enyie
Law/Judiciary
Extra-Judicial Killing: Victim’s Family Demands N100m
The family of late taxi driver, Mr Mark Chinatu Bright who was killed at Rumuokoro Junction in February 2018 has demanded the payment of the sum of one hundred million naira compensation from the police for his death
The family also demanded the arrest and prosecution of the police officer who allegedly killed their kinsman in order to bring justice to the matter ,adding that absolute justice is their demand.
A representative of the family ,Mr Mark Akachi made the demand on behalf of the deceased family when he appeared to give evidence before the Rivers State Commission of Inquiry investigating the alleged acts of violence, torture and violation of the fundamental rights of citizens committed by officers and men of the Nigerian Police in the state holding at the Obi Wali Conference Centre in Port Harcourt,last Monday.
Mr Akachi who is also one of the younger brothers to the deceased told the panel that the death of his elder brother had brought untold hardship and sufferings to the family, and noted that the one hundred million naira compensation sum would go a long way to take care of the needs of the deceased surviving daughter as well as his aged mother. According to him, the deceased was the bread winner of the family, and added that since his unfortunate demise the family has been passing through many difficulties.
“My brother brought me from village to Port Harcourt and now life is no longer the same.The money will cushion the effects of his death in the family, take care of his wife, daughter and aged mother and other family needs”
Mr Mark Akachi told the commission that his elder brother was shot dead by a police officer at Rumuokoro junction in August ,2018,adding that his late brother committed no offence for his killing.
He disclosed that the then Commissioner of Police, CP Zarki Ahmed led other management of the state police command on a condolence visit to the family over the extra judicial killing of his elder brother,adding the CP during the visit promised that justice will be done on the matter and ensure that the officer would be arrested to face justice.
He informed the panel that the CP ordered for autopsy and X-ray test to be conducted on the deceased, adding that a copy of the two reports were not released to the family
“Since then,we did not hear from the police again,the alleged police officer has not been prosecuted till date..the police later released the vehicle for us without a battery. We sold the vehicle and planned for his burial. The family wants justice and the culprit should be made to face justice,”he stated
Ruling on the matter,the Presiding Chairman of the panel, Justice Chukwunonye Uriri, adjourned the matter to Wednesday for defence and continuation to enable the police bring their witnesses.
