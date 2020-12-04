Rivers
Court Remands Ex-Inspector For Unlawful Murder Of Musician
The Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt has remanded dismissed Inspector Isaiah Bene, attached to 35 Squadron to Port Harcourt Correctional Centre for the unlawful murder of late Daniel Chibuike Ikeagwuchi aka Sleek.
Late Daniel Ikeagwuchi was shot dead by the ex-cop on the 19th of September, 2020, at Elelenwo town in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
When the matter was called, the accused person, who was charged with murder, could not take a plea, since the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter of capital offence.
The Presiding Chief Magistrate D. L. Konya remanded the suspect in correctional centre, pending the advice from the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP), Rivers State Ministry of Justice, and adjourned the matter to January 20, 2021, for mention.
Police Brutality: Ex-Commissioner Demands N30m Compensation
A former commissioner in Rivers State, Chief Pawariso Samuel Horsfall has demanded the payment of N30million as compensation for the brutality, assault and manhandling meted against him by operatives of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Buguma during 2019 gubernatorial and state House of Assembly elections.
Horsfall said payment of the sum so demanded would compensate for the assault and beating he suffered from operatives of SARS and Mobile Police Force as well as his properties and jewelleries carted away by the police during the incident.
The two-time commissioner and the current Regent of Peace Compound in Buguma town, Asari Toru Local Government Area, made the demand, yesterday, when he appeared to give evidence at the ongoing sitting in Port Harcourt of the state Judicial Commission of Inquiry Investigating the alleged Acts of Killing, Violence, Torture and Abuse of Fundamental Rights of Citizens committed by officers, men and operatives of the Nigerian police.
Horsfall while giving his evidence in the petition he submitted to the panel, alleged that on March 9, 2019, in Ward 7, Unit 11, Buguma, in Pawariso’s compound where the polling unit was situated, officials of SARS, accompanied by some APC stakeholders in the area, stormed his house and carted away his personal belongings worth about N30million on election day.
He further alleged that the police officers told him that they acted based on intelligence reports that he was harbouring thugs in his house, adding that he watched while the police destroyed his properties and looted his wife’s jewelleries.
The regent, who took his time to narrate his alleged ordeal in the hands of the SARS and police officers attached to monitor the said election in his polling unit, told the panel that the police officers also manhandled PDP supporters who came to cast their votes on that fateful day, adding that the police were aided by APC members to snatch ballot papers.
According to him, they were allegedly assaulted by the police, especially the SARS operatives, adding that the torture dehumanised and traumatised them.
“They alleged that I was harbouring thugs in my house. We were only seven persons at that moment, and my house is at the third floor of the three-storey building where the polling unit is located.
“They looted my properties and carted away my wife’s personal effects. I lost over N30million.
“I did not report the matter in any police station because the police seemed to be at war with every PDP member on that day”, he added.
Horsfall urged the commission to ensure that justice was served on the matter.
Our correspondent reports that a similar assault case brought by Hon Claudius Princewill from Buguma town in Asari Toru Local Government Area was later adjourned to December 14, 2020, for cross-examination by the police legal team, while the petition written by Mr Ezekiel Tariuwo was struck out because the matter was pending before a Federal High Court in the state.
The presiding Chairman, Justice Chukwunoye Uriri (rtd) while striking out the petition, said the panel was not bound to entertain any matter that was prejudice.
IYC, Ex-Agitators Back Court Order Against …Ask Buhari To Inaugurate Substantive Board
The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide, ex-agitators and the Watchdog for Progressive Ijaw (WPI), have thrown their weight behind an order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, restraining the Prof. Keme Pondei-led Interim Management Committee (IMC) from performing the functions of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
The IYC President, Peter Timothy Igbifa, described the court order as a vindication of the position of the IYC, and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately inaugurate a substantive board for the NDDC.
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja granted an order restraining Pondei, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, and others from performing the functions of the board of the NDDC.
Justice Ahmed Mohammed, in a ruling on an application by the Forum for Accountability and Good Governance, restrained them from parading themselves as board members of the commission.
Igbifa, who hailed the court action, said it was long overdue insisting that it was in line with the collective interests of the Niger Delta region.
He said the IYC had been at the forefront of agitation for the dissolution of the IMC as it believed that the composition was unknown to law and illegal.
Igbifa said the Act establishing the NDDC stipulated its modus operandi and never contemplated the deployment of an unknown committee to run its affairs.
He said the explanation that the IMC was set up to supervise the ongoing forensic audit of the commission was baseless as such function could have been performed by a substantive board.
Besides, the IYC boss said dissolving the IMC was timely as their elongated tenure came to an end this month.
He said: “We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the collective voice of the region and immediately inaugurate a substantive board for the NDDC.
“We have said it before and we are saying it for the umpteenth time that the IMC has outlived its usefulness. Such composition is illegal and against the interests of the states that make up the NDDC.
“The court order has further vindicated our position. The Presidency should stop provoking critical stakeholders in this region through some of its insensitive actions that serve only the interests a few greedy politicians.
