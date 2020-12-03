Sports
‘Ighalo Yet To Convince Solskjaer’
The reason why Nigerian star Odion Ighalo has been struggling for game time at Manchester United has been explained.
The 31-year-old striker, who is on loan from Chinese side, Shanghai Shenhua, has made just four appearances across all competitions for the English giants this season and he is yet to score.
The likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani have been preferred ahead of Ighalo by United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
United legend, Paul Ince, who also turned out for England and Liverpool FC during his playing days, feels that the Norwegian tactician does not trust Ighalo.
“Listen, I’m sure Cavani’s done enough to warrant a start, but it depends how [Solskjaer] sees it,” Ince said.
“Cavani’s in his 30s, he can’t start every game, but what he can do is come on and make an impact like we saw [at Southampton].
Ighalo caught the eye after joining United midway through last season as he excelled in the FA Cup and UEFA Europa League and the club extended his loan deal until January 2021.
However, the Red Devils signed Uruguayan marskman Cavani at the beginning of the current season and his arrival has seen Ighalo fall down the pecking order in the striking department.
“Whether he can start from the beginning, I’m not too sure. I think he might want to, but he’s got options now,” Ince continued.
“When Ighalo came over from China, he was coming on for the last 10-15 minutes because he wasn’t too sure about him.
“Now he knows he can throw someone like Cavani on, 45 minutes, and he will get goals. It’s good to have those problems, that’s for sure.”
Ighalo made his Champions League debut for United when he came on in the 90th minute during the 3-1 defeat to French giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on Wednesday night.
Sports
Rivers Utd Captain Confident Of Victory Over Futuro Kings
The captain of Rivers United FC, Festus Austin, has expressed confidence that his team will beat Futuro Kings of Equatorial Guinea com-fortably in the second leg of the CAF Confe-deration Cup (CAFCC) in Rivers State, Nigeria.
According to him, they are training adequately to ensure that United wins, adding that their loss in the first leg was due to mistakes from the strikers, as they also failed to convert their chances.
Austin, made the assertion, in a telephone interview with Tidesports yesterday,saying that there is no cause for alarm.
The Pride of Rivers State will on Sunday host Futuro Kings of Equatorial Guinea in the second preliminary leg of the CAFCC at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Rivers State, Nigeria.
“It is a game of football, we lost over there but, we have learnt from our mistakes.
“But I must tell you we will beat them comfor-tably on our ground.
“All hands will be on deck.
“We know what is at stake, so we are doing everything to ensure we get it right.
We are playing at home so we will double our efforts to ensure we qualify for the group stage of the competition.
“The technical crew is working on the psycho-logy of our players to get victory.
“I think we are going to approach the game from a different dimension” Austin said.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Rivers Utd Vs Futuro: Media Accreditation To End, ’Morrow
The media officer of Rivers United FC, Charles Mayuku has said that media accreditation for sports journalists who are interested in covering the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup between United and Futuro Kings has started.
Mayuku, disclosed this in a telephone interview with Tide-sports, yesterday, saying that media accreditation is important for all sports writers who want to cover the game.
Rivers United ‘Pride of Rivers’ will play host to Futuro Kings of Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, at the prestigious Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium, in Rivers State, Nigeria.
United lost 2-1 last week in Equatorial Guinea, consequently, for Rivers United to qualify for group stage, they are expected to beat their visitors by at least 2-0.
According to him, the accreditation would end tomorrow at 5pm, and the encounter is expected to kick off 4pm, Nigerian time on Sunday.
“Media houses interested in covering the game should send their application latest by midnight tomorrow. The email should include name, organisation and role,” Mayuku said.
He further explained that journalists would access the media tribune only, with limited number of photo journalists.
“Gentlemen, there will be no pre-match interview, no mixed zone, flash interview will be for only right holders and post-match press confe-rence is for limited media houses” he stated.
By: Tonye Orabere
Sports
Yusuf Seals Two-Year Contract With Rangers
Rangers International F.C Coach, Salisu Yusuf, has penned down a two-year deal with the Enugu club side.
The former Super Eagles Coach said after signing the deal that even though his target for the season was to emerge champions of the league again, he nonetheless, respected every team in the NPFL.
Coach Salisu, who recently penned down a two-year deal with the ‘Flying Antelopes’ said in an exclusive chat that all the teams should be respected so as not to be given a surprise treat.
“For me, my philosophy in looking at other teams, is, “always respect all the teams in the NPFL,” because that is why they are in the premier league. Any team in the premier-ship deserves some respect, then you can be able to work hard and beat them. When you don’t show them respect, you will be in for some surprises,” stated the vastly experienced gaffer.
He stated further, “So, all the teams in the top league, I respect them and I believe they have what it takes to be in the premiership. Every team we play, we take as a cup final. We also know that there are many big teams in the league who always contest for the titles and we too want to contest for the title. I believe that the game of football is a game of mindset, so we believe that we can challenge seriously for the championship. Anything can happen, but we hope in the two years to come, we hope to do well in the first season, get the continental ticket and do better in the second year in the continent. That is our objective, that is our focus.”
He stressed that in the game of football, there were high and low points, but assured the teeming supporters of the club that he hoped to have much more high points to lead the club to the league and cup double at the end of the season.
“The Nigeria league organisers have again shifted the start date for the 2020/2021 NPFL season to a new date of December 13, 2020, subject to confirmation by the AGM of the L.M.C that holds Wednesday in Abuja and Rangers are set to rub shoulders with other top sides to challenge for the league diadem, he added.
