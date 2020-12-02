Column
They Have Not Changed (Part 1)
Two years ago I wrote the following lines; which I see as imagery of the present realities.
A dog barks, it does not mew like a cat.
The lizard does not look like a snake. Values are inherent, no one acts differently away from innate natural traits. Though nurture can make a little difference. A wicked man ends up a wicked politician, so does a childish person become childish in power. These men don’t shock me with their drama of the absurd. I simply laugh, laugh at them.
Frankly speaking I no longer laugh at the sordid absurdities that we see in the polity today and at global level. No critical mind will dismiss the level of apathy and insensitivity that define the leadership of this country at all levels especially at the centre, which in the words of W. B. Yeats, many say, can no longer hold. It is a centre that generates wider hiatus on daily basis between them and the rest of US. The country is getting more divided today than ever before.
I no longer laugh at the acts of inhumanity and ineptitude that litter every policy and policy implementation in Nigeria. Nothing has changed and nothing may change soonest. We only get used to living with low circumstances; they never change. The failure of governance is predicated on the leadership and political actors. How can a leadership which did not prepare for any form of change, change anything?
No political actor can offer what he does not have. A man can only perform within the capability and capacity of his natural psycho social endowments.
In the recruitment of leadership a lot needs to be taken into consideration. Many have suggested in the past that all prospective seekers of elective offices and appointment should undergo psychiatric test to determine their emotional stability or mental health. In this context, it is no longer enough to set up screening procedures and templates that should determine the suitability of an office seeker into a position of trust. So many, have passed such tests at the level of academic qualifications and a clean slate, in terms of health, or the level of corruption index and other yardsticks.
However, the most important check in the recruitment of persons into political office should be a look at the antecedents’ of such persons, with respect to previous engagements in public and private life. This is important because people do not change overnight in character and political ideology.
The present administration in 2014, after the formation of a mega party which became A. P. C in 2015 promised to chart a departure from the ruling P.D.P. , if elected to power. They came with the mantra CHANGE.
Today, Anne Enright has been justified in her postulation that “people donot change, they are merely revealed”. Part of the change campaign promise was to change the security situation in Nigeria, with emphasis on eliminating the terrorist movements in the North East. The revelation today is that the terror in that region has gotten worse on daily bases and other groups like killer herdsmen and bandits have been emboldened in their savagery and murderous movements across the country.
Nothing has changed in the economy and security. Apart from Boko haram insurgence, West African brand of the militant jihadists now exist here. The naira to the dollar in terms of exchange rate has reached a ridiculous interplay, such that the naira may degenerate into the same abyss as the Zimbabwe currency, God forbid.
Fuel price is ridiculously very high at 170 Naira per litre. The litany of failed promises are many and varied. Let us pause to think if we didn’t expect this, judging from the antecedents of the present leadership.
The man who is at the saddle today, President Muhammadu Buhari was here in 1984. Many can recall his policies which were anti people. How can we forget in a hurry Decree Number Two, which led to several human rights abuses.
He was the Military Head of State whose “Austerity Measure” led to what many of us who were undergraduates then referred to as scramble for essential commodities.
How can Nigerians forget the scramble for milk, sugar, soap and detergents etc. The recent search for onions in the South South is nothing compared to the scramble for essential commodities in those unholy years, all thanks to that regime with the same man in the saddle today.
The transformation of the President to a democratic leader has not changed anything. He merely removed his military robes. Those who brought about this dispensation expected a change. They matched the streets condemning the Jonathan administration. Where are they today? A Leopard does not change his spots.
Albeit Einstien was right when he said that “intelligence is the ability to change”. May I add that only those who are prepared to change, can change themselves before they can change society.
By: Bon Woke
Column
A Plea To President Trump
The following article by this writer has been edited and republished here to correct an error. And moreover, Trump is yet to formally concede defeat.
His name is Donald John
Trump or DJT, for short. He was born on June 14, 1946 and grew to become a very successful businessman before running election in 2016 to become the 45th President of the United States (POTUS).
Trump is said to hail from the US Mid-Atlantic State of New York. Until his present sojourn in the White House, he was known to preside over a hugely successful family business and was once host of the primetime business mentorship boot camp, The Apprentice, where he made popular his catch phrase ‘You Are Fired!’ while evicting trainees who fell short of his usually tall corporate expectations.
His conglomerate, the Trump Organisation, is headquartered at the Trump World Tower in New York City and has since diversified into about 500 ventures, including education (Trump University), food processing (Trump Steaks), distilleries (Trump Vodka), real estate, professional sports, hotels and resorts across the world.
Regarding sports, it cannot be readily ascertained here whether Trump has a stake in Mr. Vince McMahon’s professional wrestling enterprise; but he once featured in a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) event in which both men wagered over two professional wrestlers (Bobby Lashley and Umaga) as to determine which of the two bettors would take a mandatory hair cut from the other if his preferred athlete lost.
Trump’s choice wrestler won the bout, of course. And McMahon got a merciless hair shave on public television from his billionaire friend.
Those who understood the gamble suspected that Vince was already overdue for a pruning and was only keen to dramatise it for the benefit of his WWE Universe. Else, who would imagine that (for whatever its worth) Trump would take the risk of losing a bet and thereafter have his globally unique hairstyle destroyed before a world television audience. Impossible, if you asked me!
For many who come from this part of the world, these were probably the few times they had heard of Mr. Trump before he filed out with Senator Ted Cruz, Senator Marco Rubio, Gov. Jeb Bush, Dr. Ben Carson and a few other Republicans to contest the party’s presidential primaries in 2016.
Trump did not just defeat his GOP rivals, he practically rode roughshod over them and emerged to face his ultimate challenger and the Democratic Party’s nominee, Mrs. Hillary Clinton, in an election that was tainted by much bitterness, rancour and alleged foreign meddlesomeness.
While the former First Lady, Senator and Secretary of State was adjudged to have run a decent campaign, Trump’s outing was deemed to have fallen far short of expectation. He did not only malign his main opponent with half truths and outright falsehoods but consistently referred to her as a ‘Nasty Woman’ or ‘Nasty Hillary’, among other utterly disparaging qualifiers.
And as if that was not bad enough, the US Electoral College system still awarded the Presidency to the latter even though Clinton amassed more popular votes on Election Day. Pity!
For me, the most interesting part of the American presidential election process lies in the contestants’ concession and acceptance speeches. It is the crowning glory of this four-year seasonal outing. Listening to such speeches gives me goose skin.
The oratory, tributes, encomiums, anecdotes, pledges, acknowledgements, forgiveness, reconciliation, invitation, total surrender and, above all, the reaffirmation of belief in God, family and country; they overwhelm me. Each sentence pulls a chord in me. It’s like they should never stop speaking.
And to think that they do this extemporaneously! Even when they use teleprompters, the rise and fall of their voices continues to wow.
Following his long projected electoral triumph and given his victory speech immediately after garnering the requisite 270 electoral votes, the 2020 Democratic Party Presidential Candidate, Senator Joe Biden, appeared capable of acquitting himself on this count. His speech surely contained the kind of lines that bring me those tears and bumps.
Not one to be kept in suspense for too long, I hereby plead with President Trump to reconsider his refusal to concede defeat as to enable me listen to the remainder of Biden’s elevated rhetoric. As for the incumbent, his acceptance speech in 2016 and even that at his inauguration in 2017 hardly impressed. So, I don’t expect a moving concession speech if and when it eventually arrives.
But come to think of it, is Trump saying there was poll fraud in God’s Own Country? If so, let him spend the rest of his tenure to fish out the perpetrators of such heinous crime and banish them to Nigeria where there is no shortage of their ilk. Failing to do so, he should immediately vacate his standing order on visa denial to suspected election fraudsters in Nigeria. Period!
Finally, Trump should quit behaving like a head hunter who wouldn’t tolerate the sight of even a blunt machete near his head.
With only 232 electors for the President and 306 for his Democratic challenger, it is already evident that Trump goes nowhere even if Mr. Biden subtracts the mandatory 270 votes and lends him the remainder.
Let me ask: Why does this man thrive in controversy?
By: Ibelema Jumbo
Column
Bread Of Sorrow
Bread of Sorrow is the pressure, the angst and disappointment we experience in any aspect of our struggle as a people or individual, when we gain nothing in the process.
In the book of Psalms chapter 127 verse 2, King David wrote:
“It is vain for you to rise up early, to sit up late to eat the bread of sorrow”
According to him, the Lord blesses His people even when they are asleep. The implication of the phrase “Bread of Sorrow” is anxiety and vain struggle to profit for the good things of life especially in the absence of divine direction. However, eating the bread of sorrow could refer to misadventures and the futility in the struggle for good things of life in all sectors of the economy.
Many eat the bread of sorrow in their every day enterprises in a dislocated and unsustainable economy like Nigeria. This happens to a large percentage of Nigerians in the political space. It will not be wrong to say that the young people who embarked on #ENDSARSProtest are “eating the Bread of Sorrow” right now.
How else can one explain the fact that rather than receive proper attention from the powers that be, the reward they are getting is freezing of their accounts and litigations in courts, instituted by those who ordinarily should be part of the struggle. They are subjected to different manner of rejection and frustration even from those who had earlier endorsed their struggle as legitimate.
The young people were brutalized on different fronts by their mates who hijacked the struggle and others in uniform. These same renegades had ruined the peaceful protest by embarking on looting and destroying public property. The denial by government that no one was killed at the Lekki toll gate debacle is a packaged bread of sorrow for the youths, who spent their money and time all day to fight against police brutality and bad government in Nigeria.
All Nigerians who saw and cheered these young ones are eating the bread of sorrow. The expectation of concerned Nigerians was that for the first time in the history of Nigeria, the young people were taking their destinies in their hands and real change was going to happen. The thinking was that the leaders would eat the humble pie and heed to the anticipated demands that could reform the police and usher in a just society.
They all ate the bread of sorrow, all whose dream of living in a Nigeria where young enterprising youths will be allowed to live out their dreams without threat by law enforcement agents. Some of the demands of the youths would have become a trigger that would push the much talked about restructuring of Nigeria.
A state police with a human face would reduce police brutality. A well paid police operative would reduce corruption in the system. The reward system in Nigeria is one in which bad governance has led every employee in the labour sector to the table served with the bread of sorrow. The situation is like the proverbial “working like the elephant and eating like an ant”.
Teachers, university lecturers, civil servants are on this table served with the bread of sorrow and sour grapes as their take home wages cannot take them home.
On the flip side, political office holders especially the Federal legislators are excessively rewarded for their efforts with jumbo salary. The protracted strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities is an avoidable waste of human capital and unfortunate foistering of a bleak future for the youth.
Parents who have invested in their children, waiting to see them graduate at record time are constantly pushed to eat the bread of sorrow every year. ASUU has been struggling over the years to convince Nigerians that their demands are in the interest of Nigerian students and their parents. They have been agitating for improved wages, enhanced condition of service and good environment for teaching and research.
Unfortunately, Federal Government has been reneging on several memoranda of understanding reached at different times with the egg heads.
The issues of Earned Academic Allowances, improvement of university infrastructure and IPPIS debacle could have been resolved to avoid the current prolonged strike which has lasted for seven months and counting. All the so called Nairametrics have remained unresolved because of lack of political will by government to invest in the educational system.
The UNESCO bench mark of 26% for education in budgetary provision is yet to be addressed in Nigeria. In the current 2020/2021 budget, Nigeria budgeted 5.6 percent for education. Between 2011 and 2015, Nigeria has budgeted between 9.3 percent and 10.7 percent; this was during former President Jonathan administration. In the present dispensation, 7.9 percent and 5.6 percent have been budgeted for the education sector between 2016 to date.
It follows therefore that the negotiations between the Federal Government and ASUU are exercises in futility because no one can give what he doesn’t have.
Can FG do better than it has done on the education budget? The present budget estimate is hanging on a huge deficit as Nigeria is borrowing to fund it. Nigeria is projecting a budget estimate of 11.86 Trillion Naira in 2021 with a humongous deficit of 5.16 Trillion Naira. It means therefore that nearly 50% of the budget will be financed on loan as projected revenue is only 6.98 Trillion Naira.
The ASUU-FG imbroglio remains intractable while students and parents continue to munch the bread of sorrow. The educational system will continue to produce half baked graduates who will increase the unenviable army of unemployables as poverty soars higher in a country that has become the poverty capital of the world. We pray for Nigeria in distress. Lord have mercy. May the recent concessions by FG meet the expectations of ASUU so that the wheel of the educational system will move again and in a sustainable direction.
By: Bon Woke
Column
Matters Arising
Trending
- Politics2 days ago
Ekiti PDP Blasts Fayemi Over Insecurity
- Editorial2 days ago
As World Marks AIDS Day…
- Politics2 days ago
Borno: PDP Blames Buhari For Massacre
- Politics2 days ago
‘Legislators Should Enlighten Nigerians On Legislative Duties
- Opinion2 days ago
Media And #EndSARS Saga
- Sports2 days ago
‘Sports Ministry Needs N81m To Clear Weed At National Stadium’
- Column2 days ago
A Plea To President Trump
- Politics2 days ago
Heed Calls For Restructuring, True Federalism, Wike Urges Buhari