How We Can Survive Another Recession
Recent World Bank report has shown that Nigeria’s economy has plunged into recession for the second time in five years.
From 6.0 percent projected, the report shows Nigeria recording a second consecutive negative growth, contracting by 3.62% in the third quarter of 2020.
This week’s edition of “My Business” looks at the effects of the recession on businesses and how the country can work its way out of this terrible decline in economic activities.
Our senior correspondent, Lilian Peters, had a chat with some financial experts and business men in Port Harcourt, who bared their minds on the current situation. Read on.
A chartered accountant and the Managing Consultant of S.O Igwe & Co., Ambassador Silas Igwe, said the major factor that led Nigerian economy to contract was the fall in the price of oil, which is the major source of revenue of the nation.
Igwe who operates a professional auditing and tax management firm noted that oil “in fact generates about 80 percent of our country’s revenue”.
He also said that the effects of COVID-19 made many establishments to shut down operations, thereby denying them cash inflow.
This, he said, also impacted on the country at large, reducing the revenue the country would have generated.
“The truth is that the pandemic affected the economy of many countries including the developed countries and therefore threw them into recession. Some of the affected countries are: Britain, France, Italy, Canada, Germany, United States of America. Britain was the worst hit because their economy contracted by 20.4 percent.
“The recession could not have been prevented by the Nigerian government due to the natural causes but the right action by government can chat a way out.
“Government should adopt bail out to some selected and essential companies. Grant soft loans to the real sectors of the economy, empower households to enable them spend more, thereby stimulating the economy, as well as tackle corruption headlong”, he said.
Amb. Igwe further noted that the way forward for big and small companies would be “diversification of goods and services tendered so as to increase sources of revenue, adopt a competitive pricing policy in their businesses and a good customer relationships.
“There is also the need to reduce cost as much as possible, including overhead cost. Adopt marginal costing approach”.
The Managing Director, Integrated Oil Shore Services Nigerian Limited, Mr Chijioke Samuel Ekeke, in his own view, said the effects of the recession on businesses would be worse than imagined.
“I do not even know when we came out from the first recession. We are confused and business operations had declined due to scarcity of dollar and bit by bit remittance.
“To remit money for purchased tools and equipment, the bank will say only $10 would be paid at a time, even with N470 per dollar”, he said.
Ekeke urged the present administration in the country to fulfill its promises to the nation.
He said the Federal Government’s assurance that the country would exit recession by the first quarter of 2021 was not sacrosanct, explaining that the situation on ground has many unanswered questions.
“The only way forward is for the government to be committed to the masses and work with experts who know what to do in different situations”, he said.
The Managing Director, Isumana Nigerian Limited, Amb. Umana Idongesit Sunday, said the recession affected import, export and currency flow in the country.
Sunday, whose company deals on science and hospital equipments, noted that businesses were passing through harsh economic situation which in turn affected the country’s revenue generation.
He noted that, “Businesses are facing serious challenges under the present economic recession in the country caused by Coronavirus and other unmanageable issues.
“No currency flow, no foreign reserve, to boost the economy and no free flow of businesses.
“We import at a very high cost, supply at a high cost to the hospitals who in turn demand the recovery of their money from their patients”.
He commended the Federal Government’s initiative in the area of agriculture, especially the production and packaging of local rice to compete with foreign ones, he said more needs to be done in the area of infrastructural development and power supply.
“Without good road network and power supply, the cost of finished products would still be high. The rail system needs to work and the price of fuel has to come down to reduce transportation”, he said.
For a quick recovery from recession, Sunday urged the government to stimulate the informal sector to generate more jobs, while interest free loans are given to boost small and medium enterprises.
“Government should put round pegs in round holes. The use of experts in their respective fields would go a long way in helping us exit the situation we find ourselves.
“If government would leave party sentiment, tribalism, and pick qualified economic experts, then our recovery would be near”, he added.
FG Extends MSME Survival Fund To Transport Operators
The Federal Government has said its Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) survival fund for the transport sector will benefit 4,500 transport businesses in each state across the federation.
The Managing Director, Bank of Industry, Kayode Pitan, said this at the launch of the transport sector track of the scheme in Lagos, on Monday.
He said the transport fund was available to transporters driving buses, taxis, tricycles, motorcycles or any other kind of transport business.
“This fund is for people whose transport businesses have been affected by the pandemic and the Federal Government would be disbursing N30,000 grant to 330,000 self employed people in the country,” he said.
He said the Federal Government had plans to support over 330,000 self-employed people that had been affected by the pandemic with this scheme.
“We will be working with the unions and we are also using this medium to encourage their members to apply for the fund as it would be on first come, first serve basis,” he said.
He said to qualify for the fund, transporters must be Nigerians with a verifiable Bank Verification Number; must be registered with a transport association, and self-employed in the transport business.
Also speaking, the President, Ladies on Wheel Association of Nigeria, Mrs Anyagwa Tolani, said this was the first time her association would partake in a Federal Government’s support scheme.
She commended the Federal Government for the scheme, saying that the fund would help to cushion the effect of the pandemic on their businesses.
She said about 150 women in her association would benefit from this scheme.
“I am very sure that this would attract more women to join our association because we have more than a thousand women that are not registered,” she said.
Expert Identifies Causes Of Business Failure
The Chief Executive Officer of the Leverage Hub Investment Limited, Revelation Ohio, has identified the major causes of business failure in the country.
He said that fear of failure, fear of sustaining success, among others, have kept people from taking actions that would better their lives and transform the society.
Ohio who made this known while speaking at a Business Round Table on Monday, in Port Harcourt, explained that one major way to overcome fear for investment and business is to redefine failure.
Explaining what he meant by redefining failure, Ohio said, “The best way to overcome fear is to start to do that thing that puts in you fear; anything you are afraid of in business. All you need is to take bold steps to do that thing, and by doing that, you are redefining fear.
“Do not allow people to define failure for you. Failure or success is up to you, and nobody will succeed for you, for it is your decision to succeed or fail.
“Fear is a limiter of destiny and in life, you experience high and low period. Fear is just an event, but not the end. If you have failed in one venture today, you will succeed in another tomorrow.
“I am where I am today in business because I refuse to allow the failure in one business trap me down. I just move on another investment, and I have been in business for 20 years, I had lost money, but I did not stop”.
He said another way to overcome fear in business is to look at the past successes which will encourage one to take action to achieve target.
He urged intending investors to always have the mindset of success, irrespective of the challenges that might confront them.
By: Corlins Walter
SMEs And Yuletide Seasons
Christmas period is fast approaching. In the next few days, the entire country will be in a festive mood with the citizenry engaging in buying and selling for the yuletide.
Many operators of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country have started stocking their shops with goods, mostly food items and Christmas gifts, in anticipation for yuletide patronage.
In this week’s edition of My Business, The Tide looks at the viability of SMEs during this year’s Christmas period, especially in the face of the recent lockdown occasioned by Coronavirus pandemic, the EndSARS protests and the new economic recession in the country. How have SME operators managed to stock their shops in preparation for the Christmas period and what are the chances of getting good patronage?
Our senior correspondent, Lilian Peters’ chats with some SME operators in Port Harcourt provide answers to these questions. Read on:
Pastor (Mrs) Joy Ezekiel Udoh of ‘Joyce Fashion’, said the sign of season sales were yet to be seen compared to the previous years.
She said, “ both the buyers and shop owners are complaining of lack of money in the system to even stock their shops.
“We only went to market to handpick small goods to keep the business going. Those that managed to buy did that on credit”.
She noted that the increase in price of fuel has further complicated the situation, as the cost of transportation of goods has gone up by 100 per cent.
The owner of ‘Joyce Fashion’ noted that the pump price of N170 per litre “is adding to the sufferings of the business men and women who have not even recovered from COVID-19 and #EndSARS losses.
“The situation is not funny, government needs to help the poor masses”.
A shoe dealer in Mile 3 Market, Diobu, Mr Uchenna Mgbeoji, said the year has already gone, “because COVID-19 changed everything in addition to the #EndSARS protest.
“Things are very expensive in the market and everybody is in trouble. By this time in the previous years, the season was at the peak for Christmas sales but now, the shops are empty because we do not have the money to stock our shops.
“The fall of Naira and the closure of Nigerian borders also contributed to what is happening to SMEs these days.
“SMEs manage to stay in business without making gains. How do you see business men and women staying at home for more than six months in the name of Coronavirus and #EndSARS protest?
“Remember that we paid shops and house rents, in addition to security and other fees. Now, schools have opened, how do we cope with all these problems?”, he asked.
The shoe dealer who also manages a fish pond said that the cost of feed has gone so high that the feed that used to cost N5,300 now cost N7, 300.
“In other countries like Dubai, government takes care of the people but here in Nigeria, the people take care of government which does not care whether you make gains or not”, he said.
The Managing Director of Bernice Boutique, Ewere Ochie, said, “I prefer the time of President Goodluck Jonathan when the Dollar was N170 with the Nigerian borders open for business.
“The prices of clothes are too high in the market, coupled with the transportation hike due to fuel increase.
“They said we are in second recession, as if we had ever gotten out of the first one. This government has failed us. We are only living by the grace of God.
“All we see (hear) are promises upon promises without the fulfillment. Since President Buhari took over office, l have not travelled out of the country to buy clothes for my boutique”.
Bernice Boutique Director said that there was no basis for comparison between this year’s Christmas period and the previous ones in the face of recent COVID-19 pandemic and the #EndSARS protest, which according to him, affected the economy and livelihoods.
“Most people lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic and even borrowed money to pay school fees for their children. So, which one would they use for clothes?
“Sometimes, we open from morning till night without anybody coming to ask for even prices. It is that bad.
She said that SMEs operators, in addition to the cost of running business, suffer the payment of different fees to different bodies who often come to embarrass them.
