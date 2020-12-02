Former Rotarian Head Tasks Members On Peace

Past Assistant Governor, Rotary International District 9141, Rotarian Akan Emah has called on members of the club in the district to see themselves as peace ambassadors.

Emah who said this in his lecture entitled: Rotary Contributing to World peace’s at the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Evening of Excellence and peace said since its foundation, hundreds of years ago, the club had been on the forefront for peaceful coexistence among people of diverse cultural backgrounds.

According to him, the club has been on the forefront in the campaign against polio eradication as well as in the resolution of conflicts across the world.

He also stressed the need for Nigerians to cultivate the culture of tolerance with the view to promoting peaceful co-existence among the numerous ethnic groups in the country.

In his welcome address, the President Rotary Club of Port Harcourt District 9141 Rotarian Adeolu Okanlawon said the club had been on the forefront to ensure peace across the globe and at community level.

Okunlawon said the club had also supported vocational activities as well as celebrated peace builders.

According to him, “community therefore needs and breeds peace while human vocation is a catalyst for and fosters peace whether it is in the letters or application of the 4–Way Test.

“The object of Rotary, Rotary International Mission or statement or Rotarian Code of Conduct, peace is the central theme to everything Rotary”, he said.

He said the club also recognized excellence in vocation and celebrate peace builders, celebrate cultural heritage or build monuments or infrastructure in communities, we promote peace and when we give to such activities and or project or even the Rotary Foundation, we provide the enablement for actualization of peace,” he said.

High point of the event was the conferment of special awards on some personalities including Barrister Golden Otonye, Yibo Koko, Dominic Okafor, Dan Harrison, Frank Eni, Ini Ememobong and Dr Doris Daba Cowa.