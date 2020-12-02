Law/Judiciary
Extra-Judicial Killing: Victim’s Family Demands N100m
The family of late taxi driver, Mr Mark Chinatu Bright who was killed at Rumuokoro Junction in February 2018 has demanded the payment of the sum of one hundred million naira compensation from the police for his death
The family also demanded the arrest and prosecution of the police officer who allegedly killed their kinsman in order to bring justice to the matter ,adding that absolute justice is their demand.
A representative of the family ,Mr Mark Akachi made the demand on behalf of the deceased family when he appeared to give evidence before the Rivers State Commission of Inquiry investigating the alleged acts of violence, torture and violation of the fundamental rights of citizens committed by officers and men of the Nigerian Police in the state holding at the Obi Wali Conference Centre in Port Harcourt,last Monday.
Mr Akachi who is also one of the younger brothers to the deceased told the panel that the death of his elder brother had brought untold hardship and sufferings to the family, and noted that the one hundred million naira compensation sum would go a long way to take care of the needs of the deceased surviving daughter as well as his aged mother. According to him, the deceased was the bread winner of the family, and added that since his unfortunate demise the family has been passing through many difficulties.
“My brother brought me from village to Port Harcourt and now life is no longer the same.The money will cushion the effects of his death in the family, take care of his wife, daughter and aged mother and other family needs”
Mr Mark Akachi told the commission that his elder brother was shot dead by a police officer at Rumuokoro junction in August ,2018,adding that his late brother committed no offence for his killing.
He disclosed that the then Commissioner of Police, CP Zarki Ahmed led other management of the state police command on a condolence visit to the family over the extra judicial killing of his elder brother,adding the CP during the visit promised that justice will be done on the matter and ensure that the officer would be arrested to face justice.
He informed the panel that the CP ordered for autopsy and X-ray test to be conducted on the deceased, adding that a copy of the two reports were not released to the family
“Since then,we did not hear from the police again,the alleged police officer has not been prosecuted till date..the police later released the vehicle for us without a battery. We sold the vehicle and planned for his burial. The family wants justice and the culprit should be made to face justice,”he stated
Ruling on the matter,the Presiding Chairman of the panel, Justice Chukwunonye Uriri, adjourned the matter to Wednesday for defence and continuation to enable the police bring their witnesses.
Youth Leader Harps On Peace …Says It Is Recipe For Dev
The out gone Ozuzu Youth Movement President in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, Comrade Aforole Kingdom, has remarked that maintenance of peace was of the top priorities of his administration.
Comrade Aforole who stated this while chatting with newsmen in Ozuzu, explained that peace was the springboard for which development revolved.
The out gone President advised the new caretaker committee to carry relevant stakeholders along in the discharge of their duties.
Comrade Aforole said, “on behalf of my executive and good people of Ozuzu, I hereby confer the mantle of leadership on the new CTC, believing they will not disappoint us in their new assignment. It will be difficult to achieve desired goals without working as a team. We succeeded because none of the relevant stakeholders was left out. We expect you to do the same.
He listed notable achievements such as workshops for members, building of Ozuzu market, harmonious relationship with the traditional institution, access roads among others.
In his acceptance speech, the new caretaker committee President, Comrade Chikezie Promise, assured of the preparedness of the committee to follow the constitution to usher in a new executive.
Comrade Promise said he was grateful for the opportunity he and his fellow youths were given to serve and added that credible election would be conducted within the stipulated time.
Also speaking, the out gone Secretary General, Onuchisaokwu thanked the people for the opportunity given him to serve.
He noted that he had served meritoriously without blemish.
By: Chidi Enyie
#EndSARS Protests: Panel Strikes Out Three Petitions
The Rivers State Commission of Inquiry into the alleged acts of violence torture and violation of fundamental rights of citizens committed by officers and men of the Nigerian Police in the state, has struck out additional three petitions on the grounds of lacking juridiction, bringing to six so far the number of petitions struck out by the panel since the commencement of its sitting in Port Harcourt.
The three recent petitions struck out by the panel include RCPB/2020/026 filed by Chief Clifford Wali, RCPB/2020 /filed by ThankGod Nwabeke and RCPB/2020/020 filed by Paul David
The presiding chairman of the panel, Justice Chukwunoye Uriri struck out the petitions, during the ongoing sitting of the commission in Port Harcourt on Monday
Justice Uriri, while striking out the three petitions opined that the petitions were out of the scope of the commission while reiterating the panel’s earlier positions that it lacked the jurisdiction and powers to usurp the fuctions of a court of competent jurisdictions or any matter adjudicated by such courts
Landlord Raises Alarm Over Resurgence Of Hoodlums In GRAs
A business man in Rivers State, Mr Ebiye Alamene Azibato Clay, has raised alarm over the resurgence of criminal activities within the Government Residential Areas (GRAs) in Port Harcourt and called for government’s urgent intervention to curtail and arrest the criminal upsurge in the area
Mr Azibato who is one of the landlords residing at Tombia Street in GRA, Phase 1 lamented that the activities of these hoodlums have made residents of this area to live in fear and apprehension ,saying that residents of this area have turbulent night rest due to the dangerous activities being perpetrated by the hoodlums
He made this lamentation in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt at the weekend, and added that the once Government Residential Area has been turned to a ghetto where all forms abnormal, criminal activities thrives “there is a motor park in the area where taxi drivers operate on daily basis without any molestation,which constitute nuisance in the area”
He averred that due to the various drinking Kai-kai Joints operating in the area ,hoodlums troupe in from all parts of the state to hibernated in the area, and added that all efforts made to ensure the problem is address yielded no positive result
According to him, Taxi Drivers from Ogbogoro and Rumuokoro converge there in the guise of visitation to spy on the area and carry out their surveillance, saying that they buy drinks at the container by the fence
He appealed to the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to come to their aid by directing the relevant government agencies responsible for Urban Renewal and Planning to immediately put up mechinaries to sanitie the area to ensure that those drinking joints,taxi parks and vulcaniser within the area were removed so as to restore the already lost glory of the area
He accused the Ministry of Urban and Housing as well as Port Harcourt City Local Government Authority for not taking prompt action since the matter was reported for their attention due to the illegal levies they are collecting from the occupants of the drinking joints in the area.
” last week ,they stabbed one of them who came to drink hot drink there and there was a fight among them and one of them was stabbed almost to death here..we were all forced to sleep early that night”
“we have notified the appropriate authorities in order to bring to an end this nonsense in this area but the urban development officials are in cahoots collecting various sums of money in allowing such illegality to continue in the heart of GRA Phase I Tombia Street, Port Harcourt,”he stated.
