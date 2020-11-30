Rivers
Wike Doing More Than Expected -Don
A Senior Lecturer in Economics at the Rivers State University, Prof Ayodele Momodu, says the state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike is doing more than expected.
In an exclusive chat with The Tide at the weekend, Momodu said despite the economic recession Wike is utilising state funds to improve the economy.
Citing the numerous Flyovers and other road projects in various parts of the state, the Professor of Economics said the state governor is laying foundation for stability and growth.
“With what is happening in the country now, Iam surprised that the state governor is still executing projects. I don’t know where he gets the money from,” Momodu said.
He submitted that physical infrastructure is key to attracting development in the various sectors, and therefore reasoned that the governor is on the right track.
Nonetheless, the university don advised on the need to expand on other sectors.
“I know he can’t do all at a time, but let him also look into other areas of the economy. We need the agric sector to fully improve. That sector has huge potentials.”
In the view of Momodu, the agric sector can provide jobs for teeming youths and also produce resource for industries.
He added that with investment in agriculture, the state can provide alternative revenue resource aside petroleum.
Adding that with the recession, the state needs diversification into other areas.
By: Kevin Nengia
Rivers
Rivers To Host 2021 Hydrocarbon Summit
The Rivers State Government has been given the hosting right of the next National Council on Hydrocarbons Summit coming up in 2021.
The oil rich state was given the rotational right of hosting at the weekend in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital at the just concluded 2020 5th edition of the event which was hosted by Bayelsa State.
The Tide learnt that the summit which attracted major stakeholders in the hydrocarbon industry also afforded participants the opportunity to brainstorm and proffer solutions to problems in the oil and gas sector through the presentation of memos by states, host communities and other players in the sector.
Speaking to The Tide shortly after the 2021 hosting right was accorded Rivers State, Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Dr Peter Medee restated the state’s resolve to harnessing the abundant reserves of gas in the state for her commercial and Economic advantages.
Medee, reassured that Rivers has bulk of untapped natural gas reserves in various parts of the state, noting that already plans were underway for partnership towards creation of employment opportunities through the development of the hydrocarbon sector of the state.
He said Governor Nyesom Wike outside the provision of Infrastructure and manpower was committed in ensuring the development of the oil and gas sector of the state’s economy, stressing that the state would be better off as the millions of cubic feet of gas available in the state would be explored and exploited for the benefit of not only Rivers citizens, but the entire nation.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Rivers
Obuah Decries Abuse Of Sanitation Exercise
The Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah, has frowned at those who convert the monthly environmental sanitation exercise hours into street trading and footballing, warning them to desist from the act or face the wrath of the law.
Bro. Obuah, who gave the warning today, Saturday, November 28, 2020 when he led a team of RIWAMA officials, security agencies, including officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), round some parts of Port Harcourt, the State capital, to monitor this month’s sanitation exercise, said the Agency had repeatedly warned against playing football and street trading during the monthly sanitation hours, but regretted that such warnings had fallen on deaf ears of some youths, stressing that the habit was counterproductive in the determination of the Agency to ensure a cleaner city.
He said observations revealed that street trading and footballing take place at areas of high commercial activities in Port Harcourt during sanitation hours and warned parents and guardians to call their children to order.
“This is not encouraging because in the process of playing football and trading on streets and roads during sanitation hours, such areas are littered with wastes”, Bro. Obuah declared while calling for a change of attitude, adding that two, three hours of sanitation exercise would bring long term health benefit to residents.
Bro. Obuah warned that henceforth those found to be engaging in such acts would be arrested and charged before the Sanitation Court.
The Sole Administrator who later spoke to journalists on the evaluation of the sanitation exercise said in spite of the ugly habit of indulging in street trading and footballing by some youths and residents, the exercise was adjudged a success as many residents turned out in their numbers in different parts of the State to clean their environment and empty their gutters and other water channels.
Rivers
Groups Task Stakeholders On Gender Balance
Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Rivers State Chapter and the Association Against Child Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (AACSGBV), Rivers State Chapter have urged government and other critical stakeholders to work towards balanced and engendered society.
They made their separate calls to mark this year’s International 16-Days of Activism on the elimination of Gender-Based Violence Against Women and Girls.
In a statement made available to The Tide, the Acting Chairman, NAWOJ, Mrs Joy Grant-Amadi condemned injustice against women and girls and while she called on government at all levels to check the increasing rate of violence against women and the girl-child.
According to the statements, as Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate International Day of Activism on the elimination of violence against women and girls AACSGBV that notes the Theme: Orange the World: Fund, Prevent, Response Collective, it is apt as it amplifies global actions to bridge funding gap, ensure essential services for survivors of violence, while social referral centres should be established at strategic places to rehabilitate victims.
The Tide reports that the State Coordinator and Focal Person, AACSGBV, Rivers State, Dr Christie Iwezor, during a three-day advocacy visit to political leaders in Bonny had stated that taking advocate visit to religious institutions and political leaders would enable them preach the right message to the church members.
“A sector that is marginalized, a sector that is relegated or discriminated that sector is bound to be an unfriendly and un-peaceful environment and so we cannot thrive and any environment that is not peaceful cannot thrive for development,” she added.
On her part, the Bonny PDP Vice Chairman stated that Bonny Local Government to an extent was civilized and western as a result was recognising that women should have a voice and was doing all it could to bring women on board in leadership.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Bonny PDP Welcomes US-Based Party Chieftain
- Politics3 days ago
Imo Govt Warns Okorocha’s LG Chairmen
- Politics3 days ago
PDP Lambasts Aregbesola
- Business3 days ago
PIB ‘ll Be Passed Into Law March 2021 -Reps
- Politics3 days ago
Politics Of A Presidential Team And S’South Dev
- Entertainment3 days ago
Rivers Community Agog As Two Royal Families Unite In Marriage
- Politics3 days ago
2023: Ekweremadu Wants Igbos To Negotiate
- Business3 days ago
‘Over Borrowing Contributed To Nigeria’s Recession’