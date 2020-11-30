World
Turkey Condemns Killing Of Iranian Nuclear Scientist, Urges Restraint
Turkey condemned last Saturday the “heinous assassination” of Iran’s top nuclear scientist and called for the perpetrators of the attack to be held accountable.
Turkey’s foreign ministry made this known in a statement.
The foreign ministry also urged “all sides to act with common sense and restraint” in the wake of Friday’s killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who Western and Israeli governments believe was the architect of a secret Iranian nuclear weapons programme.
Earlier, Iran’s supreme leader promised to retaliate for the killing, raising the threat of a new confrontation with the West and Israel in the remaining weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency.
“Once again, the evil hands of Global Arrogance and the Zionist mercenaries were stained with the blood of an Iranian son,” he said, using terms officials employ to refer to Israel.
Israeli cabinet minister Tzachi Hanegbi, a confidant of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said he did not know who carried out the killing.
“I have no clue who did it. It’s not that my lips are sealed because I’m being responsible, I simply really have no clue,” he told N12’s Meet the Press.
Israel’s Army Radio said some Israeli embassies had been put on high alert after the Iranian threats of retaliation, though there were no reports of concrete threats. The radio’s military affairs correspondent said the army was on a routine footing.
Netanyahu’s office has declined to comment on the killing of Fakhrizadeh and an Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman said the ministry did not comment on security regarding missions abroad.
The White House, Pentagon, US State Department and CIA have also declined to comment on the killing, as has Biden’s transition team. Biden takes office on Jan. 20.
“Whether Iran is tempted to take revenge or whether it restrains itself, it will make it difficult for Biden to return to the nuclear agreement,” Amos Yadlin, a former Israeli military intelligence chief and director of Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies, wrote on Twitter.
Under the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran agreed to curb its nuclear work in return for the lifting of sanctions. Once Trump withdrew in 2018, US sanctions were ramped up, driving down Iran’s vital oil exports and crippling the economy. Tehran, meanwhile, sped up its nuclear work.
Germany, a party to the nuclear pact, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guitierres called for restraint from all sides.
Ghana To Elect President In Fierce Battle
West African gold producer Ghana is preparing to elect a president on December 7, in a race dubbed the “battle of two giants.”
Incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will face former president John Dramani Mahama, leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
It is the third time Akufo-Addo and Mahama will compete against each other for the highest office, with each previously having won one poll – Akufo-Addo in 2016 and Mahama in 2012.
Although 12 candidates are vying for the presidency, including two women, only Akufo-Addo and Mahama are said to have a chance of coming out victorious.
The electoral campaign has been dominated by Ghana’s economy, infrastructure development, education, corruption, and debt relief.
Akufo-Addo, 76, has been touting economic growth during his current four-year term in office as well as the streamlining of government services and implementation of free schooling for senior high school pupils.
Mahama, 62, has meanwhile stressed the many infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, schools and hospitals, he realised during his presidency, promising to invest more in this area if re-elected.
Political analysts of the University of Ghana in the capital, Accra, predict a slim win for Akufo-Addo in the December elections.
Polls have indicated voters prefer Akufo-Addo’s policy-driven approach to running the nation of 30 million people, the university’s head of the political science department, Kaakyire Frempong, told dpa.
A candidate needs to gain at least 50 per cent of votes to be elected in the first round.
Ghana’s roughly 17 million registered voters will also elect 275 legislators from 914 candidates on Dec. 7.
Akufo-Addo’s NPP is expected to once again gain the majority of seats in parliament.
Voting will take place at more than 33,000 polling stations between 7 am and 5 pm (0700 and 1700 GMT).
The electoral commission will announce results within 72 hours after the election.
Cindy McCain May Be Biden’s Ambassador To Britain
The widow of former Republican presidential candidate, Sen John McCain has been tipped to be Biden’s envoy in London once he takes over the White House in January, the Times of London reported last Saturday.
Cindy McCain, a lifelong Republican, switched sides to campaign for Biden against President Donald Trump this fall.
She is credited with helping nudge some Republicans away from Trump, especially in her home state of Arizona, where the McCain name is political gold.
Cindy McCain would be the first Republican named to a senior post by Biden, who has vowed to reach out across the aisle after Trump’s divisive partisanship.
Tony Gardner, President Barack Obama’s ambassador to the European Union, is also being considered for the prestigious gig, the paper said.
McCain’s husband famously sought to block Trump from taking over the GOP and cast the deciding vote to prevent the Republican Senate from ending the Affordable Care Act.
Trump made no secret of his hatred for McCain and once suggested he was not a real war hero because he got captured by North Vietnam.
He even went out of his way to stoke their feud after the GOP elder statesman died of brain cancer last year.
In one incident, Navy officials covered up the name “USS. John McCain” on a warship named after him to avoid offending Trump during a visit to Japan.
Thousands Protest In France Against Controversial Police Law
More than 130,000 people joined demonstrations across France on Saturday against police brutality and controversial new security law, according to AFP news agency, which cited the French Interior Ministry.
Protests took place in cities across France including Paris, Strasbourg, Marseille and Lyon.
Isolated riots broke out in Paris, where 46,000 people marched according to the ministry.
Organisers later said that as many as 500,000 people nationwide had joined the marches, with as many as 200,000 in Paris..
Protesters erected barricades in Paris and threw objects at the police.
In the Breton city of Rennes, officers used tear gas against the protesters.
France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said a total of 37 police officers and gendarmes were injured in the protests across France.
Taking to Twitter, he condemned what he said was “unacceptable violence against law enforcement.”
Paris police meanwhile said that nine people had been arrested.
The protests come as France reels from two high-profile incidents of police brutality.
On Monday, police officers aggressively evacuated a migrant camp, and on Thursday a video emerged of officers beating a black music producer.
The video emerged against the backdrop of proposed legislation that would limit people’s right to take video recordings of police officers.
The government says a new security law should better protect the police and restrict video recordings of police operations.
Many also see the freedom of the press at risk because of the planned law.
The measure has been reviewed in the lower house and is before the Senate.
