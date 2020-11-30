Philanthropist Condemns Criminal Onslaught In Benin

The Minister of State for Health, Senator. Adeleke Mamora on Saturday, inaugurated the newly refurbished General Hospital, Calabar in Cross River State.

Speaking during the ceremony, Mamora said reviving the general hospital was very important because most of the prevailing ailments being experienced in the nation’s health facilities could be better managed at the primary and secondary level.

He maintained that both the primary and secondary health institutions were critical and necessary for the achievement of universal health coverage which should be the intention of any government.

“I have gone into the hospital, the emergency, patients waiting room and theatre and I am convinced that the government of Cross River really means well for its people.

“For me, it is a testimony of the commitment of the government of Cross River to healthcare of its people, particularly at this level of the general hospital which is like a link between the primary and tertiary health facilities,” he said.

In her remarks, the Cross River Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu said the rehabilitation of the hospital was part of the state government’s effort to ensure quality healthcare delivery in the state.

Edu said in 2016, the state government instituted a state health insurance scheme called “Ayade Care” to cater for the health needs of residents of Cross River.

She, however, said the scheme could not take off properly due to the condition of the health facilities in the state, hence signalling the need to put the facilities in good shape if the purpose of the scheme must be achieved.

While thanking the minister and his entourage for doing the honours of inaugurating the institution, she said his action would never be forgotten.