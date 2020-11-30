Rivers
Obuah Decries Abuse Of Sanitation Exercise
The Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah, has frowned at those who convert the monthly environmental sanitation exercise hours into street trading and footballing, warning them to desist from the act or face the wrath of the law.
Bro. Obuah, who gave the warning today, Saturday, November 28, 2020 when he led a team of RIWAMA officials, security agencies, including officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), round some parts of Port Harcourt, the State capital, to monitor this month’s sanitation exercise, said the Agency had repeatedly warned against playing football and street trading during the monthly sanitation hours, but regretted that such warnings had fallen on deaf ears of some youths, stressing that the habit was counterproductive in the determination of the Agency to ensure a cleaner city.
He said observations revealed that street trading and footballing take place at areas of high commercial activities in Port Harcourt during sanitation hours and warned parents and guardians to call their children to order.
“This is not encouraging because in the process of playing football and trading on streets and roads during sanitation hours, such areas are littered with wastes”, Bro. Obuah declared while calling for a change of attitude, adding that two, three hours of sanitation exercise would bring long term health benefit to residents.
Bro. Obuah warned that henceforth those found to be engaging in such acts would be arrested and charged before the Sanitation Court.
The Sole Administrator who later spoke to journalists on the evaluation of the sanitation exercise said in spite of the ugly habit of indulging in street trading and footballing by some youths and residents, the exercise was adjudged a success as many residents turned out in their numbers in different parts of the State to clean their environment and empty their gutters and other water channels.
Rivers
Rivers To Host 2021 Hydrocarbon Summit
The Rivers State Government has been given the hosting right of the next National Council on Hydrocarbons Summit coming up in 2021.
The oil rich state was given the rotational right of hosting at the weekend in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital at the just concluded 2020 5th edition of the event which was hosted by Bayelsa State.
The Tide learnt that the summit which attracted major stakeholders in the hydrocarbon industry also afforded participants the opportunity to brainstorm and proffer solutions to problems in the oil and gas sector through the presentation of memos by states, host communities and other players in the sector.
Speaking to The Tide shortly after the 2021 hosting right was accorded Rivers State, Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Dr Peter Medee restated the state’s resolve to harnessing the abundant reserves of gas in the state for her commercial and Economic advantages.
Medee, reassured that Rivers has bulk of untapped natural gas reserves in various parts of the state, noting that already plans were underway for partnership towards creation of employment opportunities through the development of the hydrocarbon sector of the state.
He said Governor Nyesom Wike outside the provision of Infrastructure and manpower was committed in ensuring the development of the oil and gas sector of the state’s economy, stressing that the state would be better off as the millions of cubic feet of gas available in the state would be explored and exploited for the benefit of not only Rivers citizens, but the entire nation.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Rivers
Groups Task Stakeholders On Gender Balance
Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Rivers State Chapter and the Association Against Child Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (AACSGBV), Rivers State Chapter have urged government and other critical stakeholders to work towards balanced and engendered society.
They made their separate calls to mark this year’s International 16-Days of Activism on the elimination of Gender-Based Violence Against Women and Girls.
In a statement made available to The Tide, the Acting Chairman, NAWOJ, Mrs Joy Grant-Amadi condemned injustice against women and girls and while she called on government at all levels to check the increasing rate of violence against women and the girl-child.
According to the statements, as Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate International Day of Activism on the elimination of violence against women and girls AACSGBV that notes the Theme: Orange the World: Fund, Prevent, Response Collective, it is apt as it amplifies global actions to bridge funding gap, ensure essential services for survivors of violence, while social referral centres should be established at strategic places to rehabilitate victims.
The Tide reports that the State Coordinator and Focal Person, AACSGBV, Rivers State, Dr Christie Iwezor, during a three-day advocacy visit to political leaders in Bonny had stated that taking advocate visit to religious institutions and political leaders would enable them preach the right message to the church members.
“A sector that is marginalized, a sector that is relegated or discriminated that sector is bound to be an unfriendly and un-peaceful environment and so we cannot thrive and any environment that is not peaceful cannot thrive for development,” she added.
On her part, the Bonny PDP Vice Chairman stated that Bonny Local Government to an extent was civilized and western as a result was recognising that women should have a voice and was doing all it could to bring women on board in leadership.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Rivers
NOA, Groups Partner CAN To End Violence Against Women
Association against Child Sexual and Gender Based Violence (AACSGBV), Africa Women Lawyers Association (AWLA) and National Orientation Agency (NOA), have taken the issues and challenges associated with gender based violence to Christian Association of Nigeria.
They called on religious leaders to dwell more on practical issue that build peace, love and understanding at the home fronts, rather than dwelling more theoretical Bible teachings.
They also called on church leaders to introduce sex education into church doctrines so that a boy or girl in boarding school would know when he or she is sexually abused and will feel free to discuss with their parents when they return home.
They made these calls yesterday at the Ecumenical Centre, Port Harcourt as part of activities to mark this year’s 16 days activism on the elimination of gender based violence on women and girls, with the theme: Orange The World: Fund, Response, Prevent and Collect.
In her presentation, the State Coordinator and Focal Person, Dr Amb Christie Iwezor stated that parents violate their girl child right from the home front, demanding that they give equal opportunities to their children.
Iwezor stressed that violating girl child from the home front by parents have negatively affected the child psychologically and emotionally, thereby forcing them to be vulnerable to sexual abuses.
She admonished parents to train the girl child the same way they train the boy child, adding that the boy child should be trained on how best to show love towards their female counterparts so that they become good husbands to their wives in the future.
Also speaking, a member of AWLA, Mrs Ifeoma Agbo talked on the legal implication of GBV and stated that on no account shall anyone concealed any GBV and on no account shall anyone says it does not concern them.
Agbo explained that gender is for boys and girls, but most times it is misconstrued to be for only girls, noting that women have rights to inheritance.
She defined rape as unconsciencial sexual act, which is associated with negative consequences such as trauma and stigmatization among others.
She noted that girls are more vulnerable to the issue of GBV as they are forced to marry out due to parents’ inability to train their children.
On his part, the State Director, NOA, Ayo Tamuno-Young stated that prevention was key to end gender based violence at home and the society at large, adding that there is a spike in GBV.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
