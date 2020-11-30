LASWA Begins Removal Of Wrecks From Ikorodu Channels

The Association of Maritime Journalists of Nigeria (AMJON), a body of journalists reporting maritime, has vowed to invoke the freedom of information ( FOI) Act on the management of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) to release to it, the name(s) of its insurer(s) and the status of its premium obligation before the recent fire incident.

It would be recalled that NPA headquarters in Lagos was one of the properties set ablaze by hoodlums who hijacked the recent EndSARS protests across the country.

A statement by the group read that, “The invocation of the FOI Act has become necessary in view of the refusal of the Authority to release the information to reporters despite multiple requests made in this regard.

“This action also becomes expedient in view of the fact that the Authority is yet to announce payment of compensation as per the value of the loss”.

AMJON expressed surprise that whereas the Lagos State government which recorded much more destruction and looting during the EndSARS protests had released an estimate of what it will cost to replace destroyed properties and looted assets, a key parastatal of the Federal Government was hoarding information from the public.

The statement signed by the President of the group, Mr Paul Ogbuokiri, said that, “The invocation is also necessary as the federal lawmakers during their recent sympathy visit to NPA, to commeserate with the management of the Authority over the incident, advised NPA to adjust its 2021 budget to cover the repairs and replacement of stolen and damaged assets.

“Since NPA is yet to publicly reject the advice of the lawmakers to jack up its 2021 budget to provide for the rebuilding of the burnt headquarters, we suspect that the NPA has already done as advised by NASS. To this end, we are minded to invoke the FOI and do hereby request that the NPA 2021 budget be made available to us to enable us properly inform the public.

“AMJON, as a responsible media group, views this effort as a patriotic duty to save the country billions of naira of taxpayers’ money which will be wasted if the National Assembly approves money for the replacement of the NPA losses in the incident when those losses are legally supposed to be replaced by the insurer(s) with taxpayers money used for the payment of annual premium”.

By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos