The Senate Committee on Air Force, yesterday, raised the alarm that Nigeria risks losing $493million already paid to the United States of America for the purchase of five Super Tucano fighter planes over bad runway of its various airfields.

The Federal Government had paid $493million in 2018 to a US company to supply the fighter jets to address the Boko Haram insurgency and other security challenges facing the country.

But the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Air Force, Senator Mike Ama Nnachi, explained while presenting the budget report of the committee before the Committee on Appropriations, that when the Americans came to inspect the Kanji runway, they complained that it does not have capacity to carry the aircraft.

Nnachi, therefore, stressed the need to make provision for additional N9billion that would take care of the runway and aircraft so as to prevent Nigeria from losing the money and the aircraft.

He said: “It is a very serious issue; they are running around, they have gone to finance minister, they have gone to the CBN, they have gone to Senate President. The money needed is not part of the main budget.

“Nigeria has already paid $493million for the aircraft, and the officials of American company who came to Nigeria, last week, said that the Kanji runway is not capable to carry those fighter jets and that Nigeria will forfeit the aircraft. They mentioned about three countries which had been affected with that”, he added.

In his response, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Jibrin Barau, assured that his committee would look inward to make funds available to address the issue in the 2021 budget.