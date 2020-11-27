News
Party Leaders Storm NASS, Drum Support For Yakubu
A Coalition of Political Parties (CUPP) stormed the National Assembly, yesterday, to express their support for the screening and confirmation of Prof Mahmood Yakubu by the Senate as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The coalition urged the lawmakers to shun the alleged clandestine move by some politicians to scuttle the confirmation of Yakubu for a second term.
President Muhammadu Buhari had recently reappointed Yakubu for another five-year tenure.
The Coalition of Political Parties, which stormed the National Assembly with banners of various inscriptions, appreciated Mr President for reappointing Yakubu for a second term, adding that his reappointment was a right step in a right direction.
The inscriptions read: ‘All political parties in Nigeria accept professor Yakubu reappointment as INEC chairman, commend Senate President and Senators for speedy screening action.
“All political parties in Nigeria say President Buhari’s reappointment of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu as INEC chairman will help consolidate the ongoing reforms in INEC, especially electronic voting.”
Addressing newsmen at the venue, the National Chairman of Action Alliance, Kenneth Udeze, gave kudos to President Buhari for the reappointment of Yakubu, adding that as oppositions it is not all issues that should be criticised.
He said that when the President does something good, he should be appreciated.
Commending Yakubu for his innovation in Edo and Ondo elections, Udeze said that the transmission of election results by electronic means is commendable.
“He has done well. One thing is to have a team and another to have a good man at the head”, he said.
He called on Yakubu to stop using ad-hoc staff as returning officers, but staff.
Udeze urged the INEC chairman to replicate what he did in Edo and Ondo in the forthcoming 2023 general election, by ensuring that the process of using electronic voting in the election was put in place.
Recall that the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) had raised the alarm that some people in President Buhari’s government were working to scuttle the screening of his nominee.
IPAC had alleged that it has uncovered a plot to use the court to truncate Senate screening of Yakubu as INEC chairman, adding that two serving ministers are behind the plot to stop his reappointment.
IPAC had said that ‘a few desperate politicians particularly those in the cabinet of the President have conspired to yet again desecrate the temple of justice, the institution of the judiciary like they did in the removal of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria to hijack the legislative powers of the Senate to screen and confirm the nominee.
“We have uncovered a deadly plot to procure a midnight court order to destabilise the electoral stability of the country and throw the electoral body into leadership vacuum and challenges. This plot is being secretly spearheaded by those who parade as loyalists of Mr President in the day time but wear a treacherous dress to undo the President and sabotage his agenda in pursuit of a desperate ambition to be president and governor.”
Meanwhile, the nominee for the position of Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu has told the Senate that one major challenge that confronted him in his first five year was the postponement of 2019 election by one week.
Yakubu, who appeared before the Senator Kabiru Gaya, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kano South-led Senate Committee on INEC for screening, said that the postponement was a major issue that he learnt a lot from, and hope that such a situation or experience does not occur again.
He also told the committee that if confirmed by the Senate for another five-year tenure, he would do his best to deliver on reforming the commission to meet the needs of millions of Nigerians for transparent elections.
City Crime
Fighter Jets: Nigeria Risks Losing $493m Over Bad Runways, Senate Warns
The Senate Committee on Air Force, yesterday, raised the alarm that Nigeria risks losing $493million already paid to the United States of America for the purchase of five Super Tucano fighter planes over bad runway of its various airfields.
The Federal Government had paid $493million in 2018 to a US company to supply the fighter jets to address the Boko Haram insurgency and other security challenges facing the country.
But the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Air Force, Senator Mike Ama Nnachi, explained while presenting the budget report of the committee before the Committee on Appropriations, that when the Americans came to inspect the Kanji runway, they complained that it does not have capacity to carry the aircraft.
Nnachi, therefore, stressed the need to make provision for additional N9billion that would take care of the runway and aircraft so as to prevent Nigeria from losing the money and the aircraft.
He said: “It is a very serious issue; they are running around, they have gone to finance minister, they have gone to the CBN, they have gone to Senate President. The money needed is not part of the main budget.
“Nigeria has already paid $493million for the aircraft, and the officials of American company who came to Nigeria, last week, said that the Kanji runway is not capable to carry those fighter jets and that Nigeria will forfeit the aircraft. They mentioned about three countries which had been affected with that”, he added.
In his response, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Jibrin Barau, assured that his committee would look inward to make funds available to address the issue in the 2021 budget.
News
RSG Recommits To Unity Road Project Completion
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has restated the commitment of his administration to complete the Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Unity Road project within the lifespan of his administration.
Wike gave the assurance when the Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom, King Dandeson Douglas-Jaja led a delegation of chiefs, elders and women leaders on a courtesy visit to Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The visit was to inform the governor and also invite him to be their special guest of honour at the planned Opobo Kingdom Sesquicentenary celebration that would hold between December 24 and 28, 2020.
Wike said that the Unity Road project was important to his administration, which was why it must be completed, and also to fulfil the promise he made to the Amanyanabo that his people would drive home by road this December.
“The road to Opobo Town must be completed. It is a project that is key. I take it personal because I can’t be governor, and it is not done.
“I had promised to make it possible for Opobo people to travel home by road this December. I will do everything humanly possible to fulfil that promise,” he said.
The governor also directed the state Surveyor General to commence surveying and measuring of the land in Opobo Kingdom that was recently reclaimed by the state government so that the land can be allocated to the benefitting families.
Wike, who expressed regrets that Nigeria hardly rewards hard work and people who have contributed so much to further its growth, particularly noted the landmark achievements of Prof. Sylvanus Cookey when he was the vice chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt.
According to the governor, Opobo people must continue to protect their rich history, do nothing to undermine it, and assured them of government’s support towards the success of the activities to celebrate the 150 years of the establishment of Opobo Kingdom.
Wike, who noted that the Amayanabo of Opobo Kingdom and his people have been very supportive of his administration and conducted themselves peacefully, urged them to continue in that stead and be assured that they would not be disappointed.
Earlier, in his presentation, the Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom, King Dandeson Douglas-Jaja noted that the recent victory of the state government at the Supreme Court over the disputed Soku Oil Field on the Bayelsa-Rivers states’ boundary was another feat for Governor Wike.
He explained that this has added to other giant development stride that had been driven to change life and landscape of the state.
The Amanyanabo, who is also the chairman of Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council, said that Opobo Kingdom and its people have lined up several activities to celebrate the kingdom as they mark 150 years of its establishment.
He told the governor that the people have invited him to be their special guest of honour on December 28, 2020, when there shall be a symbolic display of the landing of King Jaja of Opobo on the shores of a new kingdom.
News
Rotary Begins Three-Day Medical Outreach To Rivers Communities
The Rotary International District 9141, yesterday, flagged-off a three-day medical outreach to communities in Rivers State to mark its 2020/2021 Rotary Family Health Days.
Performing the flag-off ceremony of the medical outreach at the Churchill Road Primary Health Centre, Port Harcourt, the District Governor, Virginia Major, urged residents of the area to make good use of the medical outreach to uplift their health status.
Major said, “We are happy that people came out because it is not everybody that knows how to take good care of their health. For you people to come out to embrace this outreach, means that you value your health and will live long.
“No matter how little the fever or headache or cough is, don’t sit at home and hope that it will soon go. Visit the hospitals and health centres in your neighbourhoods and check yourself.
“Please, don’t stay at home and believe that everything is perfect because, sometimes, serious issues may come with little cough. After six months, they will tell you it is no longer ordinary cough but something that may lead to your death.
“We are encouraging residents to make good use of these three days. When you get home, inform your sisters, mothers, brothers and fathers, and even your neighbours so that they can participate and benefit from this outreach”, she pleaded.
In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Primary Healthcare Management Board, Dr. Agiriye Harry, thanked Rotary International for partnering with the state government to reach out to the sick and vulnerable in the society.
Harry, who was represented by Dr. Siyeofori Dede, also lauded Rotary International for championing the fight that eventually led to the eradication of polio in Nigeria and Africa.
Responding, a resident of Enugu Waterfront in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Ola Adenigbesun, thanked Rotary International for bringing the medical outreach to the people at the grassroots.
He called on other well-spirited groups and individuals in the society to borrow a leaf from Rotary International in order to reduce sicknesses and deaths in the country.
Trending
- Sports4 days ago
Osimhen Hails Coach Gattuso
- Politics4 days ago
RSG To Site RSU Faculty In Etche
- Oil & Energy4 days ago
NGO Makes Case For Modular Refinery
- Politics4 days ago
Uba Vows To Sue Obiano Over N25bn Bond
- Politics4 days ago
Rivers Speaker Tasks Politicians On Legacy
- Politics4 days ago
2023: Northern Elders Want Presidency Zoned To S’East
- Politics4 days ago
Lagos Assembly Assures #EndSARS Victims Of Compensation
- Politics4 days ago
‘We Lack Control Of Constituency Projects’