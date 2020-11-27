World
Burkina Faso’s Incumbent President Re-Elected
Burkina Faso’s incumbent president Roch Kabore has won the election with 57.87 per cent of votes, according to the election body Independent National Electoral Commission yesterday.
Having won more than 50 per cent of the total ballots cast, Kabore has secured enough votes to avoid a second round.
Some analysts had expected a closer contest last Sunday between Kabore, who was elected president of Burkina Faso in 2015, and his main rivals, who argued he had failed to contain jihadist and ethnic violence that forced one million people to flee their homes during his first term.
Sunday’s presidential and parliamentary elections were held in the shadow of violence, with a surge in attacks,
Once perceived as a stable West African nation, Burkina Faso’s fate is now closely tied with that of the wider Sahel region, where 5,000 French troops are deployed under Operation Barkhane, cooperating with a fledgling European Operation Takuba force.
The presidential election results read out by the election commission yesterday showed Kaboré taking 57.87 per cent of the vote while his two closest rivals, Zephirin Diabre and Eddie Komboigo, got 12.46 per cent and 15.48 per cent, respectively.
Kaboré’s opponents have raised concerns about the validity of the vote count.
But the electoral commission has dismissed those and an international observer mission gave the election a mostly clean bill of health.
World
Argentines Mourn Maradona
Argentines in their thousands, wearing soccer jerseys and face masks, packed into snaking queues on the streets of Buenos Aires yesterday to pay their last respects to flawed soccer genius Diego Maradona – despite concerns around the spread of COVID-19.
The crowds, which some expect to reach a million people to see Maradona’s casket after his death on Wednesday, reflect the soccer star’s status in the South American country, where he has almost cult following and is fondly known as “God”.
“You have to be here. There was no way this wouldn’t happen. Somehow this is Maradona too, breaking the rules,” said Marcelo Gades, a 52-year-old employee, who was waiting to enter the wake with a rose in his hand.
“Argentina is Maradona, and Maradona is Argentina, with all the good and all the bad.”
Argentina has recorded almost 1.4 million cases and 37,714 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic. The government imposed a strict lockdown in March and restrictions on schools and travel remain in place. New cases have been slowing in recent weeks.
Maradona’s massive wake sparked some criticism on social media, especially as the government had limited the number of people who could attend wakes and funerals to contain the virus.
Rules had been eased in recent weeks to allow more access to cemeteries, though indoor gatherings in general remain tightly restricted.
While authorities had sanitizing equipment at the entrance of the palace, where people went through in procession to see the closed casket, many supporters crowded in front of the entrance and some were singing and drinking without face masks.
“So many people together to say goodbye to Maradona is a source of direct contagion of COVID,” 55-year-old Argentine doctor Alberto Ugalde told newsmen
World
GSA Officially Recognises Biden Victory As Trump Capitulates
The General Services Administration has ascertained that President-elect Joe Biden is the “apparent winner” of the November 3 election.
President Donald Trump, who had refused to concede the election, said Monday that he is directing his team to cooperate on the transition but is vowing to keep up the fight.
The move clears the way for the start of the transition of Trump’s administration and allows Biden to coordinate with federal agencies on plans for taking over January 20.
An official said administrator Emily Murphy made the determination after Trump’s efforts to subvert the vote failed across battleground states, most recently in Michigan, which certified Biden’s victory Monday.
“Please know that I came to my decision independently, based on the law and available facts. I was never directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official —including those who work at the White House or GSA — with regard to the substance or timing of my decision,” Murphy wrote in a letter to Biden.
Trump tweeted shortly after her letter was made public: “Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good … fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.”
Earlier Monday, retiring Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander, who has repeatedly called for the transition to begin, released a new statement saying that Trump should “put the country first” and help Biden’s administration succeed.
“When you are in public life, people remember the last thing you do,” Alexander said.
Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio on Monday called for the head of the General Services Administration to release the money and staffing needed for the transition.
Portman, a senior member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, also said Biden should receive high-level briefings on national security and the coronavirus vaccine distribution plan.
Alexander and Portman, who have both aligned themselves with Trump, joined a growing number of Republican officials who in recent days have urged Trump to begin the transition immediately.
Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia also urged a smooth transition, saying in a statement Monday that “at some point, the 2020 election must end.”
Separately, more than 100 Republican former national security officials — including former Homeland Security Director Tom Ridge, former CIA Director Michael Hayden and former Director of National Intelligence John Negroponte — said in a statement that Trump’s refusal to concede and allow for an orderly transition “constitutes a serious threat” to America’s democratic process.
The officials signing the letter worked under four Republican presidents, including Trump.
The statement called on “Republican leaders — especially those in Congress — to publicly demand that President Trump cease his anti-democratic assault on the integrity of the presidential election.”
Among those signing the letter from business leaders were Jon Gray, president of the Blackstone private equity firm; Robert Bakish, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Inc.; Henry Kravis, co-chief executive of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co., another private equity giant; David Solomon, CEO at Goldman Sachs; and George H. Walker, CEO of the investment firm Neuberger Berman and a second cousin to former President George W. Bush.
World
COVID-19: China Suspends Food Imports From 20 Nations
The Chinese customs has suspended the import of products of 99 cold-chain food manufacturers from 20 countries that reported cluster COVID-19 infections among employees, according to the General Administration of Customs.
The Chinese Ministry of Transport also on Monday released a guideline to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 through imported cold chain foods in road and water transportation.
It urged all companies, docks, and freight terminals involved in cold-chain logistics to protect their frontline employees, stressing protective equipment distribution, temperature checks, and regular nucleic acid testing.
Stricter disinfection measures should apply to transportation, with transportation equipment for imported cold-chain foods, including vehicles, vessels, and containers to be disinfected regularly, according to the guideline.
The guideline also called for an information registration system to track and trace people, cargos, and vehicles more effectively.
According to the guideline, more efforts should go into emergency handling, It added that immediate actions must follow to cut off the routes of transmission if any imported food or packaging test positive for Coronavirus.
Risks of COVID-19 contamination through imported cold-chain foods are mounting in China.
On November 15, a packaging sample of imported frozen aquatic products and one from imported frozen pork were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 in east China’s Shandong Province and northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.
To minimise importation risks, related government departments of the country have rolled out measures to strengthen epidemic prevention and control.
The State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19 has unveiled a plan to realise full-chain, closed-loop, traceable management of imported cold-chain foods.
They vowed to conduct complete disinfection of those products, novel Coronavirus tests at the ports, and ensure all imported cold-chain foods entering the market are traceable.
