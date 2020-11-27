?? ??? Baccarat? ??

City Crime
Fighter Jets: Nigeria Risks Losing $493m Over Bad Runways, Senate Warns
The Senate Committee on Air Force, yesterday, raised the alarm that Nigeria risks losing $493million already paid to the United States of America for the purchase of five Super Tucano fighter planes over bad runway of its various airfields.
The Federal Government had paid $493million in 2018 to a US company to supply the fighter jets to address the Boko Haram insurgency and other security challenges facing the country.
But the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Air Force, Senator Mike Ama Nnachi, explained while presenting the budget report of the committee before the Committee on Appropriations, that when the Americans came to inspect the Kanji runway, they complained that it does not have capacity to carry the aircraft.
Nnachi, therefore, stressed the need to make provision for additional N9billion that would take care of the runway and aircraft so as to prevent Nigeria from losing the money and the aircraft.
He said: “It is a very serious issue; they are running around, they have gone to finance minister, they have gone to the CBN, they have gone to Senate President. The money needed is not part of the main budget.
“Nigeria has already paid $493million for the aircraft, and the officials of American company who came to Nigeria, last week, said that the Kanji runway is not capable to carry those fighter jets and that Nigeria will forfeit the aircraft. They mentioned about three countries which had been affected with that”, he added.
In his response, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Jibrin Barau, assured that his committee would look inward to make funds available to address the issue in the 2021 budget.
Police Officers On Foreign Missions Excel, But… -NHRC
Men and women of the Nigeria Police Force are willing and capable of protecting the rights of the people, as they have excelled while on international duties.
However, the harsh environment, condition and the Force as currently structured, makes it difficult for them to perform their duties well.
This was the submission of the Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu, who added that “the majority of police officers are very willing to do their job.”
Ojukwu said while the Constitution says that every citizen is innocent until proven guilty, the harsh realities on ground have made “police officer guilty and he now has to prove himself innocent”.
The NHRC boss spoke at the public policy dialogue on “Policing and Human Rights in Nigeria,” an event organised by the House Committee on Monitoring and Implementation of the Legislative Agenda, chaired by Hon Henry Nwawuba.
He wondered if “The way they are presently constituted, are they (police) able to do that (protect human rights)?
“It is one thing to give someone an assignment and another thing to equip and predispose that person to be able to carry out the assignment. I think the majority of police officers are very willing to do their job.”
On the officers’ performance while on international duties, the NHRC boss said: “It is well known in this country that whenever our police officers go outside this country for international operations, they excel. So, what is the missing gap?
“The missing gap is just that the climate of operation; the condition under which they operate over there predisposes them to excellence, but the condition under which they operate here creates the challenge they have.
“So, he (the policeman) is not predisposed to protecting the rights of people even if he wants to. That is a challenge.”
Besides the NHRC boss, also speaking at the event, President, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, welcomed the idea of reforming the police in line with the present realities.
He said: “With regard to human rights violations and those in authority, those who command security or run security forces, it’s a matter of orientation.
“It’s a conversation that’s just beginning. Within the level of the NBA, what we’ve done first and foremost is to reenergise our human rights institutions and we also have a section in public interest and development.”
