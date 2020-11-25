Tackling Urinary Problems, Naturally

Infections in the urinary tract is a common ailment among both male and female. In women it may come in the form of difficulty holding urine and in the men, it may be in the form of difficulty passing urine. So no matter the form it comes, one needs to be alert and take necessary steps to treat it.

One common urinary problem in women is called ‘Cystititis,’ which is simply inflammation of the bladder. cystititis, is more common in women than in men, because women have a shorter urethra and so bacteria have a shorter distance to travel to infect the bladder.

Symptoms of Cystitis include urgent, frequent desire to urinate, leaking urine involuntarily, burning or pain on urination and blood in the urine.

In men, urinary infections stem from sexual infections such as gonorrhea, syphilis, prostate and others.

When once the bladder gets problem discharging, it begins to affect the kidney and other organs that are responsible for producing wastes in the body.

Some of the ailments that can lead to urinary problems include, diabetes and high blood pressure. Too much passing of urine can lead to fatigue, weakness and dizziness.

Obesity has also been touted to lead to urinary problems since the body is overwhelmed with wastes and fatty acids, which often leads to diabetes.

Nature has provided lots of remedies to tackle this malady. Apart from conventional medicine, there are many local verifiable cures to urinary problem discovered by local people.

One natural remedy to urinary problem is corn silk.

Corn silk has potassium which acts as a diuretic by reducing fluid retention and it has been used safely for centuries to aid healing.

The best way to use corn silk is to make tea with it. A handful of corn silk is added to boiling water and allowed to infuse for 10 minutes before drinking.

Herbalists also believe plantain and thyme combined together can help urine. Also useful is cranberry juice, the juice of cranberries contain compounds that may help to prevent urinary tract infections.

Since parsley leaves are diuretic to make the body pass most urine, a blend of parsley and garlic cloves can help check infection. Garlics are natural antibiotics, so if combined with the leaves they can help clear the tract by making urine flow naturally.

However, pregnant women are advised to avoid parsley due to its effect on the womb.