Featured
RSG Closes Parts Of Kaduna Street Junction, ’Morrow
The Rivers State Government has once again, announced the closure of some parts of Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway to enable the construction company handling the expansion of the flyover at the Kaduna Street Junction, Julius Berger Nigeria Limited, expedite work of the new project.
In a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Dr. Clifford Ndu Walter, and made available to The Tide, in Port Harcourt, yesterday, the government said that the measure was designed to ensure free flow of traffic in the city while allowing the company concentrate on efforts to deliver the project on schedule.
The statement reads, “Rivers State Ministry of Works wishes to inform the general public that there will be closure of 2 out of the 4 lanes of Aba Road by Kaduna Street Junction from 8 am on Thursday, 26th November, 2020.
“The ministry, therefore, appeals to road users to follow the traffic diversions as will be indicated on site, and as follows: Vehicles from Abali Park to Rebisi Flyover should use the existing fly-over bridge only.
“Vehicles from Rebisi fly-over should use right services lanes only.
“Vehicles from Nzimiru can cross into Kaduna Street.
“Vehicles from Kaduna Street can cross into Nzimiro Street.
“Right turn is allowed from Kaduna Street into Aba Road heading to Abali Park only (no left turn).
“Left turn from Aba Road into Nzimiro Street is not allowed.
“From Kaduna Street to Rebisi Flyover turn right on Aba Road and make U-turn at Abali Park to climb Kaduna Street/Aba Road flyover onward to Rebisi Flyover.
“From Nzimiro Street to Rebisi Flyover, on Aba Road turn left, and make U-turn at Abali Park to climb Kaduna Street/Aba Road flyover onward to Rebisi flyover. Alternatively, use Ogbunabali Road to Rebisi Flyover”, the statement noted.
“We regret the inconveniences this may cause the general public”, the statement added.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Featured
S’South Govs, People Demand Restructuring, Fiscal Federalism …As Wike Urges Relocation Of Oil Firms’ Hqtrs To N’Delta
Governors and people of the South-South geopolitical zone have demanded for restructuring in line with the principle of true federalism, to guarantee peace, security and stability of Nigeria.
The governors observed that the country was not at peace with itself, and was also not working as it should, particularly, for the people of the South-South region.
The Chairman of the South-South Governors’ Forum and Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, stated this as the position of the zone during the regional stakeholders’ meeting with the presidential delegation led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Amb Ibrahim Gambari at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Okowa explained that the people of the South-South were committed to restructuring of Nigeria in a way that guarantees true federalism and devolution of powers to the states to create and manage their own police and security architecture under a federal structure.
The South-South demands “True federalism guided by the principle of derivation, revenue sharing and control of resources by each state of the federation as it was the case in the First Republic”, the governor said.
He said the that kind of federation the South-South geopolitical desires, is one where the federating units are constitutionally empowered to create their own structures like local government areas, manage their elections and control their Judiciary.
“We are all aware of the huge endowment of this country. As such, it is imperative to stress that with a little bit of efforts, imagination, hard work, sacrifice and leadership, every state of the federation, as of today, has the ability and capability to contribute to the national purse. This should be encouraged rather than the whole country depending substantially on a region of the country.
“What is worse and even more painful in this ugly situation is the deliberate lack of understanding, empathy and the uncompromising attitude of some Nigerians, who have refused to understand the challenges of the South-South region of the country, especially, the degradation of the environment and our waters. As a result, most of the demands of the region have remained unattended to while the resources of the region have been used continually to develop other parts of the country”, the governors argued.
The governors reiterated the call for the relocation of the headquarters of major oil companies, NNPC subsidiaries from Lagos and Abuja to the South-South region.
Okowa requested for immediate implementation of the consent judgment delivered in the Supreme Court Suit No: SC/964/2016 to enable the South-South region get its share of $55billion shortfall of collection on deep offshore and inland basin production sharing contracts.
The governors further called for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the region’s major seaports in Port Harcourt, Calabar, and Warri, in order to enhance the economic development of the South-South region.
In addition, they demanded that the two refineries in Port Harcourt and one in Warri that have continued to bleed the country’s resources in the name of turnaround maintenance should be privatised.
According to him, “Enough is enough. Let us now privatise them, and in doing so, however, allow the states and the region, among others, considerable equity in the name of fairness and justice”.
Concerned about the rot in the NDDC, the governors observed that one of the major failures of the intervention agency was its refusal to forge and foster synergy, consultation and cooperation with the state governments, especially, on project location, development and execution.
“We have resolved, and we, as the state governments, will no longer allow NDDC to execute any project(s) in any state of the region without it consulting state governments. Frankly, enough is enough, and we have a court judgment to back our position.”
In his remarks, the Chief of Staff to the President, Amb Ibrahim Gambari, said the stakeholders’ meeting was at the instance of President Muhammadu Buhari, to the presidential delegation comprising of all the ministers from the region to visit and consult with representatives of the people regarding the recent #EndSARS protests.
Gambari noted that reports indicated that there were instances where breakdown of law and order was reported across various locations in the South-South states.
He lauded the governors of the South-South states for their quick response and actions in addressing the #EndSARS crisis.
Beyond the #EndSARS issue, he said, the President acknowledges that the citizens in the region have also been dealing with other concerns that were peculiar to the region such as the degradation of environment due to decades of mishandling and non-adherence to environmental standards.
The chief of staff promised to convey the demands of the region to the President.
Also speaking, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, insisted that the excuse of insecurity by the multinationals for not relocating their headquarters to the South-South region was not tenable.
He stressed that the relocation of the multinational oil companies’ head offices to the region would help stem restiveness.
Wike urged the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, to make history by ensuring that the oil companies relocate their headquarters to the region during his reign in office.
The Deputy Senate President, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, urged leaders of the region to avail themselves of the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution by the National Assembly since most of the issues contained in their demands were constitutional matters.
The Director General of Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, lauded Governor Nyeson Wike, for his stance against the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which hijacked the #EndSARS protests and killed 10 security operatives, torched stations and court buildings in Oyigbo.
The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said fake news gave impetus to the nationwide #EndSARS that culminated in the death of civilians, police personnel and their assets.
Adamu alleged that intelligence had confirmed that the #EndSARS protests were funded from within and outside the country, and further added that one of the primary objectives of the protest was to effect regime change.
Present at the meeting were: Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State; Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River; Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom; Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State; and Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.
Others are: Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva; Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy Agba; Minister of State for Niger Delta, Festus Keyamo (SAN); Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire; and the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammad.
However, the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, who represents the state in Buhari’s cabinet was, however, absent.
Other eminent persons present included, the National Chairman of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (rtd); former President, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Onueze Okocha (SAN); among others.
Featured
Lagos Journalists Hold Election, Nov 26
Featured
Don’t Let Your Quest For Presidency Destroy S’East, Wike Tells Umahi
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has advised Ebonyi State Governor, Engr Dave Umahi, not to allow his quest to become president of Nigeria, destroy the South-East politically.
Wike, said while no one will deny Umahi the right to pursue his political aspiration, which is the primary reason for his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), he should be mindful of the political future of the South-East zone.
The Rivers State governor, who stated this in a live television programme, yesterday, said Umahi has shown himself as an ungrateful man for insisting that he left PDP to protest the injustice the party meted to the South-East zone since 1999.
Wike stated that one reason why Umahi was unhappy with the PDP was because Peter Obi, was chosen to run the joint Presidential ticket with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in 2019.
“When we had the 2018 convention that produced the Waziri of Adamawa, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as PDP presidential candidate, he consulted widely, and came up with Peter Obi, to be his vice, Umahi was livid because he wanted to produce or he wanted to be vice president. You don’t choose who would be the vice presidential candidate of anybody. Umahi was livid. What disturbs me, why do you think that if anything comes to South-East, it must be you? Why do you think so?”
The governor pointed out that Umahi cannot talk of injustice when he practices injustice against the South-East zone by single-handily installing his two younger brothers; one as the zonal vice chairman of PDP, and the other as the state deputy chairman of the party.
“If he believes in equity and justice, will he be doing such? It is because he has planted these people that the state House of Assembly had such effrontery to give the National Working Committee (NWC) ultimatum to zone presidency to the East. Where does such thing happen? No other party has done any zoning. You can imagine the level of selfishness”, Wike quipped.
He also described as untrue the claim by Umahi that he made PDP what it is in the South-East zone as the only financier of all of its activities.
Such claim, according to Wike, suggests that other governors of Anambra, Abia, and Enugu states were not doing anything to ensure the success of the party in the zone.
“I know it’s not correct. If not for Pius Ayim that impressed it on former Governor Elechi, would Umahi have become governor? So, he can’t say he’s the one who has built PDP.
“The party made him what he is, and if he denies it, it only tells you the kind of person he is. What’s even his contribution at the national level of the party to support his claim? Where was he when people like Alex Ekwueme fought General Sani Abacha and built the party? I distaste such arrogance”, he asserted.
Wike dismissed the allegation against him by Umahi that he was a dictator who imposed Prince Uche Secondus as PDP national chairman and his will on the party.
He described the allegation as spurious as evidence abound that Secondus was elected at the national convention of the PDP.
The governor accused his Ebonyi State counterpart of being treacherous.
To buttress this, Wike stated that when the caucus of the party decided that Hon Kingsley Chinda, should be elected minority leader of the House of Representatives, Umahi told his state representatives at the Green Chamber to work against it.
Wike further stated that when committed members of the PDP tried to rescue the party from the destructive tendencies of Modi Sheriff, Umahi was one of those who was frolicking with him.
“We fought and won, and Modi Sheriff left. I can say that I am one of those who made sure that PDP never died. I feel comfortable with my performance in my state. Rivers people are comfortable with me too”, the governor noted.
The governor disclosed that all PDP governors and committed members of the party have never been oblivious of the fact that Umahi had been an APC mole in the PDP.
According to him, the Ebonyi governor’s claim that the South-East was marginalised in PDP was diversionary.
“For the first time before PDP left office, they (South-East) have never had Chief of Army Staff. They have had Senate Presidents. They have had national chairman of the party; they have had Secretary to the Government of the Federation. They have had minister of finance. Now, tell me, what has APC given to the people of South-East since 2015? Minister of Labour, Minister of Science and Technology, and Minister of Foreign Affairs!
“Three senators from his state said they have seen the need for South-East to produce president. However, it is not the way our governor is going about. This is not a personal thing. Your ambition should not destroy the entire South-East.”
Trending
- Sports2 days ago
Osimhen Hails Coach Gattuso
- online games5 days ago
HOW TO GET AND PLAY SAFE BETS
- Lifestyle5 days ago
10 Music Business and Music Marketing Tips
- Oil & Energy2 days ago
NGO Makes Case For Modular Refinery
- Sports2 days ago
Eguma Explain Players Participation Pre-season Tournaments
- Politics2 days ago
RSG To Site RSU Faculty In Etche
- Sports2 days ago
PH City League: Coach Accepts Defeat In Good Faith
- Politics2 days ago
Uba Vows To Sue Obiano Over N25bn Bond