Oyigbo Crisis: NBA Set To Render Free Legal Services

As the international community marks 16 days of activism on violence against women today, the Director, Centre for Conflict and Gender Studies, University of Port Harcourt, Dr Heoma Nsirim-Worlu, has said that violence against women is tantamount to violation of human right of the girl child.

Nsirim-Worlu said this yesterday in Port Harcourt in commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism from today to December, 10,2020.

She noted that the centre was in partnership with the Rivers state Ministry of Women Affairs, and added that they joined the international community to mark 16 days of gender-based violence.

According to her, violence against women was as old as humanity, and urged women to take steps to report violence whenever they experience such.

“We all know that violence against women is as old as humanity. violence against women is violation of human right of women and girls and also a public health problem. Lack of access to education and other life opportunities; as well as low social status in communities are linked to violence against women and girl”, she said.

. “Violence by an intimate partner is one of the most common forms of violence against women and many women do not seek help or report violence against them when it occurs, due to fear of losing their partners or spouses and societal perception (Stigmatisation)”, she added.

She recalled that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, about one in three women experience physical or sexual violence.

Most of such violence, she said, were perpetrated by intimate partners, which included parents.

“In recent times, lockdown as imposed by governments of the world in order to control the spread of the disease has restricted women’s mobility, increased economic strain and stress. “During the period of lockdown, there were reports of myriad of gender-based violence with some recent data showing increases in gender-based violence across the world, especially in Nigeria”, she pointed out.

As a way forward, she suggested behavioral change for partners, and added that it will reduce the risk of violence against women and girls.

Another antidote for violence against women and the girl child, she said was the education of citizens as well as enactment of relevant legislations and acts on violence against women and girls.

She also pointed out that respect, love and tolerance for one another will also help in preventing violence against women.

The Tide learnt that violence against women and the girl child was on the rise during the lockdown period and #EndSARS era, while agitation for the promotion of women and the girl child rights was gradually gaining international recognition.

