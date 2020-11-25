Monarch Warns Students Against Social Vices

A cleric in Rivers State, Pastor Joe Dappa, says for Nigeria to surmount the current challenges facing it, all leaders must come together to ensure that the security and welfare needs of the people were adequately tackled.

Speaking with journalists recently in Port Harcourt, Dappa said that those in authority should be able to know the condition of the electorate and ascertain how to handle them for peace, equity, unity and progress to thrive in Nigeria.

Dappa explained that it was necessary at this time for Nigerian leaders to provide the people with better living condition, especially the creation of employment and skills training, empowerment and the provision of quality infrastructure to all the six geo-political zones, devoid of marginalisation, nepotism and bigotry to allow for peace.

Dappa, the General Overseer of Power of Ezekiel Ministries, Port Harcourt, pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari, the 36-State governors, legislators and other leaders to quickly provide the needed incentives for the growth of Nigerians.

The servant of God pointed out that the reason behind recent uprising across the country was alleged unprofitable governance since the inception of democracy over twenty years ago, noting that some sections of the country are badly affected in the provision of dividends of democracy by the leaders.

According to him, “For peace and progress to thrive in all the strata of the nation, the unity of purpose should be embraced.

All states that are yet to benefit from the present dispensation ought to be visited for quelling the revolutionary heat in the country by agitators that cut across the nation.

“It is a disservice for our leaders to only represent their own interest without having the fear of God.

“The only solution to this nagging palaver anchored on unity, equity and transparency on the part of the leaders”, adding that when such is considered, there would be relative peace in Nigeria, which had attained her diamond age,” he said.

By: Bethel Toby