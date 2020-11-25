Rivers
Monarch Warns Students Against Social Vices
The Paramount Ruler of Rumuodunwere Community in Obio/ Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze Ken Ndamati Otto, has advised students to pay close attention to their studies and be better citizens in future.
Eze Ndamati gave the advice recently when Ikwerre Students, Abia Polytechnic Chapter paid him a visit in his palace and conferred on him the grand patron of the association.
Ndamati warned the students against social vices, criminality and urged them to imbibe the culture of reading and studying for their future.
He reminded the students that education was the key phenomenon to achieving greatness in life, it is therefore an opportunity for them to study hard and become relevant in the society.
According to him, “ if you wish to achieve greatness, this is the time to read, study and shun cultism. Your involvement in cultism and criminality could place a permanent dent on your image and bring bad name to their families.
“Those who involve in cultism, criminality and other social vices end up badly. Your parents have given you a platform to spring up from. So, make use of the opportunity”, he said.
Speaking earlier, the President of National Union of Ikwerre Students, Abia State Polytechnic Chapter, Kingdom Nsirim, said they were in the palace of the monarch to appreciate him for his contributions towards them and for his quick response whenever they called on him.
Nsirim said the traditional ruler had been a source of inspiration to students both past and present, adding that, the grand patron bestowed on him was in recognition and appreciation of his good work.
The students president urged him to continue in assisting students, assuring that they will always be good ambassadors.
By: Ike Wigodo
Rivers
Opobo Water, Safe For Consumption
Rivers State Government has dismissed claims that the new European Union and Rivers State Government water scheme in Opobo/Nkoro is not safe for drinking.
It disclosed that already reticulation of water into homes in Opobo town has begun.
This follows complaints by some residents in the area that they are yet to be connected to the water supply facilities.
Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja, during an inspection of the project at Opobo confirmed that the water is potable and safe for consumption against the recent reports in the media.
Jaja, while expressing displeasure over the vandalisation of one of the water pumps, ordered the immediate closure of the facility and called on youths in the area to protect the water facilities to forestall a reoccurrence.
The Water Resources and Rural Development Commissioner, appreciated the Opobo/Nkoro Council Chairman for releasing stipends for the maintenance of the Water Consumers Association (WCAs) and some of the water facilities, urging the WCAs to be committed with the discharge of their duties or risk being dissolved.
The Opobo/Nkoro Council Chairman, who accompanied the Commissioner on the inspection visit, thanked Governor Wike for providing water to his people and joined to condemn the act of sabotaging government’s effort.
On his part, the spokesman, Opobo Council of Alapu, Alabo Godwin Bupo, expressed gratitude to Governor Wike for the kind gesture and appealed to him to also consider those yet to be covered by the reticulation.
Rivers
Educationist Lauds Wike Over Security
Renowned educationist in Rivers State, Mr Bright Fidelis, has identified drug abuse as a major problem of the Nigerian society.
Speaking with journalists recently in Okoloma-Afam, headquarters of Oyigbo Local Government Area, Fidelis identified another form of drug abuse which he called “drug of power”, which according to him was the misuse of power by those in authorities to undo members of the public.
Fidelis, the Director of Bright Communications Limited, said abuse of drug and power have negative implications, as the society becomes the casualty, and advised members of the public to desist from abuse of drugs or of power.
He commended Rivers State Government for the efforts made to quell the heat of drug abuse, youth restiveness and other criminal activities in the state currently.
He admonished youths to continue to be responsible people by joining forces with government for the provision of community development services which promote better living standard for them, irrespective of their religious, ethnic and political inclinations.
Fidelis used the opportunity to enjoin the people, especially youths to venture into profit making businesses that would place them in a better and greater height in the society, instead of indulging in negative activities.
By: Bethel Toby
Rivers
Cleric Urges Leaders To Unite, Solve Nigeria’s Challenges
A cleric in Rivers State, Pastor Joe Dappa, says for Nigeria to surmount the current challenges facing it, all leaders must come together to ensure that the security and welfare needs of the people were adequately tackled.
Speaking with journalists recently in Port Harcourt, Dappa said that those in authority should be able to know the condition of the electorate and ascertain how to handle them for peace, equity, unity and progress to thrive in Nigeria.
Dappa explained that it was necessary at this time for Nigerian leaders to provide the people with better living condition, especially the creation of employment and skills training, empowerment and the provision of quality infrastructure to all the six geo-political zones, devoid of marginalisation, nepotism and bigotry to allow for peace.
Dappa, the General Overseer of Power of Ezekiel Ministries, Port Harcourt, pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari, the 36-State governors, legislators and other leaders to quickly provide the needed incentives for the growth of Nigerians.
The servant of God pointed out that the reason behind recent uprising across the country was alleged unprofitable governance since the inception of democracy over twenty years ago, noting that some sections of the country are badly affected in the provision of dividends of democracy by the leaders.
According to him, “For peace and progress to thrive in all the strata of the nation, the unity of purpose should be embraced.
All states that are yet to benefit from the present dispensation ought to be visited for quelling the revolutionary heat in the country by agitators that cut across the nation.
“It is a disservice for our leaders to only represent their own interest without having the fear of God.
“The only solution to this nagging palaver anchored on unity, equity and transparency on the part of the leaders”, adding that when such is considered, there would be relative peace in Nigeria, which had attained her diamond age,” he said.
By: Bethel Toby
