Buhari Seeks Confirmation Of HYPADEC, Disabilities Commission Nominees
President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded to the Senate for confirmation, his nominees as Chairman and members of the Governing Council of Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPADEC) and National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.
This was contained in separate letters read at plenary yesterday by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.
In a letter dated November 12, Buhari requested Senate to confirm the nomination of Ityav Joseph Terfa as Chairman of HYPADEC.
According to him, the request was made in pursuant to Section 3(2) of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission Act.
Also to be confirmed are Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa (Kebbi) as Managing Director; Isa Ozi Salami (Kogi) as member; Taoheed Daud Toyin (Kwara – member); Mikail Bmitosahi (Niger – member); Saleh Mohammed Galadima Kanam (Plateau – member), Aminu Muhammed Ganda (Sokoto – member), and Chief Utum Eteng (Cross River – member).
In another letter dated Nov.5, Buhari requested the confirmation of seven nominees as Chairman and members of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.
The letter reads: “In accordance with the provision of Section 32(2) of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2019, I write to present for confirmation by the Senate, the following seven nominees as Chairman and members of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.”
The nominees according to Buhari are: Dr Hussaini Suleiman Kangiwa, Chairman (North West), Oparakau Onyejelam Jaja (South East), Philomena Isioma Konwea (South South), Omopariola Busuyi Oluwasola (South West), Amina Rahma Audu (North West), Mrs Esther Andrew Awu (North Central), and Abba Audu Ibrahim (North East).
In a related development, President Buhari in a third letter requested the upper chamber to confirm the nomination of Umaru Farouk Aminu as full-time Commissioner representing the North-West Geopolitical Zone in the National Pension Commission.
The request, according to the President, was to meet up with the provision of Section 19 (3) of the Pension Reforms Act, 2014.
Rivers State Has Focused Leadership – Akawor
The Rivers State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party,(PDP), Ambassador Desmond Akawor, says the State now has focused leadership under Chief Nyesom Wike
Akawor made the remark when he played host to over five pro- PDP groups that visited him at the party secretariat, Monday, to congratulate him on the successful election and inauguration of the state executive of the PDP.
The groups were Wike Solidarity Movement, WSM, led by the Director General, Prince Sudor Nwiyor, PDP Ex- Councillors Forum, led by its National Coordinator, Prince Welly weli Wosu and Port Harcourt Significant Girls Initiative, led by the Convener, Miss Nengi Ibifuro Jumbo. Others were Governor’s Liaison Officers in the 319 wards, led by Aaron Jaja Godwin, Group of PDP Returnees from Khana and Eleme, coordinated by former Health Commissioner, Dr Sampson Parker and executive members of the National Union of Rivers State Student, NURSS, led by the Vice President, Elvis Gogo.
Receiving members of WSM, State Chairman of PDP, Ambassador Desmond Akawor said Governor Nyesom Wike had made Rivers people proud by fulfilling the promises made during the electioneering campaigns.
Ambassador Akawor noted that the slogan of the group, “Promise Made, Promise Kept”, was in tandem with the Governor’s philosophy and commended Wike Solidarity Movement for supporting the governor.
“It is a very good story today for us to rejoice because in those days we didn’t know where we were heading to, but people like you decided to come up with a name that “Promises Made Promise kept”. I don’t know what you had in mind then but I strongly believe that the promises have been fulfilled” Ambassador Akawor said.
On projects delivery, Ambassador Desmond Akawor said he is yet to know of any state in the country that is constructing six flyover bridges under two years, urging members of the PDP in the state not to make unnecessary mistake ahead of the 2023 election but assist the governor to achieve a hitch-free transition.
Earlier the Director General of Wike Solidarity Movement, WSM, Prince Sudor Nwiyor said they were at the party secretariat to congratulate Ambassador Akawor- led PDP State Executive and thanked Governor Wike for considering members of the group in the scheme of things.
Prince Sudor Nwiyor who praised the PDP Chairman for his exemplary leadership qualities, said this had resulted in the return of high profile politicians from the APC to the PDP.
“Our Chairman, Ambassador Desmond Akawor is always known for victory. His election as the state
PDP chairman did not come to us as a surprise because he has worked and shown capacity and it
was time for him to come and carry the party at the state level”.
“Your Excellency, we have come to say that we are happy with the level of work you have done for
the PDP in Rivers State. In few months you have stayed as the party chairman we have witnessed so
many defections and not just defections but people of great high calibre from APC to PDP, and from
the way you are going, we are very sure that in the next few months, the Minister of Transport will
even come to our great party” Prince Nwiyor asserted.
Meanwhile the state PDP Chairman Ambassador Desmond Akawor has told members of PDP Ex
Councillor forum that as the closest to the people at grassroots they were expected to mobilise the
people during the forth coming Local Government election in the state.
Ambassador Akawor also told them to support the party towards ensuring that PDP wins the 23
Local Government Chairmanship seats as well as the 319 wards in the state.
He also told them to support the governor to ensure a smooth transition in 2023 by refusing to align
with anyone with governorship ambition.
The PDP Chairman equally advised members of the Port Harcourt Significant Girls Initiative not to be
distracted by those who use social media space to blackmail them in order to dissuade them from
achieving their goals in life, saying that the PDP is interested in seeing young girls who are ready to
participate actively in politics assuring that the party would support them to achieve their aim.
He equally advised members of the National Union of Rivers State Students, NURSS to always
embrace dialogue in resolving grievances rather than confrontation.
Ambassador Akawor who promised to relay the demands for the payment of bursary made by the
students to the State Chief Executive, warned them against involvement in unwholesome activities.
Addressing a delegation of APC decampees led by Mich Nwidoobie, Ambassador Akawor assured
them of equal opportunities in the party.
Reps: PIB Passes 2nd Reading
A bill for an Act to provide for legal, governance, regulatory and fiscal framework for the Nigerian petroleum industry, development of host communities and for related matter has passed second reading in the House of Representatives.
The bill which is also known as Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) passed second reading after hours of debate during plenary yesterday in Abuja.
The Leader of the House, Rep. Ado Doguwa (APC-Kano) said that Nigeria had high gas deposit that was not being effectively utilised.
He said that if the PIB was passed into law, it would open up the sector, create jobs for the youths, women and men in the country.
Doguwa said that the bill, when passed, would also address the security challenges in the country such as kidnapping, banditry and terrorism would become a thing of the past.
The Minority Leader of the House, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP-Delta) said that the passage of the PIB was long overdue.
He said that the bill should be passed as soon as possible as the essence was to remove the uncertainty in the existing legal framework.
Elumelu said that some developed countries had set a time limit to transfer to green energy which would make crude oil almost useless.
The Rep said that the bill would institutionalise and ensure ease of doing business in the sector and help Nigeria maximise the benefits therein.
Also, Rep. Mohammed Mungonu (APC-Borno) said that the Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC) as currently constituted had become a clog in the wheel of progress in the sector.
Monguno, who is the Chief Whip of the House, said that the bill sought to unbundle the NNPC into smaller components to drive the sector in line with international best practices.
Rep. Henry Archibong (PDP-Archibong) recalled that the last reform bill passed in the sector drove some International Oil Companies (IOCs) from the country.
According to him, crude oil can now be found in many counties in Africa who are allegedly luring IOC to come and invest.
The lawmaker said that it was important to seek and take seriously, the views of IOCs operating in the sector before the bill was passed into law.
Also, Rep. Henry Nwawuba (PDP-Imo) urged the house to meticulously consider the bill before it was passed into law so as not to take the country back.
He said that the PIB had spent 12 years in the National Assembly but had not been passed because of many interests.
The legislator however said that there was need to pass the bill as it would attract investments and would be of economic gains for Nigeria.
“Let us take advantage of oil and build programmers that would sustain us after oil is gone,” he said.
Nwauba said one of the reasons PIB was not passed in the 8th Assembly was because of late engagement with the Executive on the bill.
He urged that the Executive be carried along to prevent any issue of misunderstandings at the end of the process.
Rep. Nkem Abonta (PDP-Abia) urged the house to be careful of “legislative mines” that could stall the passage of the bill.
In his ruling, the Speaker of the house, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamilia referred the bill to the ad hoc committee on PIB for further legislative actions.
Senate Tasks FG On Vandalised Infrastructure In Lagos, Calabar
The Senate has called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency reconstruct and rebuild infrastructure destroyed by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protests in Lagos and Calabar.
The upper chamber gave the charge during plenary yesterday, following consideration of two separate motions brought to the floor by Senators Biodun Olujimi (PDP-Ekiti ) and Gershom Bassey (PDP-Cross River South).
Citing order 42 and order 52 of the Senate Rules, Olujimi noted that the #EndSARS protests, began on October 3, and assumed a global dimension following the alleged shooting of a young Nigerian in Ughelli, Delta.
According to the lawmaker, the peaceful protests turned violent as a result of their hijack by hoodlums and the intervention of the military which allegedly led to the death of protesters at the Lekki toll gate, Lagos state.
“October 7, was the start of a 14-day protest in Lagos that eventually turned violent and hijacked by hoodlums.
“The alleged shooting of protesters further infuriated protesters and tension flared with consequent violent protests and the beginning of wanton looting and destroying of public and private assets across the country and particularly Lagos, the epicentre of the protests.
“ It is worrisome that private and public assets destroyed by hoodlums in Lagos was estimated by the Governor of Lagos State Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to be in the region of over N1 trillion,” she said.
Consequently, the Senate called on the Federal Government to setup a visitation panel to assess the level of destruction of public and private assets in Lagos state.
It also mandated the Senate Committee on State and Local Government Affairs to monitor compliance.
In a related development Sen. Bassey lamented that “in spite of the 24-hour curfew, a group of vandals on October 24, invaded over 120 property in Calabar and vandalised, looted and burnt down some high value property belonging to individuals, the state government and federal government.”
According to him, offices belonging to the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), West African Examination Council (WAEC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the brand new state- of -the- art Calabar International Convention Centre (ICC), amongst many others were destroyed.
He also said that private residences mostly of past and present federal lawmakers were vandalised, looted or burnt.
The Senate, while condemning the attacks on private and public property in Calabar, mandated the Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Defence, Police Affairs, Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to investigate the matter.
