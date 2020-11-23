RSG Approves Contract For Sixth Flyover In PH

The Rivers State Government has approved contract for the construction of a sixth flyover bridge to ease traffic congestion in Port Harcourt.

The new flyover located at the Kaduna Street Junction on the Port Harcourt-Aba Road, is expected to change the aesthetics of Port Harcourt, and boost economic activities in the state.

The Commissioner for Works, Hon Eloka Tasie-Amadi disclosed this after the State Executive Council meeting in Port Harcourt, last Friday.

He said the Rivers State Executive Council presided over by His Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, has approved a contract for the construction of a flyover at the Kaduna Street Junction of Aba Road in Port Harcourt, and also approved the award of the contract to Julius Berger.

“The construction will involve a bridge of 593 meters and service lanes of about 770 meters. The reason behind this is that you will observe that the bridge (at Kaduna Street Junction) is a two-lane bridge. And we are going to make it a four-lane bridge, dual carriage.”

Tasie-Amadi explained that by the time the ongoing construction work on the Rumuogba, GRA Junction and Rumuola flyovers are completed; all other bridges on Aba Road would be four lanes (dual carriage) with additional four lanes on the ground.

To this end, he said that leaving the Kaduna Street Junction Bridge as it is would create a bottleneck, considering the free flow of traffic from the Rebisi Flyover.

“We also recognise that there are implications when you have broken down vehicle on that bridge, and possible security challenge when you have a broken down vehicle at night. So, these are the reasons why the Executive Council took this decision. We have also chosen Julius Berger to do the construction work because of their track record as evidenced from the recently commissioned Rebisi Flyover, and other projects they are handling at the moment.”

He said that the Kaduna Street Junction flyover project would be completed in less than 12 months.

In the same vein, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, said the approval by the State Executive Council demonstrates a robust commitment to the urban renewal vision of the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration.

“This new flyover will also beautify the city; the aesthetics will change, economic activities will also get a boost. We have seen this kind of passionate commitment to restore Port Harcourt to its Garden City status. At a time when governance has shutdown in various states of the federation because of Covid-19, the visionary government led by Governor Nyesom Wike is still rolling out projects.

“This kind of development we are seeing in the state is a pointer to the service delivery and the commitment of His Excellency to ensure that the social contract he has with Rivers people is not affected by the economic downturn in the country”, the commissioner said.

Nsirim maintained that the incumbent Rivers State Government has continued to change the narrative about governance while striving assiduously to make Rivers State a model.

He said that the governor, at the inception of his administration, had clearly said he would ensure that Rivers State becomes a destination of choice for investors.

According to him, what was happening within the state capital at this point in history was a confirmation that Rivers State, particularly, Port Harcourt, would become investors’ choice in years to come.

“Our appeal to citizens of the state is that the time has come to rally round this administration; shun detractors of government, shun those who are out to de-market the state. It is time to be united as a people, and then, come together to work with this visionary government to ensure that the purpose of the New Vision blueprint as enunciated since 2015 comes to fruition as has been articulated”, Nsirim added.