Rohr Is Not The Right Man – Amokachi

Ex international, Daniel Amokachi insists Gernot Rohr isn’t the right coach to take the Super Eagles of Nigeria to the next level.

Rohr came under increased pressure following the Super Eagles 4 – 4 and a goalless draw against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in the 2022 African Cup of Nations qualifying ties in Benin City and Freetown respectively.

In Benin, The Franco-German tactician saw his team raced to a four goals lead in 30 minutes, but the advantage evaporated after the Leone Stars staged a stunning comeback.

While assessing Rohr’s time in charge of the Eagles, the Atlanta 1996 Olympics gold medalist, said the former Gabon coach has failed the challenge so far.

“The person in charge has been there for five years already but there is nothing to write home about,” he told Tidesports source.

“Is he the right person to take the country forward, in my opinion, I don’t think so, because five years is a lot for a coach to say he’s building a team and then, he can’t give you starting eleven?”

“We have also seen some decisions that a right coach wouldn’t have made and a coach that doesn’t take the backroom staff along end up having big problems,” he said.

Amokachi who once worked as assistant coach of the Super Eagles twice also added that Rohr lacked the ability to change the game from the bench, due to a lack of good communication with his back room staff.

“I saw in a lot of games that he doesn’t relate with the bench in most of the time, we heard what happened in Benin that he just wrote a note and gave to the team’s secretary and they made substitutions and even some of the players were furious about it and let their voice heard from the bench.”

“But then Nigerians know he’s not the right person to take Nigerian football forward,” he concluded.