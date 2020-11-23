Sports
Rohr Is Not The Right Man – Amokachi
Ex international, Daniel Amokachi insists Gernot Rohr isn’t the right coach to take the Super Eagles of Nigeria to the next level.
Rohr came under increased pressure following the Super Eagles 4 – 4 and a goalless draw against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in the 2022 African Cup of Nations qualifying ties in Benin City and Freetown respectively.
In Benin, The Franco-German tactician saw his team raced to a four goals lead in 30 minutes, but the advantage evaporated after the Leone Stars staged a stunning comeback.
While assessing Rohr’s time in charge of the Eagles, the Atlanta 1996 Olympics gold medalist, said the former Gabon coach has failed the challenge so far.
“The person in charge has been there for five years already but there is nothing to write home about,” he told Tidesports source.
“Is he the right person to take the country forward, in my opinion, I don’t think so, because five years is a lot for a coach to say he’s building a team and then, he can’t give you starting eleven?”
“We have also seen some decisions that a right coach wouldn’t have made and a coach that doesn’t take the backroom staff along end up having big problems,” he said.
Amokachi who once worked as assistant coach of the Super Eagles twice also added that Rohr lacked the ability to change the game from the bench, due to a lack of good communication with his back room staff.
“I saw in a lot of games that he doesn’t relate with the bench in most of the time, we heard what happened in Benin that he just wrote a note and gave to the team’s secretary and they made substitutions and even some of the players were furious about it and let their voice heard from the bench.”
“But then Nigerians know he’s not the right person to take Nigerian football forward,” he concluded.
‘We Are Intensifying Efforts Ahead New NPFL’
Heartland FC coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu has stated that his side is playing matches to get set for the start of the December 6th kick-off date of the Npfl league season of 2020 /2021.
He told Tidesports source that now, they are playing some of the grassroots teams, and very soon by next week, they will take it a bit higher to start engaging the NNL and some premier teams in preparing for the start of the league season.
“We have a lot of grassroots players and what we did, we have started playing some grassroots games, probably by next week we will stretch it further to start playing with the bigger team may be, the amateur or the Nnl teams.”
“So, I think we are getting ready but I know we are not there yet because we didn’t start on time but I know we will get there soon,” he said.
PH City League: Coach Accepts Defeat In Good Faith
Coach of Salvation Boys FC, Toku Mike, has expressed optimism that he will get back all the points his team has lost, by winning future games at the ongoing Port Harcourt City League (PHCL).
According him, he accepted the 1-0 loss against SKE in good faith, saying that he did not know what actually went wrong, because his boys played well, adding luck was not on their side.
Coach Mike, said this, in a post-match interview shortly after his side lost 1-0 to SKE, at the ongoing PHCL, on Saturday, at Joseph Yobo, field D/L, Port Harcourt.
The Salvation Boys coach, noted that the officiating was fair and nothing was wrong with his players.
“ We give glory to God. In football business sometimes you lose, draw and win. So I accept the defeat in good fate.
I don’t know what to say, but I believe everything was normal, nothing was wrong with my boys” Coach Mike said.
Also speaking, the Coach of SKE, Sylvanus Onwuka, said his victory against Salvation Boys was well deserved because they work towards it.
According to him, his team is determined and commited to win the League.
“Our win against Salvation Boys who were unbeaten runs was well deserved, because we worked towards it.
We loss some clear chances in our previous game, but today game, we tried to convert our chance” Onwuka said.
As it stands, SKE Fc has played six matches, won five, lost one, with 15 points, topping the table. While Salvation Boys, is currently occupying third position with 12 points, played six matches, drew two, lost one.
By: Tonye Orabere
Eguma Explain Players Participation Pre-season Tournaments
The Technical Manager of Rivers United FC, Stanley Eguma, has reiterated that the major reason the players are participating in pre-season tournaments is to prepare him for the CAF Confederation Cup and Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).
According to him, his players have started to understand themselves gradually in the field of play.
Eguma, said this on Saturday, in a post-match interview, shortly after his side beat Bendel Insurance 2-0, in Gov. Dapo Abiodun preseason tournament, in Ogun State.
He stated that in a very short time his players will blend properly as a team.
“Our main aim is to build a strong team that will represent and make the country proud and win the NPFL.
However, if we win the trophy we will appreciate” coach Eguma said.
He assured the people of Rivers State, that they will not disappoint them in the coming football season.
“We just hope they will continue to pray for us, support us, because we will not disappoint them” he stated.
By: Tonye Orabere
