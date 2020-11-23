Environment
NGO Plans Special Sanitation Exercise For Diobu
Africa Global Development for Positive Change Initiative (ADIAFRICA), a non-governmental Organisation is partnering with Gateway International Church Light Hours, to organise a special sanitation exercise in Diobu, Port Harcourt.
International president of the organisation, Prince Dan Mbachi, said this in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt.
Mbachi said the exercise which holds on the 28th of November 2020 will also be used to create awareness on the effective way of waste management practice in Diobu district.
He said the exercise will start from Azikwe Street to the Mile I Police Station.
Mbachi said the preference of the Azikwe Street to the Mile I Police Station was due to the increased population, commercial activities and associated waste management burden, currently experienced in Diobu.
According to him, the exercise which will be sustained will boost the face of the Diobu district with a global prospect of commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).
He called on the people of the area to cooperate with the organisation for the success of the exercise.
World Toilet Day: Open Defecation Violates Rivers People’s Dignity – NOA
As Rivers State joined the rest of the world to mark the 2020 World Toilet Day last Thursday, the State Director of the National Orientation Agency, (NOA), Mr Young Ayotamuno, says open defecation violates the dignity of Rivers people.
World Toilet Day is celebrated 19th November every year.
Theme for this year’s celebration was “Sustainable Sanitation And Climate Change”. Speaking in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, Ayotamuno said Rivers people are known for their pride and cannot continue to defecate openly.
“One thing I know Rivers people for, is their pride. We are a proud people and bringing out our bodies to defecate openly violates that pride and dignity”.
He said the situation could also derail investment and harm the tourism potentials of the state.
The NOA director however admitted that eradicating the menace in the rural areas will be difficult as most rural dwellers see it as a normal way of life.
He said the agency has mounted serious campaigns and sensitisation programmes to change the trend stressing that in some, local government areas such as Port Harcourt City and Obio/Akpor, public conveniences are springing up, especially around market places and motor parks. He however advised the two local government areas to ensure that the conveniences are properly put to use.
Ayotamuno also said the pier latrine system in the riverine areas of the state, though outdated, is being improved upon.
According to him, in line with executive order 009, signed by President Buhari in 2019, to end open defecation by 2025, every public building in the country must have a public convenience and stressed the need for sanctions against those violating that order.
He also expressed optimism that Nigeria may attain the target date of 2025 if enough awareness is created across the country.
Africa’s Marine, Coastal Environment, Facing Major Pollution Problem -UNEP
Executive Secretary, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Abidjan Convention Mr Abou Bamba, has said that marine and coastal environment in Africa is facing major pollution problem.
Bamba made this known on an Instagram live programme on Monday, organised by Zoemaritime Resources Ltd., with the topic, “Sustainable Shipping in Africa for a Sustainable Planet”.
According to him, the various plastics and other waste materials littering the coastal environment were not good and were detrimental to the economy of the region.
Bamba noted that the Abidjan Convention had a major programme regarding plastic and other pollutants and this had to do with public awareness and training among stakeholders.
“There is absolutely nowhere one can take away any advantage, having plastics all over the shores of our oceans.
“We cannot do tourism, fishing, have any decent economic activities where our lagoons and oceans are heavily polluted and, the first step is awareness and training,’’ he said.
Bamba said that recycling was an issue that should be looked into, adding that the Abidjan Convention was joining hands with private sectors in Ghana, Nigeria, Republic of Côte d’Ivoire and other countries to create jobs, and wealth out of recycling.
He noted that to be able to achieve this, government needed to put together a mechanism for all stakeholders where they would come up with their interest in the marine environment and ways to preserve them to have sustainable marine environment.
Speaking on participation at the Abidjan Convention, Bamba said the convention had a convening power to bring its 22 participating countries to be involved in the framework of its activities.
According to him, issues of maritime had no known boundaries or partition, as something that happened upstream, would have repercussion downstream as such, each country must work at the same level.
N’Delta Dev: Group Advocates Community – Based Approach
The Centre for Development Support Initiative (CEDSI), says it has promoted environmental sustainability within the last 20 years in the Niger Delta.
Country Director of the organisation, Dr Mina Ogbanga, said this during the 20th anniversary celebration of the organisation in Port Harcourt.
“It has been 20 years of promoting economic women and youth empowerment and environmental sustainability.
“The journey has been filled with ups and downs but today, we celebrate the fact that we have impacted in so many lives and many lives are better off and many communities and their members are able to be part of their development processes because of the capacities that have been built within and amongst them”, she said.
Ogbanga also said the Niger Delta needs a development module that will be grassroot based, adding that such module should be developed by respective communities in the region as they alone understand their needs.
She said the module will ease the developmental effort of both governmental and non-governmental organisations in their development activities in the region.
Ogbanga also said the situation will check duplications of projects, check corruption as well as reduce the rate of unemployment in the region.
She said that in the last 20 years, the organisation had worked with several groups to bring development closer to the doorsteps of communities.
According to her, CEDS, has helped in the designing of effective policies for communities to realise their developmental potentials, adding that the effort has benefitted more than 600 communities in the region.
Also speaking, the media officer of the organisation Tony Abehsaid CEDSI has impacted so much in the Niger Delta in the areas of conflict resolution, development, health, environment and empowerment, especially of women and youths.
He also said the group has also embarked on capacity building programme for people of the region through training and advocacy, adding that projects have been designed to meet the specific needs of several communities in the region.
