Nation
N100,000 Bribe Lands DSP In Trouble
One Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Popoola Kayode, leader of Taskforce team operating around Lekki Ajah area of Lagos State and his team members have been arrested for collecting N100,000 bribe.
The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce), Head, Public Affairs Unit, Adebayo Taofiq said this in a statement yesterday made available to newsmen in Lagos State.
Taofiq said that the bribe was paid by one Didi Ekanem, the owner of a Toyota Venza with registration number: APP 775 GJ who was caught driving against traffic (one-way) around Lekki Ajah Expressway.
According to him, the statement was necessitated in response to a story published on page 31 of the Sunday Punch Newspaper, dated November 22, 2020 with caption “Taskforce Commander Made Sexual Advances At Me-Didi Ekanem”.
“The leader of the team, Kayode is not the Commander of the Agency as quoted in the report which said that the money (N100,000) was collected via bank transfer to his (Kayode) account.
“After the transfer, the vehicle was then released to Ekanem,” Taofiq said.
He said that the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi upon investigation of the incident which happened on Wednesday, Nov.18 immediately arrested Kayode and his team members.
“They will be sent back to the Lagos State Police Command for further disciplinary actions,” the unit head said.
Taofiq said that Egbeyemi thereby warned motorists, particularly private car owners and motorcycle operators to desist from driving against traffic (one-way).
He said that anyone caught would be charged to the Lagos State Mobile Court for prosecution.
Nation
Hit-And-Run Driver Crushes Pregnant Woman, Two Others In Rivers
A hit-and-run commercial bus driver, at the weekend, crushed to death a pregnant woman and two other persons.
The incident occurred after the bus lost control at Rumuodara junction in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
It was gathered that the incident happened after the bus that was involved in the accident, veered off the road, and rammed into roadside traders and passersby.
Eyewitness said the speeding bus was attempting to escape from another car that was chasing after it.
A tricycle rider, Chimelu Emma, disclosed that one of the victims he rushed to a nearby hospital, was later confirmed dead by the doctors.
He said that a sharp object pierced through the neck of the victim.
“The bus came from Eliozu area with high speed. I guess another driver he may have offended was chasing him, and in the process, he lost control of the steering, and hit some traders and other people standing on the side of the road.
“A girl I tried to save by rushing her to a nearby hospital was confirmed dead. After the accident happened, the driver came out of his bus, and rushed to the vehicle that was chasing him, and seized the driver’s car key before policemen from Okporo Police Station came and arrested them”, Emma narrated.
Nation
Recession: Nigeria Is Broke, Can’t Fund 2021 Budget, Atiku Alerts
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has advised the executive that the 2021 proposed budget is no longer tenable.
He stated that Nigeria was clearly broke and cannot afford the luxurious items in the N13.08trillion budget proposal.
The advice is coming as Nigeria slides into a second recession in five years following two successive negative quarter’s growth.
Atiku, in his verified Twitter thread, yesterday, stated that Covid-19 only complicated an existing economic problem for the country.
He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to swallow his pride, and accept his government’s limitations.
“This could have been avoided had this administration taken heed to patriotic counsel given by myself and other well meaning Nigerians on cutting the cost of governance, saving for a rainy day, and avoiding profligate borrowing,” Atiku said.
“We cannot afford hand wringing and navel-gazing. We must act now, by taking necessary, and perhaps, painful actions.
“For a start, the proposed 2021 budget presented to the National Assembly on Tuesday, October 8, 2020, is no longer tenable.
“Nigeria neither has the resources nor the need to implement such a luxury heavy budget. The nation is broke, but not broken. However, if we continue to spend lavishly, even when we do not earn commensurately, we would go from being a broke nation to being a broken nation.
“Until our economic prospects improve, Nigeria ought to exclusively focus on making budgetary proposals for essential items, which include reasonable wages and salaries, infrastructural projects, and social services (citizenry’s health, and other human development investments).”
Atiku, however, said everyone must focus on solutions at the moment, adding that Nigeria needs critical leadership to guide her back to the path of economic sustainability.
The former presidential candidate pointed out that it was inhumane for the government to increase the cost of goods and services that affect the poor masses, while keeping the cost of luxuries fairly stable.
It would be recalled that the various committees of the National Assembly are still working on the budget.
Nation
Police Confirm Killing Of Five, Kidnap Of 18 In Zamfara Mosque
Gunmen have killed five worshippers and kidnapped 18 in an attack on a mosque during prayers in Zamfara State, the state police command confirmed, yesterday.
Around 100 cattle thieves on motorcycles opened fire on a Muslim congregation in remote Dutsen Gari village in Maru district as residents were observing the weekly Friday prayers.
“The bandits killed five worshippers and kidnapped 18 others, including the imam,” the state police spokesman, Mohammed Shehu, said.
Residents, however, said more than 30 worshippers were abducted.
“The gunmen attacked the mosque (in Zamfara) while the Imam was delivering the sermon and took away more than 30 people, including the imam, after shooting dead five worshippers,” one resident, Ibrahim Altine, said.
Nigeria is a hotbed of criminal gangs who raid villages, stealing cattle, kidnapping for ransom and burning homes after looting food supplies.
The gangs maintain camps in the Rugu forest which straddles Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna and Niger states from where they launch attacks.
Troop deployments and peace talks with local authorities have failed to end the attacks.
Unlike Boko Haram jihadists, the criminal gangs have no ideological leanings, but concerns are growing that the jihadists are gradually infiltrating the gangs.
