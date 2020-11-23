Rivers
Monarch Urges Organisations To Attract Dev To Kalabari
The Onu-Onyan-ekein of Obonoma community in Akuku Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, King Enenimibo-ofori Dateme Obonogina (ix) has charged socio-cultural organizations concerned about the unity, peace and development of Kalabari to collaborate with one another to attract human capital, environmental and infrastructural development to the Kingdom.
The Onu-Onyan-ekein gave the charge recently in his palace at Obonoma when he played host to Executives and members of The Forum, a socio-cultural group interested in the advancement of Kalabari nation, who had come to pay him courtesy visit.
Stressing on the importance of unity and as a stepping stone for moving forward, the monarch urged members of The Forum and other socio-cultural groups within the Kalabari land to render selfless and purposeful services that could accelerate the peace, unity and progress of the Kalabari people.
“You should realize that it’s imperative that you pursue peace, unity and progress of Kalabari to write your names in the good books of history. Your work is one of much personal sacrifice, selflessness and love for all Kalabari people”, the king added.
King Obonogina who was former commissioner for Information, Rivers State also encouraged socio-cultural organizations in Kalabari to eschew discriminatory behaviors, saying, “Socio-Cultural groups in Kalabari should strive to imbue sense of belonging in all the towns that make up Kalabari. Opportunity, development and consideration when they arise should be made to be felt by all the communities. A strategy should be developed whereby when one community or individual from that community is considered for benefits, at another time another community or individual should be considered. A system where advantages go round. That way everyone would be concerned about the Kalabari project”.
The monarch appealed to socio-cultural bodies in Kalabari to channel their energy and resources towards demanding development projects from government, corporate entities and well placed individuals of society to better Kalabari land.
By: Tamunoiminabo Fyneface
Cleric Wants Couples To Involve God In Marriage
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, attended the wedding of Miss Ibifuro Apiafi in Port Harcourt.
Ibifuro, is the daughter of the federal lawmaker representing Rivers West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Betty Apiafi.
The wedding between Ibifuro and Mr Kalada Halliday was held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), King’s Palace, Port Harcourt, and was witnessed by families of the couple, their friends and well-wishers.
The officiating minister, Pastor Solomon Marega, in his sermon taken from Genesis 6:14-16,22, enjoined the couple to emulate Noah, who though didn’t have experience as a ship builder, successfully built an ark because he adhered strictly to the instructions of God.
Marega, explained that the reason the gigantic ark built by Noah did not sink, irrespective of all the creatures it had to accommodate during the flood that ravaged the world, was because God was involved in the project.
He likened marriage to a project, which if it must succeed, has to be committed to the hands of God.
“God wants us to involve Him in the project of our life. In your marriage, let God be involved in this project. When challenge of lack of wine arose during the wedding in Cana, because Jesus was involved, the couples were not put to shame because he intervened.”
Marega, said the best way couples could possibly get God involved in their marriage, is for them to obey His word which explicitly charge the husband to love his wife unconditionally, while the woman is required to be submissive to her husband.
According to him, couples who put this God’s ordinate instruction to practise will not have friction in their marriage.
“Noah did all that, God told him to do when he was building the ark. He recognised that God was a Master builder. So, you have to submit yourselves to God because He is a Master builder. If you want happiness, peace and longevity in your marriage, just do what the Master Builder has said.”
Marega advised the couple to be patient with one another, because it is one of the key ingredients of any successful marriage.
According to him, many marriages have crumbled due to impatience.
“We live in a fast pace world where we want everything in an instance. But, life is not an instant affair. Marriage too, is not an instant affair. Your life is a project and you must involve God for it to succeed.”
Present at the wedding were the former Governor of Rivers State, Dr Peter Odili, and his wife, Justice Mary Odili; the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Wenike Danagogo; former Minister of Transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo; among other dignitaries.
Wike, later attended the funeral of late Dr Ikechukwu Wihioka at Elele, in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.
Banigo, Diri, IYC Hail Jonathan At 63
The Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has joined other people of goodwill across the world to felicitate with the immediate past President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. GoodLuck Jonathan on his 63rd birthday.
A statement signed by Owupele Benebo, Head of Press, Deputy Governor’s office stated that Dr. Banigo, described Dr. GoodLuck Jonathan as a great patriot and a true democrat who worked concertedly to give Nigeria a pride of place in the comity of nations.
According to the Deputy Governor, Dr. Jonathan’s programmes and policies during his tenure yielded positive results that were steadily leading the nation into the path of peace, progress, unity and prosperity.
Dr. Banigo, while wishing him many happy returns, prayed the Almighty God to continue to bless and keep the former president in good health.
In a related development, Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has saluted former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, on his 63rd birthday.
In his congratulatory message contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, Governor Diri described the former president as a Nigerian, African and global icon with exceptional democratic credentials that endeared him to many across the world.
“Dr. Jonathan is a statesman and patriot of repute whose legacies in office consistently speak of his unrivalled candour.
“As a former governor of this state, he remains our pride. As a People’s Democratic Party leader, who left indelible imprints in our clime, he is a hero.
“On behalf of the government and people of our dear state, I warmly felicitate and extend hearty congratulations to an outstanding symbol of democracy on his 63rd birthday.
“It is our prayer that the Lord will continually bless our great Nigerian leader with sound health, greater grace and long life.
Similarly, the Ijaw Youth Council(Worldwide) has joined millions of well-wishers, friends and admirers of the former president to felicitate with him on his 63rd birthday celebrations.
IYC in statement issued to newsmen through their spokesman, Comrade, Ebilade Ekerefe described the former president as the father of Democracy in Africa.
They said his humility, statesmanship and steadfastness as a leader had endeared him to many across the political divides, not only in Africa, but the entire globe, praying for God to grant him long life to continue impacting the world positively.
“Former President, Jonathan is a humble leader who sacrifices his interest for the general good, wellbeing and stability of Nigeria”, IYC said.
“We commend him for his wisdom, tact and pragmatism during his saddle of the ship of state”, The IYC added.
MOSOP Applauds FG Over Removal Of HYPREP Boss
The umbrella body of the Ogoni people, Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), has commended the Federal Government for its decisive response to outcries and demands for the sacking of the erstwhile HYPREP Project Coordinator, Dr. Marvin Dekil.
MOSOP in a statement last Thursday alleged that the sacked HYPREP boss was a “huge liability and embarrassment not only to the agency but also to Ogoni people”.
The statement signed by the MOSOP Secretary General, Bari-ara Kpalap demanded that the Federal Government should investigate those in the system that collaborated with the former project coordinator to frustrate progress of the Ogoni environmental restoration exercise.
The group in the statement also demanded for a forensic probe of the commission if current reforms were to be effective.
According to the statement,” HYPREP stinks of corruption, nepotism and inefficiency, hence, the investigation would help to unravel the level of rot in the agency as well as instill discipline”.
“ It is saddening that for over four years of his management, emergency measures prioritised by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) remain unimplemented.
Alternative safe and clean drinking water, Integrated Contaminated Soil Management Centre and employment for artisanal refiners amongst others are undone to date and in the face of enormous, available revenue”.
The group regretted that the former Project Coordinator instead of concentrating on making his tenure impactful, he elevated self-importance and other vanities to Everest height.
The statement further accused the sacked boss of fuelling division in Ogoni especially in the apex socio-cultural organisations of the people to frustrate their cohesive check on the agency.
MOSOP urged the interim acting project coordinator not to imitate this abysmal and condemnable approach of his predecessor and warned against plans to truck water to some selected Ogoni communities.
MOSOP said the plan to truck water was unacceptable even if it is a temporary arrangement, adding that clean and safe drinking water is the only benefit of the project that would benefit Ogonis.
