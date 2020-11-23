Hit-And-Run Driver Crushes Pregnant Woman, Two Others In Rivers

Hope rises for parents and students as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has finally directed its various branches to hold congress and decide the fate of the eight-month-old strike based on the new offer by the Federal Government.

It was learnt that ASUU, over the weekend, asked its branches to hold congress from today, to Wednesday, November 25, and the outcome would be taken to the next meeting on Friday with government officials.

Last Friday, the Federal Government, at the resumed negotiation, offered N65billion to ASUU to settle the Earned Academic Allowance and revitalization fund for public universities.

The government also agreed to pay additional N15billion as revitalization fund in an effort to end the ongoing strike.

The amount is in addition to N20billion that was earlier proposed.

It was further gathered that if the new offer by government is accepted by the branches, it would shape the outcome of the ongoing eight months industrial action.

The Zonal Coordinators of ASUU Ibadan and Lagos Zones, Prof Olusiji Sowande, and Prof Ade Adejumo, as well as the University of Lagos branch Chairman, Dr. Dele Ashiru, confirmed the directive by the leadership of the union to the branches to hold congress, and take decision on the new government offer.

Adejumo and Sowande said after the congress, their views on the new offer would be collated and taken to ASUU secretariat ahead of the Friday meeting with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige.

Ashiru disclosed that members at the congress would make inputs into the new offer but observed that the offers are without timeline for implementation, adding that congress would demand for specific date for payment of the outstanding salaries, release of check off dues, payment for the earned allowance as well as the release of the revitalization fund to the universities.

It was gathered that for ASUU Akure zone, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife would hold its congress, today, after the zonal meeting; Federal University Akure, on Tuesday; and Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, and Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti; would meet on Wednesday to make inputs into the government offer.

A branch chairman said that ASUU has a tradition, that is the branches decide when strike begins and when to suspend it, adding “We are following the tradition, and that is why the national leadership asked branches to convene congress and make inputs on whether to accept or reject the new government offer.”