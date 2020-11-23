Sports
Enyimba Shifts Focus To CAF CL
Enyimba FC are champions of the Ikpeazu preseason tournament in Aba after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over rivals, Abia Warriors in a thrilling final in Aba.
Enyimba got their first goal in the 8th minute but Tosin Omoyele was caught offside after he got a through pass from Austin Oladapo.
Sodiq Abubakar got another Chance to put Enyimba ahead in the 29th minute but Ojo Olorunleke made himself big enough to save Abia Warriors.
Abia Warriors had their fair chance in the game in the 37th minute but Hassan Abubakar rose highest to head out Nzube Anaezemba’s cross into the box.
Enyimba’s break-through came in the 44th minute when Oladapo scored a spot kick after Tosin Omoyele was fouled in the box.
Enyimba were later reduced to 10 men when Timothy Danladi was shown the exit after receiving a second yellow card.
Abia Warriors pushed for an equalizer but failed to score as the match came to an end.
Enyimba will now turn their attention to the CAF Champions League doubleheader against FC Rahimo of Bukina Faso.
The Aba Elephants will travel to Ouagadougou next weeks for the first leg, before returning home for the reversed fixture in Aba.
Both side met in the same stage of the competition last season with the two-time African champions winning the ties on 5 – 0 aggregate.
Sports
‘We Are Intensifying Efforts Ahead New NPFL’
Heartland FC coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu has stated that his side is playing matches to get set for the start of the December 6th kick-off date of the Npfl league season of 2020 /2021.
He told Tidesports source that now, they are playing some of the grassroots teams, and very soon by next week, they will take it a bit higher to start engaging the NNL and some premier teams in preparing for the start of the league season.
“We have a lot of grassroots players and what we did, we have started playing some grassroots games, probably by next week we will stretch it further to start playing with the bigger team may be, the amateur or the Nnl teams.”
“So, I think we are getting ready but I know we are not there yet because we didn’t start on time but I know we will get there soon,” he said.
Sports
PH City League: Coach Accepts Defeat In Good Faith
Coach of Salvation Boys FC, Toku Mike, has expressed optimism that he will get back all the points his team has lost, by winning future games at the ongoing Port Harcourt City League (PHCL).
According him, he accepted the 1-0 loss against SKE in good faith, saying that he did not know what actually went wrong, because his boys played well, adding luck was not on their side.
Coach Mike, said this, in a post-match interview shortly after his side lost 1-0 to SKE, at the ongoing PHCL, on Saturday, at Joseph Yobo, field D/L, Port Harcourt.
The Salvation Boys coach, noted that the officiating was fair and nothing was wrong with his players.
“ We give glory to God. In football business sometimes you lose, draw and win. So I accept the defeat in good fate.
I don’t know what to say, but I believe everything was normal, nothing was wrong with my boys” Coach Mike said.
Also speaking, the Coach of SKE, Sylvanus Onwuka, said his victory against Salvation Boys was well deserved because they work towards it.
According to him, his team is determined and commited to win the League.
“Our win against Salvation Boys who were unbeaten runs was well deserved, because we worked towards it.
We loss some clear chances in our previous game, but today game, we tried to convert our chance” Onwuka said.
As it stands, SKE Fc has played six matches, won five, lost one, with 15 points, topping the table. While Salvation Boys, is currently occupying third position with 12 points, played six matches, drew two, lost one.
By: Tonye Orabere
Sports
Eguma Explain Players Participation Pre-season Tournaments
The Technical Manager of Rivers United FC, Stanley Eguma, has reiterated that the major reason the players are participating in pre-season tournaments is to prepare him for the CAF Confederation Cup and Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).
According to him, his players have started to understand themselves gradually in the field of play.
Eguma, said this on Saturday, in a post-match interview, shortly after his side beat Bendel Insurance 2-0, in Gov. Dapo Abiodun preseason tournament, in Ogun State.
He stated that in a very short time his players will blend properly as a team.
“Our main aim is to build a strong team that will represent and make the country proud and win the NPFL.
However, if we win the trophy we will appreciate” coach Eguma said.
He assured the people of Rivers State, that they will not disappoint them in the coming football season.
“We just hope they will continue to pray for us, support us, because we will not disappoint them” he stated.
By: Tonye Orabere
Trending
- Sports5 days ago
AFCON Qualifier: Super Eagles Fail To Win In Freetown
- Featured5 days ago
IPPIS: Seek Alternative Means Of Survival, ASUU Directs Members …As FG Dismisses UTAS
- Sports5 days ago
No One’ll Get To My Record, Yet -Bolt
- Business5 days ago
WTO: ‘Why America Opposes Okonjo- Iweala’s Candidacy’
- Business5 days ago
‘Buhari Should Speak On Fuel Price Increase Now’
- Business5 days ago
IMF Loans: ‘83 Countries Enjoyed $165bn In 2020’
- News5 days ago
Fuel Hike, Violation Of Agreements With FG, TUC Insists
- Business5 days ago
Business Activities Return To Garrison After Flyover Commissioning