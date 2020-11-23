Don’t Withdraw Soldiers From Oyigbo, Chiefs Beg DHQ

Some chiefs have implored the Defence Headquarters not to withdraw soldiers deployed to restore peace in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State in order to prevent remnants of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), from regrouping.

The chiefs, under the aegis of Ogbakor Oyigbo, also urged all those who deserted Oyigbo to return as normalcy has been restored.

The appeal to the military authorities was made when the Publisher of Ovation International Magazine, Chief Dele Momodu, visited Oyigbo, to assess the situation on ground in the area.

One of the speakers, a High Chief Louis Okorie, Eze Ukwu III, told Momodu and his delegation that the community chiefs do not approve of the withdrawal of soldiers from Oyigbo.

He expressed serious concern that if soldiers were withdrawn from Oyigbo, IPOB anarchists would unleash violence on resident in the area.

“The Ogbakor Oyigbo General held a meeting here and said they will not allow the removal of soldiers from Oyigbo. On November 12, 2020, we met with the Local Government Chairman, Prince Gerald Aforji, and we informing him of our plight. We don’t want Army personnel to be withdrawn for the benefit of Oyigbo people. We need to be careful of the remnants of IPOB terrorists. We thank Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for imposing of curfew which has calmed down the situation in Oyigbo.”

In the same vein, High Chief, Lisbery Onyegorom, narrated that indigenes of Oyigbo were astounded by the wanton destruction unleashed on their community by members of the proscribed IPOB.

“We were surprised by the level of destruction by the IPOB. We are Rivers State and Niger Delta people. Our people are not members of Biafra or IPOB. I am not aware of any Oyigbo indigene who is a member. We don’t allow that.

“Now that the IPOB members have killed some soldiers, all of them have run away. The Army is investigating and fishing them out. Most of the IPOB members arrested have given vital information about the remnants.

“We are in support of the governor’s ban on IPOB activities across Rivers State and hoisting of IPOB flag.”

Onyegorom frowned at allegations of extra-judicial killings levelled against Nigerian Army by persons working for some extraneous forces playing petty politics with the Oyigbo issue.

“We are solidly behind our governor’s effort to maintain peace in Oyigbo. The governor did not say, go and kill people. The Army came on a rescue mission. That’s what they came for. It is the deployment of the Army that has given us comfort to remain here. For now, we hear of threats to protest again. The Army is going nowhere. Let the Army stay until we are sure of peace in Oyigbo.

“Those who ran away should come back. The Army is not chasing anybody. The Army is not killing any person. Let the Army stay, until we are sure peace has returned.”

On his part, the Chairman of Oyigbo Local Government Area, Prince Gerald Oforji said that most of the negative information peddled in the media on the situation in the area were unfounded.

“Today, I am very happy for the visit by the Ovation family to assess the wanton destruction carried out on October 20 by the IPOB. Today, they have come to assess and see things for themselves based on lopsided information they have been getting concerning Oyigbo. I believe that with what they have seen today, the world can confirm that most of those negative information posted on the social media against Oyigbo, against Rivers State, are unfounded

In his remarks, Chief Dele Momodu said he was on an assessment cum sympathy visit to Oyigbo to see the level of wanton destruction perpetrated by IPOB.

Momodu described as unfounded and untrue insinuations in some quarters that the military has been killing innocent persons in Oyigbo.

“The way they describe Oyigbo as if there is massacre, there is no massacre going on. I have not seen any massacre. I believe, we have moved round extensively, nobody has told me not to move to anywhere. A lot of people have challenged me that I cannot come to Rivers and visit Oyigbo.

“But I am here. For me, it is a mixture of sadness and joy. Joy, that I am able to come here in peace, because the impression I got was that nobody could come here at all; that everywhere has been taken over by the military, and people are being massacred. I have gone round. I went to the markets. I have gone to the police headquarters that was allegedly burnt down.”

Momodu later inspected some state government projects which include: Umunju-Umueze, Umuroke-Umusu-Umuelechi-Umuokpurukpu-Umuagu-Umugwu-Umueke and Umuoyoro Road.

Others are Umuakrikpo Community Primary School, Umuoyoro Community Primary School, Community Primary School, Umuobasi-Eberi, and State School, Obibi-Umuogba.