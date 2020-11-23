News
‘Bodo-Bonny Road Construction To Engage 300 Rivers Youths’
The Management of the contracting firm handling the construction of the Bodo-Bonny Road project – Julius Berger Nigeria Limited – says about 300 Rivers youths would be engaged by the company in January, 2021, in addition to the already engaged staff working in the ongoing project.
The German construction giant said that the engagement of the youths was part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), even as the Federal Government has hinted that the 2022 deadline for the completion of the project remains sacrosanct.
The Bodo-Bonny Road in Rivers State is the first road project that would link Bonny Island to the rest of the state, when completed, and a milestone infrastructure development project for the advancement of the Niger Delta.
The Project Manager of Julius Berger Nigeria Limited, Mr Thomas Hang, stated this at the project site while speaking to journalists at the Ataba section of the Bodo-Bonny Road following a botched scheduled inspection visit of the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, to the project, over the weekend.
Thomas said that the 300 youths to be engaged by the company would not be limited to the host communities only but would include people from other parts of the state, adding that the company had mobilised to site, and commenced construction work on the project in October, 2017.
He disclosed that two bridges have so far been completed with asphalt work done, and expressed optimism that the company would deliver the project in August, 2022, as scheduled.
Also speaking, the Director, Road Design, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Engr Omotayo Awosanya, said the 2022 completion date of the project was sacrosanct, saying that the road project was dear to the Federal Government as it would link Bonny Island, a major economic hub of the country, to other parts of the state as well as boost the development of the state.
Awosanya put the contract sum of the project at about N120.6billion, adding that the road project, which traverses Gokana, Andoni and Bonny local government areas, has three major bridges, nine mini bridges and one pipeline crossing bridge.
According to him, about 31 kilometres work has already been done, noting that with the speed of work achieved, the company believes that the project would be delivered according to schedule.
“The Bodo-Bonny Road project comprises of the construction of a 37.9km single carriageway with major and mini bridges.
“The road section is being reversed to comprise flexible pavement on sand-filled embankment from ch0+000 to ch32+600 rigid pavements within Bonny Town to ch32+600 to ch37+900.
“The Afa Creek bridge at ch4+850-(502mlong) Opobo channel bridge with approach bridges at ch17+500-(1198m long) Nanabia Creek bridge with approach bridges at ch19+128-(782mlong) 9nos mini bridges between ch6+100 and ch21+915 (total (length348) and one pipeline crossing bridge at ch10+359(204m long),” he stated.
On project funding, Awosanya said that at the award of the project, the funding template was designed to be a counterpart concept where the Federal Government would pay 50 per cent of the cost while the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited would also pay 50 per cent of the cost.
He, however, told journalists that NLNG has indicated interest to fully fund the project and deduct the cost from taxes to the Federal Government.
“The NLNG representatives are here. That is what they have committed to”, he stated.
Also speaking, the Okan Ama of Ataba Kingdom in Andoni Local Government Aarea, Chief Benson Egwenre, commended the Federal Government for its efforts to link the riverine communities to other parts of the state, adding that the road project, when completed, would improve the economic and social wellbeing of the riverine dwellers.
He assured that the existing working relationship between the Federal Government, Julius Berger and the community would be sustained to ensure the completion on the project according to specifications.
RSG Assures Etche Of Varsity Faculty
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says his administration would work to ensure that a faculty of the state university was established in Etche Local Government Area before the end of his tenure in 2023.
Wike made the promise during a courtesy visit by the Etche-America Foundation, led by its President, Dr. Richard Nwankwoala at Government House, Port Harcourt, last Friday.
The governor said his idea on enhancing economic benefits for rural dwellers and promoting an enduring development also included decentralising faculties of higher institutions and sitting some of them in rural areas.
“Basically, I can say that universities open up rural areas. Moving faculties outside of the main university campus can develop such areas. It will create economic benefits and development will come too.
“I will talk with the leadership of the Rivers State University to find a faculty that can be moved to Etche. You can go home and be assured that before I leave office, one of the faculties will move to Etche,” he said.
The governor noted with pleasure the commitment shown by the leadership of the Etche-America Foundation by drawing up a proposal which contains designs and cost of constructing a Skills Acquisition Centre for youths and women in Etche.
According to the governor, it was novel to find a people who love their community, and were willing to practically do things to improve the condition of their people.
He regretted that leaders of other ethnic groups were busy with politics, instead of finding out what they could do for their communities.
The governor assured them of requisite government’s support towards the actualisation of the Etche Skills Acquisition Centre.
“I challenge other ethic nationalities to emulate you and stop playing politics. They should see what they can do for their people.
“Don’t relent. Don’t allow rumour and greed to divide you. Greed destroys families. Don’t also see yourselves as minority that should beg to get what you deserve.
“You can do what other people can do. When your leaders work together, they will give strength and forge unity among all Etche people,” he stated.
Speaking about the ongoing recruitment of 5,000 youths into the state civil service, Wike assured the delegation that he would ensure that every local government area benefits from the exercise.
The governor also counselled on the need for constituencies to elect people who were interested in the development of their areas and confidently speak up to demand it.
The Leader of the delegation and Chairman of Etche-America Foundation, Dr. Richard Nwankwoala, presented a proposal of a skills acquisition centre the group wants to build in Etche, which would develop useful skills that would keep youths away from indulging in criminality.
Nwankwoala disclosed that the EAF skills acquisition centre would train the youths in various skills, which include poultry and fishery; auto-technician, electrical works, plumbing, tiling, welding, leatherwork (shoe and bag making), fashion designing and catering services.
On the Etche delegation were, EAF Secretary General, Mr Patrick Nwankwo; EFA Chairman, Board of Directors, Dominic Amaugwu; and Chief Emmanuel Anyanwu, among others.
US Court Set To Jail Two Nigerians For Internet Scam
Two Nigerians, Nosayamen Iyalekhue and Esogie Osawaru have pleaded guilty for defrauding victims using various online scams during the Covid-19 pandemic.
While Osawaru pleaded guilty on November 12; Iyalekhue, 33, pleaded guilty to one count charge of wire fraud, last Thursday.
The U.S. Senior District Court Judge, Rya W. Zobel in Boston, Massachusetts has scheduled sentencing for March 4, 2021.
Both risk 20-year jail terms.
Iyalekhue, a former teller at TD Bank in Norwood, Massachusetts from 2018-2019, was arrested in June, 2020, along with 27-year-old Osawaru.
Iyalekhue and Osawaru participated from 2016 in a series of romance, pandemic unemployment insurance, and other online scams designed to defraud victims by convincing them to send money to accounts controlled by them.
They were caught when they started having unemployment benefits deposited into their accounts in May, 2020.
To carry out the scams, the defendants used false foreign passports in the names of others, but with their photos, to open numerous bank accounts, and in turn, directed the victims to send money to these accounts.
Iyalekhue and Osawaru then rapidly withdrew the victims’ money from various bank branches and ATMs, often multiple times during a single day.
The schemes included collecting unemployment insurance in the name of others during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The charging statute provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater, and forfeiture.
The defendant is also subject to deportation proceedings.
Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
The United States Attorney, Andrew E. Lelling, and Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division, Joseph R. Bonavolonta, made the announcement.
The Assistant U.S. Attorney, Sara Miron Bloom of Lelling’s Securities, Financial and Cyber Fraud Unit is prosecuting the case.
Recession: Cut Cost Of Governance, SERAP Urges Buhari
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to cut the cost of governance and implement bold transparency and accountability measures in response to Nigeria’s second recession in five years.
The organisation said this in a letter dated November 21, 2020, and signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare.
The organisation blamed the current recession on corruption in the country.
Part of the letter read, “This economic crisis provides an opportunity to prioritise access of poor and vulnerable Nigerians to basic socio-economic rights, and to genuinely recommit to the fight against corruption. The country cannot afford getting back to business as usual.
“The president should put the country’s resources at the service of human rights, and to support the less well-off to enjoy an adequate standard of living through cutting the cost of governance and implementing bold transparency and accountability measures in your government’s response to Nigeria’s second recession in five years.
“Implementing human rights, transparency, and accountability measures would save money, address projected adverse human rights impacts of the recession, and fast-track the economic recovery process. It is not too late to take urgent measures that would put the country’s wealth and resources to work for the common good of all Nigerians.
“Decades of mismanagement and corruption, and deep-seated deficiencies in public financial management have directly contributed to higher levels of borrowing and public debts, and consequently, the economic recession. Successive governments have squandered the promise afforded by the country’s natural wealth and resources,” SERAP argued.
