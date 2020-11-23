Featured
20m Jobs Lost To Nigeria’s Ailing Refineries, IPMAN Laments
About 20 million Nigerians have lost their jobs over the years due to the non-functioning of the nation’s four refineries.
The Executive Chairman, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Rivers State branch, Dr. Joseph Ogbele, disclosed this in Port Harcourt, at the weekend, while reacting to the continuous increase in the pump price of petroleum products in the country.
Ogbele told journalists that with the removal of subsidy on petroleum products when the refineries were not working to refine the crude locally, the importation of petroleum products at high cost has became inevitable.
This situation, he said, would continue to force the pump price of petrol up every now and then.
He noted that the inability of the Federal Government to fix the four refineries in the country has rendered over 20 million people across the country jobless.
According to him, “When the Federal Government, through the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, in February, this year, announced the removal of subsidy without the refineries working, I knew that all was not well for the Nigerian masses, who will bear the burden at the end.
“I was thinking, and had always posited that the four refineries: Kaduna, Warri, and the two in Port Harcourt, be rehabilitated before the removal of subsidy.
“Because of the non-funtioning of the refineries, about 20million Nigerians have lost their jobs, including petroleum marketers and tanker drivers, among others.
“I do not see anything technically wrong with the refineries that could not be fixed. And how much will it cost the Federal Government to fix the refineries, if they really wanted to?
“What I see in all of these is politics and bad policies. There is so much insincerity with the activities and operations of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
“We have abandoned the over 450,000-capacity four refineries in Nigeria, and now, we are focusing on importation. As long as the refineries are not working locally here, the pump price will continue to go higher.
“The government will not determine the pump price any longer because the sector has been deregulated, and the pump price will now be determined by the international market forces of demand and supply”.
The IPMAN boss noted that Nigeria was the only member of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) that imports fuel and whose refineries were not working.
“How much will it cost to fix all the refineries in the country, if government is willing to do it? $2billion will be enough to build another refinery, and also get all the other ones working”, Ogbele clarified.
On the way forward, Ogbele said that one of the solutions to the challenge was for the government to go into partnership with private sector operators to run the refineries.
He, therefore, urged the Federal Government to adopt the NLNG model of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) or Repair, Operate and Maintain (ROM), just as the NLNG did with Shell Petroleum Development Company and other multinationals.
By: Corlins Walter
Featured
Business Hallmark Names Wike Man Of The Year 2020
Business Hallmark Newspaper has named Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, its Man of the Year 2020.
The event, which is part of the yearly activities of the newspaper’s tradition of honouring outstanding individuals and institutions who have positively shaped national development was held, yesterday, at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.
A member of Business Hallmark Advisory Board and Co-Chair of its Public Policy Forum, Chief Tola Adeniyi, said Governor Wike was chosen in recognition of his developmental strides in the state as well as his staunch defence of democracy.
He said the governor has become the lightening rod for good governance and true democracy.
“Your choice was not only informed by your remarkable success in Rivers State, but mostly for your inspirational evolution as the poster card of true democracy in Nigeria.
“We recall that the immense challenges which confronted your administration at its inception, ranging from insecurity, poor infrastructure and an insipid business environment. It is noteworthy that Your Excellency has responded creatively to these challenges.
“Findings from our team of editors reveal that there is hardly any facet of life which your government has neglected. Most remarkably, Your Excellency has remained steadfast and committed to the ethos of good governance despite the overwhelming and sometimes contrived challenges.
“Our board had no hesitation therefore, in selecting you for this well merited honour,” he stated.
Receiving the award on behalf of the governor, the state Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, described the honour as a recognition of the modest people oriented achievements of Wike in infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture, sports and human capital development.
According to her, the state remains committed to the rule of law and overall development of the people.
The deputy governor, who commended Business Hallmark for the honour, stated that it would spur the government to do more for the state.
In his remarks, Chairman of the occasion and former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, commended Wike for his courage to contribute to the ethos of good governance.
Commenting on the award, the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, described the governor as a visionary and forthright leader who was passionately committed to leaving an enduring legacy for posterity.
Nsirim said that within the last five and half years, Wike has promoted good governance and infrastructural revolution.
Previous winners of the prestigious Man of the Year Award include, former Central Bank Governor, Muhammadu Sanusi, former Ondo State Governor, Olusegun Mimiko; current Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele; and Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, among others.
Featured
Wike Slams 24-Hour Curfew On Parts Of Obio/Akpor
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has imposed a 24-hour total curfew for two weeks on the entire area around the Okoro-Nu-Odu flyover in Rumuokoro, due to upsurge of cult activities and related violence.
The governor has also warned that government would spare no efforts to deal appropriately with anyone who decides to disturb the peace and security in the state with cult activities and associated violence and killings.
Wike, in a state-wide broadcast, explained that decision to impose the curfew was taken after the State Security Council meeting, yesterday, in Port Harcourt.
He explained that the Rivers State Government was seriously disturbed by the recent upsurge of cult activities and related violence and killings around the adjoining areas of the Okoro-Nu-Odu flyover in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
The governor stated that government has repeatedly warned misguided youths against engaging in cultism because of its abhorrent anti-social effect on society.
“As part of measures to tackle this menace, therefore, government has imposed a 24-hour total curfew for two weeks on the entire area along and around the Okoro-Nu-Odu flyover up to one-kilometre radius from Saint Emmanuel’s Anglican Church, Rumuokoro, extending to the Rumuodomaya Slaughter and local government daily market with effect from Monday, November 23, 2020.
“Consequently, no form of trading, human or vehicular movement is allowed within the afore-mentioned restricted areas until further notice. Only staff and vehicles belonging to Julius Berger Nigeria Limited are exempted from the curfew and associated restrictions on movement so that construction work on the Okoro-Nu-Odu flyover is not stalled.”
The governor directed security agencies to enforce strict compliance with the curfew, and arrest and summarily prosecute any person, trader or vehicle that may attempt to violate the curfew.
“Again, we wish to warn that community leaders that allow cultism and related activities to thrive unabated in their communities would be treated as collaborators to the resulting crimes, and dealt with accordingly.
“We urge all citizens to be part of the efforts to curb cultism in the state by reporting any suspicious cult activity, including gatherings and initiations in or around their neighbourhoods to the security agencies for immediate action.”
The governor disclosed that the state government would construct the 7th flyover in Port Harcourt to traverse Ikokwu to Azikiwe Street.
He appealed to residents of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas to bear with the state government for traffic challenges that they may encounter in connection with the ongoing construction of the Oro-Abali and other flyovers.
“As you know, our promise to construct five flyovers to ease the perennial traffic challenges and accelerate socio-economic development of the state is well on course. We delivered and commissioned the first of the initial five flyovers, (the Rebisi flyover) to the glory of God and the good of our state, while construction work on the rest has reached advanced levels of completion.
“Indeed, the Okoro-Nu-Odu flyover is next on the line to be delivered and commissioned, latest, in the first quarter of 2021.
“Two days ago, the State Executive Council approved the award of the contract for the construction of the sixth flyover along the Oro-Abali (Kaduna Street) intersection of Aba Road to Julius Berger Nigeria Limited.”
Featured
Don’t Let Your Quest For Presidency Destroy S’East, Wike Tells Umahi
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has advised Ebonyi State Governor, Engr Dave Umahi, not to allow his quest to become president of Nigeria, destroy the South-East politically.
Wike, said while no one will deny Umahi the right to pursue his political aspiration, which is the primary reason for his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), he should be mindful of the political future of the South-East zone.
The Rivers State governor, who stated this in a live television programme, yesterday, said Umahi has shown himself as an ungrateful man for insisting that he left PDP to protest the injustice the party meted to the South-East zone since 1999.
Wike stated that one reason why Umahi was unhappy with the PDP was because Peter Obi, was chosen to run the joint Presidential ticket with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in 2019.
“When we had the 2018 convention that produced the Waziri of Adamawa, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as PDP presidential candidate, he consulted widely, and came up with Peter Obi, to be his vice, Umahi was livid because he wanted to produce or he wanted to be vice president. You don’t choose who would be the vice presidential candidate of anybody. Umahi was livid. What disturbs me, why do you think that if anything comes to South-East, it must be you? Why do you think so?”
The governor pointed out that Umahi cannot talk of injustice when he practices injustice against the South-East zone by single-handily installing his two younger brothers; one as the zonal vice chairman of PDP, and the other as the state deputy chairman of the party.
“If he believes in equity and justice, will he be doing such? It is because he has planted these people that the state House of Assembly had such effrontery to give the National Working Committee (NWC) ultimatum to zone presidency to the East. Where does such thing happen? No other party has done any zoning. You can imagine the level of selfishness”, Wike quipped.
He also described as untrue the claim by Umahi that he made PDP what it is in the South-East zone as the only financier of all of its activities.
Such claim, according to Wike, suggests that other governors of Anambra, Abia, and Enugu states were not doing anything to ensure the success of the party in the zone.
“I know it’s not correct. If not for Pius Ayim that impressed it on former Governor Elechi, would Umahi have become governor? So, he can’t say he’s the one who has built PDP.
“The party made him what he is, and if he denies it, it only tells you the kind of person he is. What’s even his contribution at the national level of the party to support his claim? Where was he when people like Alex Ekwueme fought General Sani Abacha and built the party? I distaste such arrogance”, he asserted.
Wike dismissed the allegation against him by Umahi that he was a dictator who imposed Prince Uche Secondus as PDP national chairman and his will on the party.
He described the allegation as spurious as evidence abound that Secondus was elected at the national convention of the PDP.
The governor accused his Ebonyi State counterpart of being treacherous.
To buttress this, Wike stated that when the caucus of the party decided that Hon Kingsley Chinda, should be elected minority leader of the House of Representatives, Umahi told his state representatives at the Green Chamber to work against it.
Wike further stated that when committed members of the PDP tried to rescue the party from the destructive tendencies of Modi Sheriff, Umahi was one of those who was frolicking with him.
“We fought and won, and Modi Sheriff left. I can say that I am one of those who made sure that PDP never died. I feel comfortable with my performance in my state. Rivers people are comfortable with me too”, the governor noted.
The governor disclosed that all PDP governors and committed members of the party have never been oblivious of the fact that Umahi had been an APC mole in the PDP.
According to him, the Ebonyi governor’s claim that the South-East was marginalised in PDP was diversionary.
“For the first time before PDP left office, they (South-East) have never had Chief of Army Staff. They have had Senate Presidents. They have had national chairman of the party; they have had Secretary to the Government of the Federation. They have had minister of finance. Now, tell me, what has APC given to the people of South-East since 2015? Minister of Labour, Minister of Science and Technology, and Minister of Foreign Affairs!
“Three senators from his state said they have seen the need for South-East to produce president. However, it is not the way our governor is going about. This is not a personal thing. Your ambition should not destroy the entire South-East.”
