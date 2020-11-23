2023: Beware Of APC, PDP Cautions Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on the occasion of his 63rd birthday anniversary.

In a statement signed by the leader of the caucus, Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP-Rivers), the caucus said that Jonathan over the years had distinguished himself as a committed democrat and selfless leader.

The lawmakers said that Jonathan had an unwavering commitment to the peace, progress and unity of the country.

“We recall with gratitude the unusual sacrifices former President Jonathan made for the peace, progress and unity of our dear country and his untiring efforts to deepen democracy in our nation.

“It is also on record that through his transformation agenda, the former president revolutionalised the agricultural sector and introduced all-season farming.

“Jonathan revamped rail transportation, established university in every state so as to make university education more accessible to young Nigerians.

“He strenghtened the economy with the dollar exchanging at N180 to a dollar and strengthened our democracy with very Liberal Human Rights practices,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Jonathan is known to have initiated programmes and policies that directly impacted positively on the lives of the ordinary citizens, stabilised the economy and enhanced transparency in governance.

The caucus recalled that under Jonathan, the country’s economy was rated as one of the fastest growing in the world.

The group described Jonathan as apostle of “politics without bitterness, who believes that his ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian”.

The legislators hailed Jonathan for championing electoral reforms which restored the peoples hope in the electoral process.

They eulogised the former president for entrenching democratic ethos of respect for rule of law, fundamental human rights of citizens and freedom of expression.

“In a continent plagued by sit-tight leaders, President Jonathan willingly conceded the 2015 presidential election even before the final results were declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Since his exit as president, he has remained an ambassador of peace, good governance and credible elections in the country, African and the world at large.

“On this auspicious occasion, we join all men of goodwill to celebrate the face of democracy in Africa, an icon, a global statesman and firm believer in the unity of our country,” the caucus said.

The lawmakers wished President Jonathan more happy and prosperous years.