2023: Beware Of APC, PDP Cautions Nigerians

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned Nigerians against falling for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) antics in the 2023 presidential election.
According to the opposition party, the APC has failed in governance and in the management of its affairs.
The opposition party said Friday’s visit by serving APC governors to the Abuja residence of ex-President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, was a confirmation and acknowledgement that Nigeria was better managed under a PDP-led administration.
This was contained in a statement titled, ‘APC Governors’ Visit To Jonathan Affirms Nigeria is Better With PDP,’ signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, yesterday.
Ologbondiyan said, “The PDP, therefore, receives the visit by APC governors as an apology by the APC to our party, and Nigerians over the lies, beguilement and other irresponsible allegations deployed by the APC to grab power, only to lead our nation on a journey to nowhere.
“We, therefore, caution Nigerians to be watchful of the antics of the APC that has failed in governance and the management of its own affairs.”
It would be recalled that the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, last Friday, led APC chieftains, including governors on a visit to Jonathan at his Abuja residence, to felicitate with him over his 63rd birthday.
Buni, who is the chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, was accompanied on the visit by Governors Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), David Umahi (Ebonyi), among others.
The PDP statement read in part, “The visit by governors elected on the platform of the APC to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has further affirmed that Nigeria, as a nation, is better under the governance of the PDP.
“The visit, which is a clear endorsement of the acceptability of the PDP administration, also indicates that the APC, in 2015, only created artificial symbols of misgovernance, corruption and other alleged misgivings just to discredit our party and grab the levers of power to achieve their selfish desires.
“It is evident that the Jonathan administration succeeded in office basically because our party understands the nuances of our nation, which we translated into people-oriented policies and programmes, in line with the manifesto of our party, to make life comfortable for Nigerians.
“This visit to Jonathan by the APC governors is a direct acceptance of the successes recorded by our party in building a strong nation with a virile economy that was rated as one of the fastest-growing economies of the world”, the PDP added.
But reacting to the PDP claims, the All Progressives Congress (APC) explained that its governors visited former President Goodluck Jonathan as a deliberate step to mend fences and broaden its appeal to Nigerians.
The APC said being a platform for progressives, it was taking steps “to consolidate on its national appeal and acceptance”.
The Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, while responding to the criticisms of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Politics

PDP Reps Caucus Eulogises Jonathan At 63

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 23, 2020

By

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on the occasion of his 63rd birthday anniversary.
In a statement signed by the leader of the caucus, Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP-Rivers), the caucus said that Jonathan over the years had distinguished himself as a committed democrat and selfless leader.
The lawmakers said that Jonathan had an unwavering commitment to the peace, progress and unity of the country.
“We recall with gratitude the unusual sacrifices former President Jonathan made for the peace, progress and unity of our dear country and his untiring efforts to deepen democracy in our nation.
“It is also on record that through his transformation agenda, the former president revolutionalised the agricultural sector and introduced all-season farming.
“Jonathan revamped rail transportation, established university in every state so as to make university education more accessible to young Nigerians.
“He strenghtened the economy with the dollar exchanging at N180 to a dollar and strengthened our democracy with very Liberal Human Rights practices,” the statement said.
According to the statement, Jonathan is known to have initiated programmes and policies that directly impacted positively on the lives of the ordinary citizens, stabilised the economy and enhanced transparency in governance.
The caucus recalled that under Jonathan, the country’s economy was rated as one of the fastest growing in the world.
The group described Jonathan as apostle of “politics without bitterness, who believes that his ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian”.
The legislators hailed Jonathan for championing electoral reforms which restored the peoples hope in the electoral process.
They eulogised the former president for entrenching democratic ethos of respect for rule of law, fundamental human rights of citizens and freedom of expression.
“In a continent plagued by sit-tight leaders, President Jonathan willingly conceded the 2015 presidential election even before the final results were declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
“Since his exit as president, he has remained an ambassador of peace, good governance and credible elections in the country, African and the world at large.
“On this auspicious occasion, we join all men of goodwill to celebrate the face of democracy in Africa, an icon, a global statesman and firm believer in the unity of our country,” the caucus said.
The lawmakers wished President Jonathan more happy and prosperous years.
Politics

Lagos Journalists Hold Election, Nov 26

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 23, 2020

By

The Lagos State Council election of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) will hold next Thursday as the journalists endorsed use of verified list for the rescheduled poll.
The Tide source  reports that the decision to hold the  election on November 26 was reached during the NUJ Lagos Council Congress held on Saturday in Lagos State.
The Congress was presided over by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of  NUJ Lagos Council, Mr Solomon Nwoke.
The Tide source  reports that 57 members of the union voted in favour of the use of existing list of the verification exercise conducted by the National Officers of NUJ as the standard list of eligible voters.
Only seven members in the Congress opted for the extension of the verification exercise by one week, while one person was neutral to the two motions.
At the end, based on majority votes, the Congress adopted the existing verification list for the purpose of the forthcoming election.
Earlier, Nwoke expressed regrets over inability of the union to conduct its election on November 5.
He enjoined members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm to put the interest of the union first before individual interests.
“Whatever happened in the last few days are regrettable,” Nwoke said.
The election, which was initially scheduled for Sept. 29, was postponed to Oct. 20, due to the planned nationwide strike of the Nigeria Labour Congress. It was similarly postponed for a second time due to the recent #EndSARS protests.
It will be recalled that the tenure of the outgone executive had expired on Sept 29, 2020.
Politics

2023: Northern Elders Want Presidency Zoned To S’East

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 23, 2020

By

Northern elders have appealed to  the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party to zone their  presidential tickets to the South- East in 2023.
The elders said their appeal was borne out of good conscience  and equity.
In a statement by its National Coordinator, Engr. Zana Goni and the National Women Leader, Hajia Mario Bichi, the Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development said that Igbos had been marginalized in the political scheme of things in the country.
It, however, appealed to the APC and the PDP to feature candidates of South-East extraction in 2023 to maintain the culture of rotational presidency between the North and South, which it claimed had doused political tension in Nigeria.
The group promised to support Igbos and tasked other zones in the country to do same following their long quest to produce a president.
‘‘Buhari is from the North, the right thing is that after his eight-year tenure, the next president should come from Southern Nigeria and since South.-West and South-South have occupied the office in the current dispensation, the South- East is next in line in the spirit of the rotation principle, fairness, equity and justice.”
The elders said the move would  foster national unity and bring an end to the bitterness of the Nigeria-Biafra civil war, which had  lingered for 50 years since the end of hostilities.
The Northern elders lauded South-East leaders for not taking cessation as an option despite the activities of Nnamdi Kanu, the self-proclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, which it accused of attempting to destabilize Nigeria’s unity by hiding under the delayed Igbo presidency.
 “If all the major geopolitical zones in the country and especially the major ethnic groups in the country have all been presidents then in all fairness, justice and equity, we should be looking at the South – East to produce the president.
“There is no denying the fact that the Igbos have contributed greatly to the development of this country. It is time for us all to reciprocate their good gestures through mass support for the next president to emerge from the South- East. This is the time for it”.
‘‘We are asking for a Nigerian President of South-East extraction. We are not asking Nigeria for “Igbo President because that will amount to asking Nigeria to possibly alter geo-political-zones-based rotation arrangement for Presidency in Nigeria”, the statement said.
The elders further advised Ohanaeze Ndigbo to reach out to great Igbo politicians and leaders of other geo-political zones and interest groups for support,  noting that the creation of six geopolitical zones was to help streamline the way the country was structured.
“The Northern elders desire to stand on this zoning arrangement to make a point on 2023 Presidency that is of grave importance to South-East geo-political zone in particular and Nigeria in general,” they said.
