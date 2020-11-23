Politics
2023: Beware Of APC, PDP Cautions Nigerians
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned Nigerians against falling for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) antics in the 2023 presidential election.
According to the opposition party, the APC has failed in governance and in the management of its affairs.
The opposition party said Friday’s visit by serving APC governors to the Abuja residence of ex-President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, was a confirmation and acknowledgement that Nigeria was better managed under a PDP-led administration.
This was contained in a statement titled, ‘APC Governors’ Visit To Jonathan Affirms Nigeria is Better With PDP,’ signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, yesterday.
Ologbondiyan said, “The PDP, therefore, receives the visit by APC governors as an apology by the APC to our party, and Nigerians over the lies, beguilement and other irresponsible allegations deployed by the APC to grab power, only to lead our nation on a journey to nowhere.
“We, therefore, caution Nigerians to be watchful of the antics of the APC that has failed in governance and the management of its own affairs.”
It would be recalled that the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, last Friday, led APC chieftains, including governors on a visit to Jonathan at his Abuja residence, to felicitate with him over his 63rd birthday.
Buni, who is the chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, was accompanied on the visit by Governors Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), David Umahi (Ebonyi), among others.
The PDP statement read in part, “The visit by governors elected on the platform of the APC to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has further affirmed that Nigeria, as a nation, is better under the governance of the PDP.
“The visit, which is a clear endorsement of the acceptability of the PDP administration, also indicates that the APC, in 2015, only created artificial symbols of misgovernance, corruption and other alleged misgivings just to discredit our party and grab the levers of power to achieve their selfish desires.
“It is evident that the Jonathan administration succeeded in office basically because our party understands the nuances of our nation, which we translated into people-oriented policies and programmes, in line with the manifesto of our party, to make life comfortable for Nigerians.
“This visit to Jonathan by the APC governors is a direct acceptance of the successes recorded by our party in building a strong nation with a virile economy that was rated as one of the fastest-growing economies of the world”, the PDP added.
But reacting to the PDP claims, the All Progressives Congress (APC) explained that its governors visited former President Goodluck Jonathan as a deliberate step to mend fences and broaden its appeal to Nigerians.
The APC said being a platform for progressives, it was taking steps “to consolidate on its national appeal and acceptance”.
The Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, while responding to the criticisms of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
PDP Reps Caucus Eulogises Jonathan At 63
Lagos Journalists Hold Election, Nov 26
2023: Northern Elders Want Presidency Zoned To S’East
