Day Saro-Wiwa’s Spirit Resurrected In Bori
Twenty five years after the Ogoni born environmentalist and minority rights activist, Ken Saro Wiwa and his fellow Ogoni compatriots were contemptuously murdered on trumped-up charges by the ill fated military junta of late General Sani Abacha, his spirit continues to resonate indomitably, questioning the very foundation of Nigeria as a true Federal State.
Using the instrument of mass mobilisation as the vehicle for the articulation of the ideas of his struggle, Saro Wiwa set on stage the full waves of the complexities that defined the Abacha era.
As a dramatist and consummate stylist, he deployed his fecund mind to confront a ruthless military junta in a most sacarstic, satirical and unnerving measure that deflated the vaunted mights of the powers that be and plunged the echelon of the then military regime and its tacit collaborator, shell, to consider his physical elimination as the only option of shelving the inflictions of his revolutionary agenda.
Last week, precisely on the 10th of November, in a pitch akin to a fiesta, thousands of ogonis and other fans and adherents of the late writer besieged the streets of Bori, the headquarters of Ogoni, and Port Harcourt to celebrate the exploits of Saro Wiwa.
The celebration of the 2020, Ogoni Matyrs day, started with candle night processions on the eve of November 10th, the day Saro Wiwa himself evidently described as a “black day for the black man”.
Apart from the litany of solidarity activities in virtually all ogoni communities, Aggrey road in old Port Harcourt Township, hosting Saro Wiwa’s house and other adjoining streets were inundated with processions of men and women paying tributes to the late ogoni hero.
A memorial church service was later held at the All Saints Anglican Church Bori, with one of Saro Wiwa’s associates, Inimoh Bassey, a renowned activist delivering one of the key sermons.
Bassey decried the fact that, 25 years after, not much attention was paid to the issues of environmental justice raised by Saro Wiwa.
As part of events to mark the 2020 Ogoni Matyrs Day, the Environmental Rights Action, and Friends of the Earth Nigeria in conjunction with other civil society organisations held a seminar at Visa Karena hotel, relayed through zoom to the entire world. Acting Executive Director of CERA/FOEN, Chima William disclosed that some of the resolution reached at the end of the seminar was for the Federal Government to exonerate Saro Wiwa of the accusations placed on him to justify his “judicial murder”, while Shell should be counted as accomplice to the murder of Saro Wiwa.
He said the gathering of key environmental stakeholders also recommended that the ongoing building of a correctional centre in Ogoni by the Federal Government should be halted while the full recommendations of the United Nations Environment Project (UNEP) reports should be implemented. Other key Ogoni stakeholders who spoke with The Tide metro, said Saro Wiwa though his non violent approach had proven that the rights of social liberties could be achieved without recourse to violence.
National coordinator, Ogoni Aborigenes Congress, world wide, High Chief Godae Beesor said, “Saro Wiwa’s death has provided the only niche for Ogoni to get positive development, environmental justice, unity and peace in the land.
Saro Wiwa’s daughter, Nor, on her facebook page said the only crime of her father was to “peacefully pursue human rights for the people of Ogoni and campaign against oil spills in the oil rich Niger Delta”.
The key to Saro Wiwa’s social activisim was his bold optimism to dust up the hitherto docile oil bearing communities to confront their formidable foes, the unconscientious oil companies, particularly Shell, and the military junta. The Saro Wiwa factor has also become an independent variable in the definition of the future of Nigeria.
Yet, the Federal Government still hold the name of Saro Wiwa in their book of felons. But Ken Saro Wiwa continues to sower in death, as he is among the few black men celebrated in the international mainstream of martyrdom.
For Saro Wiwa who remained undaunted, even in death, the price was worth it.
By: Taneh Beemene
PH Residents Lament Increase In Prices Of Products
Ahead of the Yuletide, residents of Port Harcourt and its environs are already apprehensive over the increase in the prices of various products.
The Tide Metro investigation reveals that product price increase which also affects transport fares, is evidently the fallout of the sudden increase in petroleum, pump price to N170,00.
A random market survey by The Tide Metro indicates poor patronage of products, ranging from foodstuff, cloths, and other utility items.
A fruit dealer at the Amaeli Market in Elekahia, Agnes Igodoh who spoke with The Tide said the cost of fruits has increased due to increase in transport fare.
She said the cost of transporting the fruits from “bush market” to the township has now increased due to the increase in fuel pump price, “We normally go to the rural communities to buy fruits, but now we find it difficult to get the fruits because of high cost of transport, where we used to pay N3,000, we now pay N5,000, this has badly affected our business and it’s most likely that the prices of products will up more if nothing is done before we enter the Christmas period”.
Another trader at the Amaeli market, Blessing Udoh, who deals on foodstuff said the cost of foodstuff is also on a steady increase, leading to low turn up.
She said the cost of a bag of rice now is going up to N44,000, while a bag of local rice sells at N29 to 32,000.
The way prices of products are on the increase shows that the situation of things are likely going to worsen in the weeks to come, I am afraid that it’s going to be difficult for the masses to buy food stuff during the Yuletide period, government should intervene to make life easy for the common man. Johnson Opus, a dealer on cloths also expressed dissatisfaction over the poor turn out of customers to patronise his wares. “I normally buy cloths at wholesale prices from Onitsha market to sell them in Port Harcourt, recently I went to the market to find out that prices of cloths have increased. To meet up we cloth dealers also have to add up something to cover our expenses.
He pointed out that the general low patronage by customers was because people were more concerned about how to put food on the table.
“I went to Onitsha market recently to buy new stock, but sales were very poor, hardly before you see any body coming to buy, and the few that came to price the cloths always shouted and moved away when you tell them the prices of cloths, people are more bordered about their daily bread than to buy cloths.
Another cloth dealer at the Mile Three Market, Stanley Enoje, said cloth dealers have been passing through difficult times because of the high expenses incurred to get the wares.
Enoje, who deals on fairly used clothes said the cost of bails had increased and it is also very difficult to get materials because of the closing of borders. “I deal on second hand clothes, which I open in bails, but it is very difficult to get our products, I want to use this medium to call on the government to open the borders so that we can get products”.
A bread seller, Joy Ekanem also lamented the increase in the prices of bread. She said a loaf that previously sold at five hundred Naira now sell at six hundred naira, while the one that sold at three hundred naira now sell; at four hundred Naira.
By: Taneh Beemene
Life At The Water Fronts … Daily Encounter With PH Water Front Residents
Water front settlements in Port- Harcourt, seen as hovels for the poor masses and refuge for outlaws, are gradually having a new lease of life. With the presence of electricity and boreholes, some of the amenities they were previously lacking, life in these slums is not quite as it used to be.
This has led to the increase in the number of people seeking accommodation at the water fronts.
Apart from the affordability of accommodation at the water fronts, there is a common notion that things are relatively cheap down there and the inhabitants enjoy relative contentment, except instances of disturbances masterminded by hoodlums.
Residents of Ibadan, Nembe, and Captain Amangala waterfronts, who spoke with The Tide Metro, in a random chat, agreed that relative peace and happiness prevails at the water fronts as life blossoms steadily among the clusters of families that inhabit the settlements.
In the water fronts, the economy is rustic and centred around the hectic scramble for survival. A resident of Ibadan water front, Mr Felix Ibitema who spoke with the Tide metro said, ‘I live at the water front with my family because things are very affordable here, with just N15,00,00 one can make a small pot of soup and life goes on, I’m a carpenter and I have a family of four’. Another resident known as Rhoda, a fish dealer also told The Tide metro that she enjoys living at the water front because life is affordable there. ‘ I’m a fish dealer, I sell fish at Creek road market, I love staying at the water front because things are very affordable, I have three children and I train them from the proceeds of my fish business, I have a lot of customers who come from GRA and other places to buy my fish.’
A resident of Nembe water front Mr Alile, a fisherman also told The Tide metro that living at the water front had made him to save money to build a house in his community. ‘ I’m a fisherman and I live here with my family. I’ve been able to save money to build a house in my community.’
The water front settlements in Port Harcourt are virtually identical. They adopt a toilet system with plank houses built on the River which equally serve as bathing facilities, and queue up to take their turns.
Another resident of Nembe water front, Mrs Beatrice Amachree, also a fish dealer said she loves the water front because of the low cost of living. Amachree said, ‘I’m a single mother and I manage life here with my son of eight years. We feed from my fish trading, I love the water front because things are not too expensive here, we live here like brothers and sisters and manage our lives because we can’t afford achieve expensive accommodation.’
The buildings in the settlements consist of myriads of antenna poles attached to each house. Large families cluster together in the small makeshift apartments.
Assorted types of improvised food such as , akara, fried yam, jollof rice, and roasted plantain and fish known as ‘ bole’ are the regular menu of the dwellers, and they are mostly patronised by the bachelors residing at the water front for easy meals.
The water front women engage mostly in petty trading and other commercial activities to assist their families. At the end of a day’s business the men recline at available joints cooling off with bottles of beer and local gin known as kaikai.
At the water front, you get the impression that breeding children is an industry as there are lots of children every where. The children straggle down the river bank splashing in the shallow waters. Somewhat older children engage in rough and tumble game, even when it develops into a fight.
Shouts, laughter, screams and yells echoe along the creek banks mingled with an occasional cry of pain as a child receives an accidental knock or is treated roughly. The noisy chattering game goes on with few recriminations and no running home to parents.
The children generally look happy, contented and full of high spirit. After a strenuous hide and seek game, the children wander around the Creek side. They point sticks constructed like guns at themselves, mimicking gun like sounds in frenzied excitements.
The children attend schools outside the waterside settlements and assist their families in their businesses when they return back from school. The water side population is also impressive and an assess based for political achievements, due to their obvious voting strength. A resident of Captain Amangala water front, Mr China Oluchi who spoke with The Tide metro said politicians used to come to the water fronts to seek the votes of the residents but regretted that they hardly visits the settlements after the election season. He commended the Rivers state Governor ,Barr Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for giving a facelift to the old Port Harcourt Township through the reconstruction of roads in the area.
He called on the government to come to the aid of the water front dwellers by providing basic amenities that will enhance their living standards. ‘ I want to commend the Rivers state Governor Barr Nyesom Wike for constructing the various roads in the old Port Harcourt Township that were totally spoilt, I’m also appealing to the Governor to put some amenities like water and good toilet system in the water fronts to give residents a sense of belonging.’
A Surveyor and Planner, Yiinu Needam who spoke with the Tide metro called for the upgrading of waterside settlements and other slums in the state through an integrated urban planning system.
Needam noted that majority of people particularly low income earners reside in the water fronts without the ‘barest shred’ of civilised living. He said if coastal settlements like water fronts are upgraded they would provide modest and affordable accommodation for the teeming residents of the city.
By: Taneh Beemene
Press Centre: Eye-sore, Of Port Harcourt?
We have travelled round the country and there is nowhere you can see this kind of thing as press centre.
It is a sight that would have filled the late journalist and lawmaker, Ernest Ikoli with revulsion and perhaps drawn base reactions from him. And to think that the dilapidated centre was actually named to immortalise him is a disservice to the memory of a great statesman.
It is hard to imagine if his weather beaten statue that reinforces the claim that the centre is named after him would not have walked away in disgust and leave curses in its trail, if it could just look back at the neglect accentuated after the rainstorm of April 6, 2010.
But alas, only visitors to this centre of Port Harcourt, where all the arms of government are in touching distance, look in shock and disbelief and sometimes voice out their consternation at the desolate state of the NUJ Secretariat/Press Centre.
One visitor was over heard wondering how the skyline could be allowed to be so defaced by such a structure that should otherwise have been prided as a bastion of democracy rightly positioned adjacent to the magisterial Rivers State House of Assembly complex and by the imposing Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation NNPC zonal secretariat.
Or indeed, some metres away from the judiciary complex where magnificent structures seem to sprout.
There is no gain saying the grandeur of the Rivers State Government House. The axis boasts a sky line that only reminds or alarms any perfunctory observer about the neglect of the Fourth Estate of the Realm,. The torch bearer of democracy that we all benefit from.
It would be seen that the government even with members that had worked in that secretariat and the elite of the state, especially the loud public analysts on radio have not only turned a blind eye to the centre that now looks like an old war relic.
Perhaps, it was what pushed the state chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Mr Opaka Dokubo, to take his case to the popular “Nigerian pidgin language radio station Wazobia FM, to further drive his appeal for assistance.
However, Mr Dokubo averred that the union had actually made a request to the governor, through the Commissioner for Information, Mrs Ibim Seminatari, a journalists and was still in the process of securing the desired assistance.
The state secretary of the union, Mr Stanley Job told The Tide on Sunday that it was the wish of the body to have a completely new structure that would complement the architectural pieces in that axis, match the expectations of people on what a state press centre should look like and add glory to Rivers State, but for now it has decided to scale down its ambition. The long and short of the representation to the government is that there has been no word other than a non – definitive date in July to discuss the issue.
It is short of expectations of a union with a sizeable number of their members in government.
Though Mr Dokubo admitted that there were professional colleagues in government, he said, members of the union in the state were aware and all had a responsibility to the development of the union and its infrastructure whether they have been formally solicited or not. The fact is that the union had since held meetings on the issue and former Commissioner for Commerce and Industry and former commissioner for Information, Mr Ogbonna Nwuke had attended the meetings and made useful contribution. Mr Dokubo disclosed that the only other entity that it visited so far, the Rivers State Sustainable Development Agency (RSSDA) had responded with reasonable donation that was still not enough.
He explained that the body had decided to do a simple renovation but the estimates were beyond what the union, even with the RSSDA support, could deploy to meet the cost for now.
The thinking of some members has been that though there may be no formal budgetary ties, as the Fourth Estate of the Realm, the government could help. “We have travelled round the country and there is nowhere you can see this kind of thing as press centre,” said one journalist. And that was even before the constant seeping of water from the de-roofed floor started leaving watermarks in the offices below and causing other damages.
In the views of the state council chairman, any government or entity that treasures democracy, good governance and the relevance of the fourth estate to its success had a responsibility to contribute to its growth.
“Anywhere in the world, government should have a hand in building a vibrant press,” the chairman said.
He explained that what the state council needs to fix the roof is N3,2 million, even if their ambition is a structure that will help raise funds and assist the union fulfill other obligations. What the executive of the union seems to have is a healthy dose of optimism. However, unless something is done fast, the structure will continue to send wrong signals about the attitude to the press in Port Harcourt and remain a drawback on general efforts to restore the Garden City.
