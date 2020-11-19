City Crime
Police Officers On Foreign Missions Excel, But… -NHRC
Men and women of the Nigeria Police Force are willing and capable of protecting the rights of the people, as they have excelled while on international duties.
However, the harsh environment, condition and the Force as currently structured, makes it difficult for them to perform their duties well.
This was the submission of the Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu, who added that “the majority of police officers are very willing to do their job.”
Ojukwu said while the Constitution says that every citizen is innocent until proven guilty, the harsh realities on ground have made “police officer guilty and he now has to prove himself innocent”.
The NHRC boss spoke at the public policy dialogue on “Policing and Human Rights in Nigeria,” an event organised by the House Committee on Monitoring and Implementation of the Legislative Agenda, chaired by Hon Henry Nwawuba.
He wondered if “The way they are presently constituted, are they (police) able to do that (protect human rights)?
“It is one thing to give someone an assignment and another thing to equip and predispose that person to be able to carry out the assignment. I think the majority of police officers are very willing to do their job.”
On the officers’ performance while on international duties, the NHRC boss said: “It is well known in this country that whenever our police officers go outside this country for international operations, they excel. So, what is the missing gap?
“The missing gap is just that the climate of operation; the condition under which they operate over there predisposes them to excellence, but the condition under which they operate here creates the challenge they have.
“So, he (the policeman) is not predisposed to protecting the rights of people even if he wants to. That is a challenge.”
Besides the NHRC boss, also speaking at the event, President, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, welcomed the idea of reforming the police in line with the present realities.
He said: “With regard to human rights violations and those in authority, those who command security or run security forces, it’s a matter of orientation.
“It’s a conversation that’s just beginning. Within the level of the NBA, what we’ve done first and foremost is to reenergise our human rights institutions and we also have a section in public interest and development.”
City Crime
The Value Of Gambling
vig? ?? ? ? ????? ??? ??? ??? ???? ?? ? ?????. ??? ???? ??? ???? ?? ????? ?????. ??? ??? ???? ??? ???? ?? ?? ??? ???? ?????. parimutuel ????? ?? ???? ?? ?? ??? ?? ?????. ???? ?? ? ?? ??? ???? ?? ?? ?? ?? ??? ?? ?????.
?????????? ????????
undefined
??? ?????? ??? ?? 2006 ?? ?? ???? ?? ? ?? ?? ???? ??? ??? ?????. NBA ?? ???? ??? ??? ?? ? ??? ??? ????? ?? ??? ? ????.
? ???? ??? ???? ???? ?? ??? ?????. ??? ??? ??? ?????? ??????. ??? ?? ? ????? ??? ??? ??? ?? ? ? ????. ???? ?? ?? ??? ?? ? ?? ???? ??? ????? ????. ?? ??? ????? ? ??? ???? ??? ? ????.
James Te Huna?? ????? ? ?? ?? ? ????.
????? 2000 ?? “?? ? ??”? “?? ?? ?? ??”? ??? ?? ???? “?? ?? ?? ??”?? ??? ????? ?????????. ??? ?? ??? ?? ??? ?? ?????. ???, IHA? ???? ??? ???? ? ??? ?? ????? ?? ???????.
?? ?? ??? ?? ???? ??, ?? ??? ??? ???? ??????.
? ??? ? ?? ??? ?? ?? ?? ??? ?? ???? ???? ???? ?? ??? ?? ? ??? ?????. IHA? ????? ?? OTB? ??????????. ?? ???? ??? ? ??? ????? ?? ???? ??? ??? ?? ???? ?? ? ? ????. ??? ? ??? ???? ?? ??? ??? ??? ????? ?? ?? ??? ?? ???? ??????. ??? ? ? ??? ???? ?? ???? ?? ????? ?? ? ?? ?? ??? ???????. ?? ?? ???? ???? ???? ?? ? ??? ??? ?? ?? ? ? ????. ??? ?? ??? ?? ???? ??? ?????.
?? ??? ? ?????
undefined
“?? ??”??? ???? ?? ????? ???? ?? ??? ??? ???? ???? ?????. ?? ??? ???? ???? ??? ? ???? ???? ? ??? ?????. ????? ???? ?? ?? ???? ? ?? ??? ? ?? ???? ??? ???? ????. ??? ?? ?? ?????? ? “?? ??”?? ? ?? ???? ? ?? ??? ???? ??????. ?? ???? ?? ? ??? ?? ??? ??? ????. ??? ??? ??? ???? ????? ?????? ???? ??? ? ??? ????. ?? ??, ??? ?? ? ??? ?? ?? ????? ??? ??? ?? ??? ? ? ??? ?? three ? ?? ??? ??? ??? ?? ??? ? ?? ??? ?????.
7 ?? ?? ??? ??????
undefined
City Crime
Police Nab 18 Jailbreakers, 14 Suspected Robbers, 16 Cultists In Edo
As part of the recovery process and building public confidence after the #EndSARS protests and the near breakdown of law and order, the Edo State Police Police Command on Wednesday paraded 18 persons who escaped from the two correctional centres in Benin City, 14 suspected armed robbers and 16 suspected cultists who have been part of the killings across Benin City.
Addressing journalists at the state Police Command Headquarters, Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, said most of the escapee prisoners were re-arrested while committing other crimes, while two were re-arrested in Ondo State and another in Lagos State.
He said some of the suspected robbers were among the robbery gangs that have been terrorizing residents in Benin City.
Kokumo said despite the outcome of the #EndSARS protests that led to the destruction of several police stations and cart away arms and ammunition, “we are not folding our arms and watch the hoodlums have a field day. Our main concern now is geared towards re-arresting the escapees and recovering the looted and other illicit arms and ammunition in circulation.
“To this end, the police and other security agencies in conjunction with the state government put machineries in place to checkmate the activities of these rampaging hoodlums, which have yielded some positive results.”
He said among the suspects, were those who went destroyed the Oba Market Police Station and carted away its arms and ammunition.
Kokumo said the exhibits recovered were two AK-47 rifles; four locally made guns, one Toyota Yaris Saloon car with Reg No. UBJ-447-SZ, one Toyota Highlander SUV Reg. No. DGE-524-AH and 21 live cartridges.
He assured of adequate security during the Yuletide, saying “as we approach the yuletide season, the police will not rest on its oars until all the arms and ammunition carted away by the hoodlums are recovered and escapees are equally rearrested. The criminal elements themselves will not know peace.”
City Crime
Rivers Monarch Presents Nine Chiefs To ODCC For Induction
Trending
- News4 days ago
Governing Council: ASUU Berates FG Over Breach Of Varsity Act
- Rivers3 days ago
… Meets Tompolo, Ateke, Boyloaf, Others
- Sports3 days ago
Striker Promises More Goals For Rangers Intl
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Community Policing: 288 Officers Pass Out In C’River
- Politics3 days ago
Secondus Wants PDP To Take Over Anambra
- Editorial3 days ago
Lessons From US Election
- World2 days ago
Iraq Hangs 21 ‘Terrorism’ Convicts ?Sources
- Sports3 days ago
Boboye Urges Rivers United’s Players To Step Up Game