You’re Wrong To Call Me A Dictator, Wike Slams Umahi
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, slamed his Ebonyi State counterpart, Engr Dave Umahi, for calling him a dictator who controls the structure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Wike also said Umahi was wrong to have said he single-handedly imposed Prince Uche Secondus as the national chairman of the PDP.
The Rivers State governor made this known on Wednesday evening while featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme monitored in Port Harcourt.
It would be recalled that controversy continues to trail the defection of Umahi from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as stakeholders of both parties exchanged verbal attacks.
Umahi, a longtime member of the PDP, had claimed he defected because of the “injustice” meted to the South-East region by the party, adding that the APC would protect the interest of the region in the 2023 presidential election.
Speaking, however, Wike said Umahi was free to exercise his fundamental right of association but he was wrong to have threatened the PDP with his exit.
“If there is one person that has supported Umahi, it is me. But for him to threaten the party is wrong.
“Umahi wants to run for President of Nigeria but he has no right to threaten anybody. Politics is dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.
Wike added that the Southern region of Nigeria wants to produce a president in the 2023 elections but “who tells Umahi that he is the only qualified South-East person to be president?”
The Rivers State governor also said that Umahi was “insulting the intelligence of the South-East people” by claiming to have the interest of the region at heart whilst he pursued his personal ambition.
He stated, “On the other hand, if you watch him today on Arise TV, he said one of the reasons (he left) is that Wike is a dictator. Wike controls the party. Which one do we take now? Was Wike in charge from 1999? When did Wike become relevant?”
Wike also recalled that “Umahi called me on Monday and told me he wanted to move and I said, you are free. However, check yourself, check your conscience, if you are satisfied, you are free.”
I’ve No Regret Proscribing IPOB In Rivers, Wike Insists
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says he has no regret proscribing the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in Rivers State due to his belief in the unity of Nigeria.
He said, Nigerians must at all times rise to protect and defend the interest of the country, and not allow parochial, sentimental politics to destroy the country.
The governor stated this when a delegation of Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) paid a solidarity visit to Government House, Port Harcourt, to commend him for his untiring efforts and dedication to protect the interest of ethnic groups living in Rivers State.
The governor said the #EndSARS protest was peaceful in the state until IPOB hijacked it, and committed arson by killing six Army officers, four police officers, burnt police stations and courts.
According to him, he cannot seat as governor and watch such lawless acts to be perpetrated by a group that has been proscribed by the Federal Government to cause ethnic war.
“Without any apology, I am a true Nigerian. I believe that things must be done properly in a way that every component part of this country will be satisfied.”
Wike, reiterated that he has never been against any particular ethnic group living in the state, including every law abiding Igbos.
He, however, maintained that as a governor he cannot tolerate a situation where some misguided persons under the guise of IPOB would unleash attack innocent Nigerians in Rivers State.
The governor explained that if the State Security Council was not proactive to impose curfew in the entire Oyigbo Local Government Area, the situation would have degenerated to war between Igbo and Hausa communities residing in the area.
According to him, the decision forestalled ethnic reprisal attacks that would have led to total breakdown of law and order in Oyigbo Local Government Area and parts of Diobu axis of the state capital.
Wike, said all Nigerians must stand against injustice at all times no matter who is involved and be determined to work for the interest of the country, and further asserted that he was a true Nigerian and would continue to work for its indivisibility.
The CNG spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said they were in the state to express their profound gratitude to the governor for his leadership, sacrifice, statesmanship, and unwavering commitment deployed in protecting Northern communities from the violence and violation of their rights and dignity during the mayhem in Oyigbo.
“Your concerned promptness in redeeming the solemn pledge of N200million to the families of security personnel affected negatively by the flip side of the protests is certainly reassuring. We reasonably believe that if the federal authorities were to emulate the wisdom of offering such incentive to our troops on the front line, it would heighten their morale which is a present very low.
The CNG craved the governor’s indulgence as the caring and compassionate leader, to extend the same magnanimity to the unfortunate victims of the ugly side of the protests from Northern Nigeria to enable them start over.
“Similarly, we are impressed by your level of rare courage and uncompromising stance in the repudiation of the activities of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and it’s fugitive leader Nnamdi Kanu in your state. This, without doubt, is a commendable feat, because if leaders today need to hear the truth, they should be told that most of them have lost the energy and some of the courage to take responsibility in the interest of national sovereignty, national security, national peace and constitutionalism.”
The delegation was led by the Chairman, Board of Trustees of CNG, Nastura A. Sheriff.
AuGF Accuses NNPC, CBN Of Non-Remittance Of N3.235trn
The Auditor General of the Federation has queried the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for not remitting about N3.235trillion from the sale of domestic crude to the Federations Account in 2014.
The Auditor General said in one of the numerous audit queries pending against the NNPC before the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts that the corporation has also failed to respond to similar issue raised in 2012.
The new query, is coming less than two weeks after the Auditor General’s Office also submitted a similar query to the committee, accusing the NNPC of illegal withdrawals of $20.301billion from the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) dividends account.
Following the development, Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts has asked the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emiefele, to appear before the House to offer explanation on the issue.
The audit query, from the AuGF states that from the “examination of NNPC mandates to CBN on Domestic Crude Oil Sales and Reconciliation Statement of Technical Committee of Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting held in January, 2015, a total sum of N3,234,577,666,791.35 was not remitted to the Federation Account by NNPC within the period under review.”
It said further that the “cost estimated for crude and product losses was N55,964,682,158.99 which is about 50 per cent of pipeline management cost of N110,402,541,010.88. Names of contractors, location and amount paid to each for the pipeline maintenance were not sighted for audit verification.
“Over 31 per cent (N826,506,271,231.26 divided by N2,636,390,514,777.18 multiply by 100%) of the realized crude sales for the year were earmarked as other expenses apart from direct cost of productions stated in NNPC reports for the year 2014. The breakdown of other expenses was not provided for audit.
“From the above analysis, it means that the Federation Account is losing 31 per cent (N826, 506,271,231.26) being additional estimated cost from the total amount that should have accrue to Federation Account.
“From the total revenue of N3,234,577,666,791.35 as at 14th January, 2015, payable to the Federation Account by NNPC during the year, the corporation deducted the sum of N826,506,271,231.26) i.e. N660,139,048,061.39, N55,964,682,158.99 and N110,402,541,010.88 for subsidy estimate, crude and product losses and pipeline management cost, respectively at source resulting to net amount withheld figure of N2,408,041,395,560.33 shown in the table to the Federation Account.”
The AuGF said all the deductions at source by NNPC were not approved by FAAC.
The Auditor General said the Accountant General of the Federation should ask the NNPC Group Managing Director to explain the flagrant attitude of withholding domestic crude oil sales revenue by NNPC which should be refunded immediately, adding that “there was no positive response on similar issue raised in 2012.”
Reviewing the report of the Accountant General of the Federation, Chairman of the committee, Hon. Wole Oke and members of the Public Accounts Committee insisted that the NNPC and CBN should appear to defend the report against them.
Umahi’s Quest To Be President, Reason For Defection -Wike
The Ebonyi State Governor, Engr Dave Umahi’s quest to be All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, and not alleged injustice meted on the South-East by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been blamed for his defection.
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, who made this assertion, said that committed members of the PDP were not surprised that Umahi, yesterday, formally defected to the APC, which he has for a while been fraternising with.
Wike said that ordinarily, he would not have been perturbed by Umahi’s decision to defect to the APC, but, he felt offended by his attempt to justify his decision on the purported injustice meted on the South-East by the PDP.
The Rivers State governor accused Umahi of being unfair to the PDP which gave him governorship ticket in 2015 against all odds, and repeated same feat in 2019.
He noted that while Umahi has a right to move to the APC, but for him to attempt to blackmail the PDP and paint it in a bad light was mischievous and unacceptable.
“My friend, Umahi wants to be president. There is no problem about that. You have a right to be president. Nobody can stop you. You are educated. You have been a governor for two terms, so, you are qualified to say ‘I want to be president of Nigeria’. But, that does not mean, that you have to blackmail your party, and tell lies to the people that you are leaving the party because of the injustice meted against the South-East, that is not correct.”
Wike, who demanded that Umahi should retract the statement that the PDP has not been fair to the South-East, argued that under the PDP, the South-East has produced Senate Presidents; National Vice Chairman of the PDP and Secretary to the Federal Government.
He said it was erroneous for Umahi to accuse PDP of injustice, when he had unilaterally imposed his younger brother as South-East zonal vice chairman of the PDP.
“In life, power is sweet, but conscience is important. It is most offensive and insulting for a man to lie against his party because of power”, Wike said.
The governor said though APC has not yet told Nigerians where it would zone its presidential ticket, Umahi’s presumptuous move might be too hasty and would ruin him politically.
According to him, assuming the APC decides to zone its presidential ticket to the South-East where the party has no formidable base, what is the guarantee that Umahi would secure the ticket?
“My reaction to Governor Umahi’s defection is not that he has no right to defect, but to say he is defecting because of injustice meted to the South-East, that is insulting to the South-East.”
The governor urged the National Working Committee (NWC) and the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP to take decisive steps to ensure that PDP does not die in Ebonyi State.
Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party, yesterday night, attributed the defection of Ebonyi State Governor, Engr Dave Umahi, from its fold to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to personal reasons.
The party had through its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, earlier denied knowledge of the governor’s defection.
However, the PDP revised itself in a statement signed by Ologbondiyan, saying, “Our party thanks Governor Dave Umahi for the services rendered to the people of Ebonyi State, as the state chairman of Ebonyi PDP (2003 to 2007); deputy governor of Ebonyi State (2007 to 2015) and two-term governor of Ebonyi State (2015 till date), all elected on the platform of the PDP.
“As we wish Governor Umahi all the best in his adventure, we call on members of our party to remain calm and committed to the ideals of our party, as no individual is bigger than the PDP.”
