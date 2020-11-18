Police Nab 18 Jailbreakers, 14 Suspected Robbers, 16 Cultists In Edo

As part of efforts to bring traditional administration closer to various War Canoe Houses, the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom in Okirika Local Government Area of Rivers State, King Michael Ateke Tom, over the weekend presented nine traditional chiefs from the Kingdom to be admitted into the membership of the Okirika Divisional Council of Chiefs ,the apex body of the traditional institution in the area.

The presentation of the chiefs to the Okrika Divisional Council of Chiefs was sequel to their earlier appointments as War Canoe Houses chiefs by their respective families and subsequent confirmation by the Okochiri Amanyanabo in Council.

Speaking at the induction ceremony held at the Okochiri town hall in Okirika, last Saturday, the Amanyanabo of Okochiri, King Ateke Tom represented by his Chief of Staff, Chief Tamuno Akalobo described the upgrading of the nine chiefs from Okochiri Kingdom to Okrika Divisional Council of Chiefs as monumental achievements by his council, saying that it would impact positively on the development and growth of the Kingdom.

The Okochiri monarch explained that the importance of the installation cannot be over-emphasised in the history and traditions of Okrika people,adding that anyone who must assume the position of a Chief of War Canoe House, must be one who must be ready to defend his people at all times.

The Okochiri paramount ruler who doubles as the Sekuro 1 of the Niger Delta, called for the enforcement of the culture and tradition in communities which, according to him, would help to build a better society.

Also speaking, the Chairman of ODCC while dopting the nine chiefs into the membership of Okirika Divisional Council of Chiefs, urged them to abide by the rules of the council and warned that the council will sanction erring members who do not rule and govern their subjects in accordance with the tenets of the institution.

On his part, the Secretary of Okrika Divisional Council of Chiefs, Chief L D. I. Alalibo expressed optimism that the newly inducted chiefs will contribute to the betterment of the area and advance the cause of the traditional institution in the area.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen after the event, the Chairman of Okochiri Council of Chiefs, Chief Jackson Adoki-Ibiteinbo who was among the newly inducted Okrika chiefs averred that traditional rulers play significant roles in ensuring peace and unity in the society, adding that the nine chiefs will increase the representation capacity of Okochiri Kingdom in the traditional council in the local government area.

By: Akujobi Amadi