Nation
Ondo Assembly Exonerates OSOPADEC Chairman From Financial Misappropriation
The Chairman of Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC), Mr Gbenga Edema, was yesterday exonerated from alleged financial misappropriation by the state House of Assembly.
An individual had petitioned the Assembly, urging it to investigate the financial activities of the commission, particularly in relation to the projects executed from 2019 till date.
Consequently, the Assembly had set up an ad hoc committee, headed by Mr Samuel Aderoboye, to investigate the allegations.
The Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Bamidele Oloyelogun, commended the committee for doing a thorough job and for submitting its report which cleared Edema.
“I appreciate the committee for doing an unbiased job and for commending the activities of the OSOPADEC chairman.
“He (Edema) is, hereby, exonerated from any alleged financial misappropriation, in accordance with the report of the committee,” Oloyelogun said.
Nation
Senator Moves To Empower 150 Women, Youths
Senator Hezekiah Dimka (Plateau APC), yesterday launched a two-day Training and empowerment programme for 150 women and youths in his constituency, the Plateau Central Senatorial Zone.
Dimka, who was represented by his wife, Esther, at the event which is holding at Vel Sun Set Hotel, Pankshin, said that the programme was part of his plans of “giving back to the society”.
The training that is on livestock, Potatoes and Rice production is being coordinated by Chokma International School Ltd. in collaboration with the Border Communities Development Agency.
“This training and empowerment programme is aimed at propelling you to be self reliant and in the near future be employers of labour.
“It is expected that as youths and courageous women, you will stand firm in your various endeavours and keep moving in order to help build the economy of the nation.
“We expect you all to be focused and gain enough knowledge on how to start or build on the business you have chosen to do toward the betterment of your lives and those of your family members as well as the Nigerian society, “ the lawmaker said.
He assured the people of the zone of more good things but cautioned the youths to shun any act of criminality and be serious about becoming credible leaders of tomorrow.
Also speaking, Chairman of the Plateau Central zone of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Morris Gosen, described the programme as “unique and encouraging”,while commending the lawmaker for the initiative.
Manager, Chokma International School Ltd, Mr Terve Daniel, said that the programme was in tune with the Federal Government’s diversification programme toward boosting the nation’s economy.
“This training and empowerment programme comes at the right time, changing the narrative of the Nigerian economy and its development strides.
“We expect every beneficiary to be keen and serious with the training so as to be more knowledgeable on how to boost their businesses and be employers of labour,” Daniel said.
Nation
COCIN Decries Spate Of Kidnapping, Killings
The Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), has decried the rising spate of kidnapping, armed robbery, killings, banditry and other forms of insecurity in Nigeria.
COCIN President, Rev. Dacholom Datiri, said this at the 98th General Church Council (GCC), yesterday in Jos.
The President, who lamented that kidnappers and armed robbers were having a field day in all parts of the country, urged the federal government to expeditiously address the situation.
Datiri also decried the alarming rate of attacks and killings in communities in Plateau, Benue, Kaduna, Taraba, Zamfara, and other states in the northern parts of the country.
“Kidnappers and armed robbers are today having a field day in this country; many people have been robbed of their hard earned savings, and innocent lives have been needlessly exterminated
“COCIN has had a fair share of this oppression affecting our pastors and members.
“Attacks on communities in Plateau, Kaduna, Taraba, Zamfara and several other states in the country have continued unabated despite the deployment of military to these parts of the country.
“Government must be sensitive to the needs of her citizens, demonstrate a sense of responsibility and do the needful. Government must garner the willpower and deal with the ugly situation,” he urged.
Datari called on the government and security agencies to also intensify efforts in ending insurgency in the North Eastern part of the country
The president further called on government to address the plight of the Internationally Displaced Persons (IDPs) scattered in all parts of the country.
He called on Christians occupying public offices to lead in the ongoing fight against corruption in the country.
“Corruption has continued to become increasingly endemic in this country, so, I urge Christians to lead the fight against this devil that is determined to destroy our country,” he advised.
Nation
Foundation Seeks Enugu’s Collaboration On Reading, Writing Culture
The Board of Trustees, Anikem Reading and Writing Foundation, says it is seeking the collaboration of the Enugu State Government in the fight against declining reading and writing culture in the state.
The trustees led by its chairman, Mr Mathew Idu, sought the collaboration during a courtesy visit to the state governor yesterday in Enugu.
Idu, who is the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources said that the Reading and Writing Foundation was an NGO that would be launched on Nov. 28 in the state.
The Trustee’s Secretary, Mr Mike Ezeugwu, said that education in Nigeria was going backward, especially, “ reading and writing culture’’.
”We are here to seek the collaboration of the state government in the fight to bring back the culture of reading and writing in the state and country at large.
”Most members of this Board of Trustee are retired professors, we are interested in building the capacity of young ones that will take over.
”This Foundation has the vision of growing larger in future and when the time comes, we will like to ask the government for a piece of land,” Ezeugwu said.
He said that the Foundation would be organising reading and writing competitions for pupils and students in the state.
” In such, we will give successful pupils and students scholarship awards,” Idu said.
In her response, Enugu State Deputy Governor Mrs Cecelia Ezeilo, who represented the governor, said the Foundation was like a roll call of important personalities in the state.
” It is my honour and privilege on behalf of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to welcome your Foundation to the Government House.
”We feel highly honoured to have associated with the Foundation and pleased to know that resurrection of reading and writing is your priority.
” Enugu government realised the need for reading and writing culture and directed all schools to launch the campaign.
” Your commitment to deepening the skills of reading and writing is something the government must support and we hope you go miles in your vision,” Ezeilo said.
The highlight of the visit was the donation of a book known as “A Bee Bonnet” to the Foundation.
The book was written by the deputy governor’s daughter, Miss Munachiso Ezeilo, a fourth year student of the University of Nigeria Nsukka .
Ezeilo said that the book focused on the effect of early marriage and child abuse in the country and solutions to the problem.
