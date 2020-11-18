Featured
Lopsided Appointments: NASS Gets 30 Days To Respond To Suit Against Buhari
The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, on Wednesday, gave the National Assembly, 30 days to respond to the suit that elder statesmen and leaders of socio-cultural groups in the Southern and Middle Belt regions of the country, filed to challenge alleged lopsided appointments by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The sixteen elder statesmen told the court that most appointments Buhari made since the inception of his administration in 2015, were in breach of the 1999 Constitution and the Federal Character Principle.
The plaintiffs, led by Chief Edwin Clark, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, Dr. John Nnia Nwodo, Dr Pogu Bittus, Chief Ago Adebanjo, Alaowei Bozimo, Mrs Sarah Doketri, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife and Air Commodore Idongsit Nkanga, alleged that the Southern and Middle Belt regions have been deliberately marginalized by the Buhari-led government.
They are praying the court to among other things, determine whether it was not “reckless and adverse to the interest of Nigeria”, for President Buhari to obtain a loan facility from the Islamic Development Bank, African Development Bank, the World Bank, China, Japan and Germany amounting to $22.7billion, for infrastructural development, only to allocate the bulk of the fund to the Northern region.
They are seeking a declaration that the loan facility purportedly for infrastructural development wherein less than 1% of the amount is to be allocated to the South-East Zone of Nigeria for specific infrastructural development, violates Section 16 (1) (a) (b) and S16 (2) (a) (b) (c) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), as well as, “A declaration that the 1st Defendant’s procurement of any loan which would increase Nigeria’s outstanding debt by up to 30% of its GDP or which would increase its interest payment above 50% of government revenue is unconstitutional”.
Other plaintiffs in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/595/2020, are Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, Prof Julie Umukoro, Elder Stephen Bangoji, Alhaji Tijani Babatunde, Mrs Rose Obuoforibo, Mr Adakole Ijogi and Dr. Charles Nwakeaku.
Aside from Buhari, also listed as 2nd to 4th Defendants in the matter are the Attorney-General of the Federation, Clerk of National Assembly and the Federal Character Commission.
When the matter came up on Wednesday, Justice Okon Abang, gave the NASS which has been included as the 5th Defendant the leave to file its response.
The court also directed the AGF to regularize his own process which it noted was filed out of time, even as the case was adjourned till January 13, 2021, for hearing.
Specifically, the Plaintiffs, in the suit they filed through a consortium of lawyers comprising of 10 Senior Advocates of Nigeria led by Chief Solomon Asemota, SAN, and Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, are further praying the court to determine: “Whether the power to appoint designated public officers, including permanent secretaries, principal representatives of Nigeria abroad, which is vested in the 1st Defendant has been lawfully exercised by him since the inception of his administration from 2015 till date and Whether his actions are in breach of Sections 171(5), 814(3) (4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).
“Whether the power to appoint Nigeria’s Armed Services Chiefs, other Commanders or top officials of the respective Armed Forces Higher and High Commands’ General Staff; namely the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) and Chief of Airforce Staff (CA8); the other statutorily established Nigerian National Security agencies or services , namely: The Inspector General of the Nigerian Police (1GP), the Directors General (DGs) of the State Security Service (SSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA); the Heads of National Security Associated Federal Government (FG) establishments, namely the Nigerian Civil Defense and Security Corps (NCDSC), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigerian Customs and Excise Service, the Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS), the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS), the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA), the National Youth Service corps (NYSC), the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Ministers of Defense, Interior, Police and the respective National Security ministries’ Permanent Secretaries’ which is vested in the 1st Defendant, has been lawfully exercised by the 1st Defendant since the inception of his administration and whether these appointments are in compliance with 81(2), 814(3)(4), 8217(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).
“Whether by virtue of Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which vests the Executive arm of government with a constitutional responsibility and obligation to execute and uphold the tenets of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), particularly the country’s national interest, sovereignty and security is not violated by the lopsided nature of the current appointments into federal agencies are parastatals made by the 1st Defendant.
“Whether the 1st Defendant’s frequent arbitrary extension/elongation of appointment tenure beyond statutory prescription is not unconstitutional and inimical to the wellbeing, morale and harmony within the government workforce?
“Whether the 1st Defendant’s frequent appointment of retired persons instead of the most senior staff, is unconstitutional and tantamount to an abuse of office and threat to national unity?”
Upon determination of the questions, the plaintiffs prayed the court to declare, “That the present composition of the government of the federation, and most of its agencies, especially as regards the composition of its security and quasi-security architecture do not reflect the Federal Character of Nigeria but rather there is a predominance of persons from a few states and sectional groups dominating the opportunities and threatening national unity and integration.
“A declaration that the various appointments into positions in government, especially into strategic government agencies such as NNPC, NIA and other strategic infrastructural and regulatory institutions are ethnically discriminatory and lopsided and these violate the express provisions of the constitution as contained in Sections 14, 171 (1), 171 (5) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended)and therefore unconstitutional, illegal and ultra vires.
“A declaration that the country’s security architecture is in substantial, noncompliance, nonconformity and violation of Sections 217 (3), 218(2), 219 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and is therefore unconstitutional and ultra vires.
“A declaration that the 1st Defendant’s exercise of his power to make appointments as contained in S171 is not only governed by S171 (5) but also by the Public Service Rules, 2008.
“Consequently, the 1st Defendant’s indiscriminate and unlawful elongation of tenure of persons due for retirement and wanton extension of the tenure of heads of various government departments and agencies is also a violation of S14 (2), S15 (5) of the Constitution which prohibits abuse of power and promotes social justice.
“A declaration that the Defendants deliberate misinterpretation, misapplication and/ or non-application of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and other extant laws herein enumerated have marginalized, discriminated against, and treated citizens that the Plaintiffs represent as second class and inferior citizens in their own country.
“A declaration that Section 10 CFRN prohibits the government from passing laws, legislation or engaging in activities, programmes, and projects seen as establishing an official religion or preferring one religion over another in Nigeria.
“A declaration that the Defendants derive their powers from the Nigerian Constitution, and must act within the ambit of the supreme provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). Consequently, actions taken by the respective organs of government in violation of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) are unconstitutional, ultra vires and null and void. “A declaration that because the 1999 Constitution (as amended)is not suspended; it must be obeyed and adhered to.
“A declaration that Nigeria is a federal system of government, with federating states, and a Federal Capital Territory in accordance with Section 2(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). Therefore, any system of governance operated contrary or inconsistent with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) shall be deemed unconstitutional or illegal.
“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the Defendants, whether by themselves, servants, agents and/or privies, howsoever, from further appointing persons from only favoured sections of the country as Heads of key government positions and security and quasi security agencies of Nigeria to the detriment and exclusion of other sections of the country.
“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the Defendants, whether by themselves, servants, agents and their privies howsoever, from further violating the Public Service Rules 2008 and Armed Forces Act 2004 by extending tenures of personnel who have reached retirement age in accordance with the law.
“An order directing the 1st Defendant to forthwith revert the lopsided appointments complained about in the security and quasi security agencies and immediately take steps to appoint persons from other states and geopolitical zones, in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.
“An order directing the 1st Defendant to forthwith reverse the lopsided appointments made in the public service, diplomatic service and other principal Representatives of Nigeria abroad.
“An order suspending any further admission of Africans into Nigeria without e-visas, the requisite visas or e-migrant visas, until the adequate border control guidelines, training and bilateral reciprocity and waivers are agreed upon”.
Besides, the court was urged to award N50billion against the Defendants to represent punitive, aggravated and exemplary damages to the constituents of the Plaintiffs for the illegal, wrongful discriminatory and unconstitutional acts committed by the 1st Defendant against the people of the Plaintiffs’ states and geopolitical zones.
S’South Govs, Leaders Demand Apology From Presidency
The governors and leaders of the South-South geo-political region have demanded for an unreserved apology from the Presidency for abruptly aborting a crucial stakeholders’ meeting scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The Presidency had fixed a meeting for yesterday with the governors and other leaders of the region to discuss burning national issues affecting the region and the effects of the #EndSARS protests.
The Federal Government delegation was supposed to include all the ministers from the geopolitical zone and other persons.
Addressing the South-South leaders at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, the Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, who presided over the session, narrated the botched meeting, which was called at the instance of the Presidency, through the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.
He explained that the meeting time was adjusted twice from 11am to 1pm, yesterday, on the excuse that President Muhammadu Buhari was meeting with the Director of Department of State Services (DSS) and the Inspector General of Police, who were supposed to be part of the presidential delegation for the South-South meeting.
Okowa, who is also the chairman of South-South Governors’ Forum (SSGF), said he later got a call from the Chief of Staff to the President, yesterday afternoon, announcing the eventual cancellation of the meeting.
According to him, he felt really disappointed that the region could be treated in such disdain.
Okowa said that “the people of the region have been embarrassed, disgraced and disrespected”.
He stated that “the South-South geopolitical zone is a very important component part of the nation, and the governors feel insulted because the traditional rulers, who had gathered for the meeting, deserved to be revered.
“As governors, we feel very touched and sad about what has happened. And having also listened to our youths, we can feel the anger. As a mark of respect for our people, because you are actually the stakeholders of our region, we felt it was necessary for us to consult with you before taking any decision, if we take our decision without consulting with you, then, we would have added to the disrespect that has just been meted on you.
“We call for a public apology, not for the governors alone. We call for a public apology because this meeting was not called at our instance. It was called at the instance of the Presidency. The time was changed last night. We understood, and we talked to our people. Some of us did not sleep in trying to put things together. We have gotten to a very bad start. So, we are going to convey this message to the chief of staff to the president.
He further continued: “We deserve, as a region, unreserved public apology, particularly to our traditional rulers and the leaders in this zone, which include our Christian leaders, opinion leaders, our women and our youths, and also the governors of the zone who were voted into office, and that is the least that we expect for us to accept to reconvene this meeting.”
The former President of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, Barrister Ledum Mitee, said he was concerned with the abrupt cancellation of the meeting not only as an insult but an effrontery on the people of the South-South zone.
Similarly, member of the 2014 National Political Reform Conference, Ms Ann-Kio Briggs, said the Federal Government, yesterday, demonstrated the value it actually placed on the South-South geopolitical zone.
On his part, the President of the Ijaw Youth Congress (IYC), Peter Igbifa, accused the Federal Government of taking the South-South for granted.
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, who hosted the meeting, described Rivers State, which is the capital of the South-South, as safe.
Present at the meeting were also the Cross River Governor, Prof Ben Ayade; Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel; Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri; and Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki.
Other eminent persons present included, the National Chairman of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (rtd); former President, Nigerian Bar Association, Chief Onueze Okocha (SAN); among others.
IPPIS: Seek Alternative Means Of Survival, ASUU Directs Members …As FG Dismisses UTAS
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has cried out over non-payment of salaries to members by the government, advising lecturers to immediately seek alternative means of survival.
This was as it vowed to press home its demands until government bows, asking students and parents not to expect any possible resumption of universities soon.
The Abuja zone of the union at a press conference, yesterday morning at the University of Abuja campus, accused the government of not showing commitment in resolving the issues that necessitated the ongoing industrial action.
The union’s Abuja Zonal Coordinator, Prof. Theophilus Lagi, who read the text of the press conference, yesterday, insisted that members were “relentlessly determined to continue with the ongoing strike until our demands are met.
“Today, we wish to let Nigerians, especially our students and parents know that there is no hope in sight to ending or suspending the ASUU strike that has lingered for several months as government is yet to show serious commitment towards addressing our core demands.
“Our members have been advised to seek other legitimate means of survival as the government has not released salaries withheld since February, 2020,” the text read.
The union particularly accused the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, of showing what it called “disdain for Nigerian academics.”
It would be recalled that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Abuja zone comprising the Federal University of Technology, Minna; Nasarawa State University, Keffi; Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai; Federal University of Lafia; and the University of Abuja; addressed a press conference on November 2, 2020, where it expressed dissatisfaction with the Federal Government’s handling of the negotiation to resolve the face-off occasioned by the government’s failure to implement the MoA of 2019, and the renegotiation of the 2009, agreement.
Meanwhile, the Federal Government has said that for the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), to be used as an alternative platform to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), there must be hardware backing the system.
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), had opposed the introduction of IPPIS as the payment platform, claiming that it did not take care of their peculiarities and had come up with UTAS.
But the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, said that even if the UTAS passed the integrity test, it required the hardware to protect it against hacking and other challenges that could affect its efficiency.
Speaking to State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the senator said even if the government accepted the payment mode for lecturers who had rejected being placed on IPPIS, ASUU has no money to procure the necessary hardware for its implementation.
The minister said that the Federal Government did not make any budgetary provision for the procurement of the UTAS hardware and wondered if the union has the required finances for such a project.
Ngige, however, said the government has already forwarded the UTAS software to the Nigeria Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) for integrity test, saying that government would not want to discourage any Nigerian from providing home-grown solutions to issues.
Asked if the government had shifted grounds on its negotiations with ASUU, the minister stated: “No, the UTAS, which is the University Transparent System, which they brought is not yet ready. It is undergoing an integrity test for the software. I am not a computer scientist, but you must also know that you must test the hardware in the integrity test for the software.
“As we speak, ASUU has no hardware and UTAS does not have hardware backing.
“I am waiting for the NITDA full report but the preliminary report they gave me, the software integrity test will take them about six to eight weeks and thereafter, we go to the hardware. But the big issue is who will provide the hardware?
“ASUU doesn’t have the finances to do so. Has the government budgeted for it now as we speak? So, that one is a major problem. But we don’t have to dissuade anybody, we don’t have to tell anybody not to carry on, we like local content development, we need our things to be home-grown. So, we are really encouraging them.
“By the time we finish with this other software test to look at its capacity, its ability to withstand shock and hacking, etc, the hardware test is in, hacking and security. So, by the time we finish it, we will decide on what to do.”
He also faulted the claim by ASUU that the government had not fulfilled any of the promises made to the union, adding that out of the nine-point demand of the university teachers, six had been attended to.
Rivers Nursery, Primary Schools Resume 2020/2021 Academic Session, Nov 23
The Rivers State Government has finally approved the re-opening of public and private Nursery and Primary schools in the state.
The resumption shall take effect from Monday, November 23, 2020 for the First Term 2020/2021 academic session, in line with the school calendar published by the Ministry of Education in August, 2020.
A statement late Monday, signed by the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Education, Sir Chidi Adiele, on behalf of the Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, said Governor Nyesom Wike approved the resumption.
“By this announcement all Head Teachers, Proprietors and other concerned persons should take all necessary steps to ensure safe and hitch-free resumption in line with extant COVID-19 Protocols,” the statement added.
The Rivers State Government had shutdown all schools in Rivers State on Monday, March 23, 2020 over the Coronavirus pandemic. Governor Nyesom Wike, who handed down the order in a statewide broadcast, said the action of shutting down schools was taken in the interest of the state.
However, on October 5, secondary schools re-opened for the third term of the 2019/2020 academic session.
Under the system it dubbed, “Blended Learning”, students in Junior Secondary, JSS 1-2, are to start physical classes from 8.00am and end by 11.00am, Monday to Friday, and are to resume virtual classes at home from 3.00pm to 5.00pm.
On Saturday, the junior students are to report in their classrooms for studies that are to commence from 9.00am and end by 12noon.
Then, in a revised order, students in Senior Secondary 1-2, are to start virtual learning at their various homes from 8.00am and wrap-up at 11.00am and report in their classrooms for physical lessons from 3.00pm to 5.00pm.
Then on Saturdays, they are expected to be in school for “Make-up Classes” from 1.00pm to 4.00pm.
They also are to attend classes on Saturdays which commence at 8.00am and terminate by 5.00pm.
