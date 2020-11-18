Featured
IPPIS: Seek Alternative Means Of Survival, ASUU Directs Members …As FG Dismisses UTAS
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has cried out over non-payment of salaries to members by the government, advising lecturers to immediately seek alternative means of survival.
This was as it vowed to press home its demands until government bows, asking students and parents not to expect any possible resumption of universities soon.
The Abuja zone of the union at a press conference, yesterday morning at the University of Abuja campus, accused the government of not showing commitment in resolving the issues that necessitated the ongoing industrial action.
The union’s Abuja Zonal Coordinator, Prof. Theophilus Lagi, who read the text of the press conference, yesterday, insisted that members were “relentlessly determined to continue with the ongoing strike until our demands are met.
“Today, we wish to let Nigerians, especially our students and parents know that there is no hope in sight to ending or suspending the ASUU strike that has lingered for several months as government is yet to show serious commitment towards addressing our core demands.
“Our members have been advised to seek other legitimate means of survival as the government has not released salaries withheld since February, 2020,” the text read.
The union particularly accused the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, of showing what it called “disdain for Nigerian academics.”
It would be recalled that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Abuja zone comprising the Federal University of Technology, Minna; Nasarawa State University, Keffi; Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai; Federal University of Lafia; and the University of Abuja; addressed a press conference on November 2, 2020, where it expressed dissatisfaction with the Federal Government’s handling of the negotiation to resolve the face-off occasioned by the government’s failure to implement the MoA of 2019, and the renegotiation of the 2009, agreement.
Meanwhile, the Federal Government has said that for the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), to be used as an alternative platform to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), there must be hardware backing the system.
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), had opposed the introduction of IPPIS as the payment platform, claiming that it did not take care of their peculiarities and had come up with UTAS.
But the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, said that even if the UTAS passed the integrity test, it required the hardware to protect it against hacking and other challenges that could affect its efficiency.
Speaking to State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the senator said even if the government accepted the payment mode for lecturers who had rejected being placed on IPPIS, ASUU has no money to procure the necessary hardware for its implementation.
The minister said that the Federal Government did not make any budgetary provision for the procurement of the UTAS hardware and wondered if the union has the required finances for such a project.
Ngige, however, said the government has already forwarded the UTAS software to the Nigeria Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) for integrity test, saying that government would not want to discourage any Nigerian from providing home-grown solutions to issues.
Asked if the government had shifted grounds on its negotiations with ASUU, the minister stated: “No, the UTAS, which is the University Transparent System, which they brought is not yet ready. It is undergoing an integrity test for the software. I am not a computer scientist, but you must also know that you must test the hardware in the integrity test for the software.
“As we speak, ASUU has no hardware and UTAS does not have hardware backing.
“I am waiting for the NITDA full report but the preliminary report they gave me, the software integrity test will take them about six to eight weeks and thereafter, we go to the hardware. But the big issue is who will provide the hardware?
“ASUU doesn’t have the finances to do so. Has the government budgeted for it now as we speak? So, that one is a major problem. But we don’t have to dissuade anybody, we don’t have to tell anybody not to carry on, we like local content development, we need our things to be home-grown. So, we are really encouraging them.
“By the time we finish with this other software test to look at its capacity, its ability to withstand shock and hacking, etc, the hardware test is in, hacking and security. So, by the time we finish it, we will decide on what to do.”
He also faulted the claim by ASUU that the government had not fulfilled any of the promises made to the union, adding that out of the nine-point demand of the university teachers, six had been attended to.
Featured
S’South Govs, Leaders Demand Apology From Presidency
The governors and leaders of the South-South geo-political region have demanded for an unreserved apology from the Presidency for abruptly aborting a crucial stakeholders’ meeting scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The Presidency had fixed a meeting for yesterday with the governors and other leaders of the region to discuss burning national issues affecting the region and the effects of the #EndSARS protests.
The Federal Government delegation was supposed to include all the ministers from the geopolitical zone and other persons.
Addressing the South-South leaders at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, the Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, who presided over the session, narrated the botched meeting, which was called at the instance of the Presidency, through the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.
He explained that the meeting time was adjusted twice from 11am to 1pm, yesterday, on the excuse that President Muhammadu Buhari was meeting with the Director of Department of State Services (DSS) and the Inspector General of Police, who were supposed to be part of the presidential delegation for the South-South meeting.
Okowa, who is also the chairman of South-South Governors’ Forum (SSGF), said he later got a call from the Chief of Staff to the President, yesterday afternoon, announcing the eventual cancellation of the meeting.
According to him, he felt really disappointed that the region could be treated in such disdain.
Okowa said that “the people of the region have been embarrassed, disgraced and disrespected”.
He stated that “the South-South geopolitical zone is a very important component part of the nation, and the governors feel insulted because the traditional rulers, who had gathered for the meeting, deserved to be revered.
“As governors, we feel very touched and sad about what has happened. And having also listened to our youths, we can feel the anger. As a mark of respect for our people, because you are actually the stakeholders of our region, we felt it was necessary for us to consult with you before taking any decision, if we take our decision without consulting with you, then, we would have added to the disrespect that has just been meted on you.
“We call for a public apology, not for the governors alone. We call for a public apology because this meeting was not called at our instance. It was called at the instance of the Presidency. The time was changed last night. We understood, and we talked to our people. Some of us did not sleep in trying to put things together. We have gotten to a very bad start. So, we are going to convey this message to the chief of staff to the president.
He further continued: “We deserve, as a region, unreserved public apology, particularly to our traditional rulers and the leaders in this zone, which include our Christian leaders, opinion leaders, our women and our youths, and also the governors of the zone who were voted into office, and that is the least that we expect for us to accept to reconvene this meeting.”
The former President of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, Barrister Ledum Mitee, said he was concerned with the abrupt cancellation of the meeting not only as an insult but an effrontery on the people of the South-South zone.
Similarly, member of the 2014 National Political Reform Conference, Ms Ann-Kio Briggs, said the Federal Government, yesterday, demonstrated the value it actually placed on the South-South geopolitical zone.
On his part, the President of the Ijaw Youth Congress (IYC), Peter Igbifa, accused the Federal Government of taking the South-South for granted.
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, who hosted the meeting, described Rivers State, which is the capital of the South-South, as safe.
Present at the meeting were also the Cross River Governor, Prof Ben Ayade; Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel; Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri; and Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki.
Other eminent persons present included, the National Chairman of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (rtd); former President, Nigerian Bar Association, Chief Onueze Okocha (SAN); among others.
Featured
Rivers Nursery, Primary Schools Resume 2020/2021 Academic Session, Nov 23
The Rivers State Government has finally approved the re-opening of public and private Nursery and Primary schools in the state.
The resumption shall take effect from Monday, November 23, 2020 for the First Term 2020/2021 academic session, in line with the school calendar published by the Ministry of Education in August, 2020.
A statement late Monday, signed by the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Education, Sir Chidi Adiele, on behalf of the Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, said Governor Nyesom Wike approved the resumption.
“By this announcement all Head Teachers, Proprietors and other concerned persons should take all necessary steps to ensure safe and hitch-free resumption in line with extant COVID-19 Protocols,” the statement added.
The Rivers State Government had shutdown all schools in Rivers State on Monday, March 23, 2020 over the Coronavirus pandemic. Governor Nyesom Wike, who handed down the order in a statewide broadcast, said the action of shutting down schools was taken in the interest of the state.
However, on October 5, secondary schools re-opened for the third term of the 2019/2020 academic session.
Under the system it dubbed, “Blended Learning”, students in Junior Secondary, JSS 1-2, are to start physical classes from 8.00am and end by 11.00am, Monday to Friday, and are to resume virtual classes at home from 3.00pm to 5.00pm.
On Saturday, the junior students are to report in their classrooms for studies that are to commence from 9.00am and end by 12noon.
Then, in a revised order, students in Senior Secondary 1-2, are to start virtual learning at their various homes from 8.00am and wrap-up at 11.00am and report in their classrooms for physical lessons from 3.00pm to 5.00pm.
Then on Saturdays, they are expected to be in school for “Make-up Classes” from 1.00pm to 4.00pm.
They also are to attend classes on Saturdays which commence at 8.00am and terminate by 5.00pm.
Featured
Stop Treating #EndSARS Protesters As Terrorists …Afenifere, Ohanaeze, Middle Belt Forum, Others Warn
Apex Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere; umbrella Igbo group, Ohanaeze; Middle Belt Forum and other prominent Nigerians, yesterday, demanded that the Federal Government stop treating promoters of #EndSARS protest as terrorists, warning that the continued crackdown on the protesters could spark off an uprising that would be more devastating and difficult to contain.
They also flayed the Federal Government’s failure to identify and freeze accounts of sponsors of Boko Haram and other terrorists groups while finding it easy to go after the finances of peaceful #EndSARS promoters.
Spokesman of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin said “when Boko Haram started, they were just going about protesting until they killed Mohammed Yusuf and Boko Haram armed itself. They are now begging Boko Haram for amnesty all over the place. If they make it very clear to EndSARS protesters that they only have strength against unarmed youths, the next time they come, they will not come bare hands.”
The Secretary-General of Ohanaeze, Uche Achi-Okpaga said the government was adopting a diversionary approach to the #EndSARS protests and wondered why it was not investigating sponsors of the hoodlums that attacked the peaceful protesters.
“If they continue this way, I bet you, the second wave of #EndSARS will come and it will be more devastating,” he warned.
Spokesman, MiddleBelt Forum, Dr Dogo Isuwa said: “the CBN is not a security agency and cannot, should not call the #EndSARS protesters terrorists. The CBN has not been able to find the sponsors of Boko Haram for such a long time. So, how have they been able to find out the sponsors of #EndSARS sponsors within such a short time?”
Former Anambra Governor, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife decried the approach by the Federal Government to #EndSARS protesters, saying “government may win by using arm-twisting tendencies, but it is only temporary. Where the government is going, they look like agents of disintegration. When government does things with impunity, it cannot talk of the indivisibility of the nation.”
Elder statesman, Ayo Adebanjo said Buhari was the only enemy of Nigeria’s unity and not the #EndSARS protesters.
“If they are sincere, everybody is saying that the only thing that can save Nigeria is restructuring, but why is Buhari keeping quiet on that? Why should they be foisting the 1999 constitution on us? Restructuring is the last chance that Nigeria has,” he said.
Meanwhile, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the freezing of bank accounts and arrest of some #EndSARS promoters.
The National Vice President of CAN, Dr. Joseph Alima, who made the position of the group known while inaugurating the new CAN executives in Enugu State, said the government’s action was not a solution to the problem.
Also, Serving Overseer of The Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), Pastor Tunde Bakare, said Nigerians cannot afford to keep silent while youths face the same ‘beasts’ those in his generation faced as undergraduates.
Speaking during his, ‘State of the Nigerian Youth’ address with the theme: “The youth of a nation are the trustees of posterity’, Bakare decried the backlash being meted out to some of the young Nigerians who participated in the #EndSARS protests against police brutality.”
On his part, Bishop of Bauchi/Gombe Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Hilary Dachelem, advised President Muhammadu Buhari against deception in a bid to calm the youths.
Dachelem, who was reacting to town hall meetings organised by the Federal Government in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests to dialogue with youths and communities across the country on security issues and the way forward, advised the administration to be committed to genuinely addressing the plight of the youths for peace to reign warning of looming danging if the right step is not taken.
Former presidential candidate of Citizens Popular Party (CPP), Chief Maxi Okwu, described the clamp down on the #EndSARS protesters as an attempt to suppress popular dissent, stressing that it would fail.
He described as unfortunate the level of perfidy that characterise the present administration at the federal level and in many states, saying that was a clear indication that there were some plans in favour of dissidents, while those who are progressive and democratic are being victimised for expressing their fundamental rights.
Trending
- News5 days ago
Africa’s Internet Economy May Hit $180bn By 2025 -Google-IFC Report
- News5 days ago
Crude Oil vs Zamfara Gold: S’South Govs, Others Brainstorm
- Featured5 days ago
2021 Budget Provides Gratuities For Retirees, RSG Confirms
- Rivers5 days ago
Ogonis Call For State Pardon For Saro-Wiwa, Others
- News4 days ago
US Election: China Congratulates Biden, Kamala On Victory Over Trump, Pence
- Featured5 days ago
PDP Achievements’ve Killed APC, Others In Rivers -Wike
- Rivers5 days ago
WAEP Delivers Palliatives To 3,200 Bonny Residents
- News3 days ago
Governing Council: ASUU Berates FG Over Breach Of Varsity Act