News
Fuel Hike, Violation Of Agreements With FG, TUC Insists
The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) says the increase in petrol price is in violation of all agreements the union had with the Federal Government.
This is contained in a statement jointly signed by TUC’s President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye and its Secretary-General, Comrade Musa-Lawal Ozigi, yesterday in Lagos.
The statement noted that in spite of efforts made by the organised labour in its last meeting with government over hike in fuel price and electricity tariff, it had resolved to further impoverish Nigerians with the recent increase.
“We recall that at our meeting, the government appealed that subsidy removal was the only way out, else the economy will collapse and there will be massive job losses.
“We agreed with them to save the economy and jobs.
“If the government claims to have deregulated the downstream sector of the oil and gas by removing fuel subsidy, it means the independent oil marketers are importing petrol at their own cost.
“Information at our disposal, however, is that no independent marketer is importing fuel because they cannot access dollars.
“The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporations (NNPC) is still holding on to that monopoly,” the duo said.
Both leaders expressed disappointment that the government had again reneged on the agreement reached with the organised labour sometime in September.
The duo said, “In few days, the various committees involving government and the organised labour will brief labour and the civil society and the outcome of that meeting will determine our next line of action.’’
Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has broken its silence on the recent hike in fuel price by the Federal Government, rejecting the move, and called for immediate reversal.
The Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), recently increased depot prices of petrol, directing marketers to sell the product to end users at between N167 to N170 per litre.
The NLC, in a statement issued by its National President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said there was no doubt that there was great disquiet in the land over the extraordinary level of inflation in the country.
“The recent increase in the pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) has only exacerbated the current level of pain and anguish in the country.
“The recent increase in the pump price of PMS is clearly against the spirit and content of what organized labour agreed with government at the last negotiations over the last fuel price increase.
“It has also cast in very bad light our utmost good faith with regards to government explanations that it lacks funds to continue bankrolling the so-called subsidy payments as such would sooner than later cripple the entire economy, throw the country into severe economic crisis and cause loss of jobs in millions,” he said.
Wabba said while the NLC awaited the full recovery of the nation’s refineries as contained in its agreement with government, Nigerians could not be made to bleed endlessly for the failures of successive government to properly manage our refineries, ensure value for money for the numerous Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) which were poorly and barely executed and the horrifying lack of interest in prosecuting public officials and private business people who have profited from the rot in the petroleum sector and the collective misery they have imposed on the general population.
“The truth is that we would not have been in this precarious situation if government had been alive to its responsibilities. There is a limit to what the citizens can tolerate, if this abysmal increase in the price of refined petroleum products and other essential goods and services continues. While we fix our refineries, there are a number of options open to government to stem the tide of high prices of refined petroleum products. One is for government to declare a state of emergency in our downstream petroleum sector.
“As a follow up to this, government should enter into contract refining with refineries closer home to Nigeria. This will ensure that the cost of supplying of crude oil is negotiated away from prevailing international market rate so that the landing cost of refined petroleum products is significantly reduced.
“Government should also demonstrate the will to stamp out the smuggling of petroleum products out of Nigeria. We need to see big time petroleum smugglers arraigned in the court of law and made to pay for their crimes against the Nigerian people.
“Government has the resources available to it to ensure this economic justice to Nigerians. The question in the minds of many Nigerians is if government is willing to go headlong against major financiers of the major political parties known to the public as the architects of the current national woe,” Wabba added.
He said the NLC also demanded that Nigerians should be carried along on the distribution of refined petroleum products, saying Information of the distribution of petroleum products to petrol stations should be advertised and made public knowledge.
The NLC president said it should not be difficult to establish the average time it takes a petrol station to exhaust its supplies and that there is already an established market trend which would help government fix the rot in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector.
“We call on government to review the entire process of licensing for modular and bigger refineries. It is queer to depend on the enterprise of one man to fix Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sub-sector.”
News
AuGF Accuses NNPC, CBN Of Non-Remittance Of N3.235trn
The Auditor General of the Federation has queried the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for not remitting about N3.235trillion from the sale of domestic crude to the Federations Account in 2014.
The Auditor General said in one of the numerous audit queries pending against the NNPC before the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts that the corporation has also failed to respond to similar issue raised in 2012.
The new query, is coming less than two weeks after the Auditor General’s Office also submitted a similar query to the committee, accusing the NNPC of illegal withdrawals of $20.301billion from the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) dividends account.
Following the development, Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts has asked the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emiefele, to appear before the House to offer explanation on the issue.
The audit query, from the AuGF states that from the “examination of NNPC mandates to CBN on Domestic Crude Oil Sales and Reconciliation Statement of Technical Committee of Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting held in January, 2015, a total sum of N3,234,577,666,791.35 was not remitted to the Federation Account by NNPC within the period under review.”
It said further that the “cost estimated for crude and product losses was N55,964,682,158.99 which is about 50 per cent of pipeline management cost of N110,402,541,010.88. Names of contractors, location and amount paid to each for the pipeline maintenance were not sighted for audit verification.
“Over 31 per cent (N826,506,271,231.26 divided by N2,636,390,514,777.18 multiply by 100%) of the realized crude sales for the year were earmarked as other expenses apart from direct cost of productions stated in NNPC reports for the year 2014. The breakdown of other expenses was not provided for audit.
“From the above analysis, it means that the Federation Account is losing 31 per cent (N826, 506,271,231.26) being additional estimated cost from the total amount that should have accrue to Federation Account.
“From the total revenue of N3,234,577,666,791.35 as at 14th January, 2015, payable to the Federation Account by NNPC during the year, the corporation deducted the sum of N826,506,271,231.26) i.e. N660,139,048,061.39, N55,964,682,158.99 and N110,402,541,010.88 for subsidy estimate, crude and product losses and pipeline management cost, respectively at source resulting to net amount withheld figure of N2,408,041,395,560.33 shown in the table to the Federation Account.”
The AuGF said all the deductions at source by NNPC were not approved by FAAC.
The Auditor General said the Accountant General of the Federation should ask the NNPC Group Managing Director to explain the flagrant attitude of withholding domestic crude oil sales revenue by NNPC which should be refunded immediately, adding that “there was no positive response on similar issue raised in 2012.”
Reviewing the report of the Accountant General of the Federation, Chairman of the committee, Hon. Wole Oke and members of the Public Accounts Committee insisted that the NNPC and CBN should appear to defend the report against them.
News
Umahi’s Quest To Be President, Reason For Defection -Wike
The Ebonyi State Governor, Engr Dave Umahi’s quest to be All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, and not alleged injustice meted on the South-East by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been blamed for his defection.
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, who made this assertion, said that committed members of the PDP were not surprised that Umahi, yesterday, formally defected to the APC, which he has for a while been fraternising with.
Wike said that ordinarily, he would not have been perturbed by Umahi’s decision to defect to the APC, but, he felt offended by his attempt to justify his decision on the purported injustice meted on the South-East by the PDP.
The Rivers State governor accused Umahi of being unfair to the PDP which gave him governorship ticket in 2015 against all odds, and repeated same feat in 2019.
He noted that while Umahi has a right to move to the APC, but for him to attempt to blackmail the PDP and paint it in a bad light was mischievous and unacceptable.
“My friend, Umahi wants to be president. There is no problem about that. You have a right to be president. Nobody can stop you. You are educated. You have been a governor for two terms, so, you are qualified to say ‘I want to be president of Nigeria’. But, that does not mean, that you have to blackmail your party, and tell lies to the people that you are leaving the party because of the injustice meted against the South-East, that is not correct.”
Wike, who demanded that Umahi should retract the statement that the PDP has not been fair to the South-East, argued that under the PDP, the South-East has produced Senate Presidents; National Vice Chairman of the PDP and Secretary to the Federal Government.
He said it was erroneous for Umahi to accuse PDP of injustice, when he had unilaterally imposed his younger brother as South-East zonal vice chairman of the PDP.
“In life, power is sweet, but conscience is important. It is most offensive and insulting for a man to lie against his party because of power”, Wike said.
The governor said though APC has not yet told Nigerians where it would zone its presidential ticket, Umahi’s presumptuous move might be too hasty and would ruin him politically.
According to him, assuming the APC decides to zone its presidential ticket to the South-East where the party has no formidable base, what is the guarantee that Umahi would secure the ticket?
“My reaction to Governor Umahi’s defection is not that he has no right to defect, but to say he is defecting because of injustice meted to the South-East, that is insulting to the South-East.”
The governor urged the National Working Committee (NWC) and the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP to take decisive steps to ensure that PDP does not die in Ebonyi State.
Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party, yesterday night, attributed the defection of Ebonyi State Governor, Engr Dave Umahi, from its fold to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to personal reasons.
The party had through its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, earlier denied knowledge of the governor’s defection.
However, the PDP revised itself in a statement signed by Ologbondiyan, saying, “Our party thanks Governor Dave Umahi for the services rendered to the people of Ebonyi State, as the state chairman of Ebonyi PDP (2003 to 2007); deputy governor of Ebonyi State (2007 to 2015) and two-term governor of Ebonyi State (2015 till date), all elected on the platform of the PDP.
“As we wish Governor Umahi all the best in his adventure, we call on members of our party to remain calm and committed to the ideals of our party, as no individual is bigger than the PDP.”
News
PIB’ll Add Value, Wealth To Oil Sector, Omo-Agege Affirms
The Deputy President of Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, says the new Petroleum Industry Bill (BIP) would help drive the nation’s economy through added value and wealth from the oil and gas sector.
Omo-Agege said this at the Host Community Colloquium on the PIB in Owerri, yesterday.
Represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Otive Igbuzor, he said that it was unfortunate that the sector had been denied of the necessary regulations needed to activate huge potential to create value and wealth associated with the industry.
“But behind such a dark cloud, is a silver lining. The good news is that the proposed Petroleum Industry Bill (2020) is coming to change all that.
“The two major planks of the Bill is to run the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) as a business enterprise by the name, NNPC Limited.
According to him, the objectives of the bill are to promote economic growth through increased oil and gas production, promote economic growth through strong investments in midstream gas infrastructure to increase gas-based power generation and industries.
He said others included the promotion of the frontier for exploration, the establishment of an effective acreage management system and creation of transparency and non-confidentiality mechanism.
The deputy president of the senate said that promoting improved environmental measures and assisting host communities in petroleum operation to achieve their aspirations were part of the desired objectives of the PIB.
He said that the second aspect of the PIB that would help the growth of the industry was the creation of different regulatory bodies for the upstream midstream and downstream oil sector.
Omo-Agege said that the establishment of the infrastructure fund would also help in the development of the sector, the region and country at large.
He called on all stakeholders and youths in the Niger Delta region to support ongoing efforts to ensure that the PIB was passed.
The Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta, Hon. Henry Nwawuba, expressed regret that the PIB was yet to be passed in the country.
He, however, said the 9th Assembly was determined to ensure its passage before the expiration of its tenure.
Earlier, the Executive Director, OrderPaper, an advocacy initiative, Mr Oke Epia, said that the aim of the colloquium was to bring stakeholders together to brainstorm on the PIB that was before the National Assembly.
Trending
- News5 days ago
Africa’s Internet Economy May Hit $180bn By 2025 -Google-IFC Report
- News5 days ago
Crude Oil vs Zamfara Gold: S’South Govs, Others Brainstorm
- Featured5 days ago
2021 Budget Provides Gratuities For Retirees, RSG Confirms
- Rivers5 days ago
Ogonis Call For State Pardon For Saro-Wiwa, Others
- News4 days ago
US Election: China Congratulates Biden, Kamala On Victory Over Trump, Pence
- Featured5 days ago
PDP Achievements’ve Killed APC, Others In Rivers -Wike
- Rivers5 days ago
WAEP Delivers Palliatives To 3,200 Bonny Residents
- News3 days ago
Governing Council: ASUU Berates FG Over Breach Of Varsity Act