News
AuGF Accuses NNPC, CBN Of Non-Remittance Of N3.235trn
The Auditor General of the Federation has queried the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for not remitting about N3.235trillion from the sale of domestic crude to the Federations Account in 2014.
The Auditor General said in one of the numerous audit queries pending against the NNPC before the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts that the corporation has also failed to respond to similar issue raised in 2012.
The new query, is coming less than two weeks after the Auditor General’s Office also submitted a similar query to the committee, accusing the NNPC of illegal withdrawals of $20.301billion from the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) dividends account.
Following the development, Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts has asked the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emiefele, to appear before the House to offer explanation on the issue.
The audit query, from the AuGF states that from the “examination of NNPC mandates to CBN on Domestic Crude Oil Sales and Reconciliation Statement of Technical Committee of Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting held in January, 2015, a total sum of N3,234,577,666,791.35 was not remitted to the Federation Account by NNPC within the period under review.”
It said further that the “cost estimated for crude and product losses was N55,964,682,158.99 which is about 50 per cent of pipeline management cost of N110,402,541,010.88. Names of contractors, location and amount paid to each for the pipeline maintenance were not sighted for audit verification.
“Over 31 per cent (N826,506,271,231.26 divided by N2,636,390,514,777.18 multiply by 100%) of the realized crude sales for the year were earmarked as other expenses apart from direct cost of productions stated in NNPC reports for the year 2014. The breakdown of other expenses was not provided for audit.
“From the above analysis, it means that the Federation Account is losing 31 per cent (N826, 506,271,231.26) being additional estimated cost from the total amount that should have accrue to Federation Account.
“From the total revenue of N3,234,577,666,791.35 as at 14th January, 2015, payable to the Federation Account by NNPC during the year, the corporation deducted the sum of N826,506,271,231.26) i.e. N660,139,048,061.39, N55,964,682,158.99 and N110,402,541,010.88 for subsidy estimate, crude and product losses and pipeline management cost, respectively at source resulting to net amount withheld figure of N2,408,041,395,560.33 shown in the table to the Federation Account.”
The AuGF said all the deductions at source by NNPC were not approved by FAAC.
The Auditor General said the Accountant General of the Federation should ask the NNPC Group Managing Director to explain the flagrant attitude of withholding domestic crude oil sales revenue by NNPC which should be refunded immediately, adding that “there was no positive response on similar issue raised in 2012.”
Reviewing the report of the Accountant General of the Federation, Chairman of the committee, Hon. Wole Oke and members of the Public Accounts Committee insisted that the NNPC and CBN should appear to defend the report against them.
News
Umahi’s Quest To Be President, Reason For Defection -Wike
The Ebonyi State Governor, Engr Dave Umahi’s quest to be All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, and not alleged injustice meted on the South-East by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been blamed for his defection.
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, who made this assertion, said that committed members of the PDP were not surprised that Umahi, yesterday, formally defected to the APC, which he has for a while been fraternising with.
Wike said that ordinarily, he would not have been perturbed by Umahi’s decision to defect to the APC, but, he felt offended by his attempt to justify his decision on the purported injustice meted on the South-East by the PDP.
The Rivers State governor accused Umahi of being unfair to the PDP which gave him governorship ticket in 2015 against all odds, and repeated same feat in 2019.
He noted that while Umahi has a right to move to the APC, but for him to attempt to blackmail the PDP and paint it in a bad light was mischievous and unacceptable.
“My friend, Umahi wants to be president. There is no problem about that. You have a right to be president. Nobody can stop you. You are educated. You have been a governor for two terms, so, you are qualified to say ‘I want to be president of Nigeria’. But, that does not mean, that you have to blackmail your party, and tell lies to the people that you are leaving the party because of the injustice meted against the South-East, that is not correct.”
Wike, who demanded that Umahi should retract the statement that the PDP has not been fair to the South-East, argued that under the PDP, the South-East has produced Senate Presidents; National Vice Chairman of the PDP and Secretary to the Federal Government.
He said it was erroneous for Umahi to accuse PDP of injustice, when he had unilaterally imposed his younger brother as South-East zonal vice chairman of the PDP.
“In life, power is sweet, but conscience is important. It is most offensive and insulting for a man to lie against his party because of power”, Wike said.
The governor said though APC has not yet told Nigerians where it would zone its presidential ticket, Umahi’s presumptuous move might be too hasty and would ruin him politically.
According to him, assuming the APC decides to zone its presidential ticket to the South-East where the party has no formidable base, what is the guarantee that Umahi would secure the ticket?
“My reaction to Governor Umahi’s defection is not that he has no right to defect, but to say he is defecting because of injustice meted to the South-East, that is insulting to the South-East.”
The governor urged the National Working Committee (NWC) and the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP to take decisive steps to ensure that PDP does not die in Ebonyi State.
Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party, yesterday night, attributed the defection of Ebonyi State Governor, Engr Dave Umahi, from its fold to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to personal reasons.
The party had through its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, earlier denied knowledge of the governor’s defection.
However, the PDP revised itself in a statement signed by Ologbondiyan, saying, “Our party thanks Governor Dave Umahi for the services rendered to the people of Ebonyi State, as the state chairman of Ebonyi PDP (2003 to 2007); deputy governor of Ebonyi State (2007 to 2015) and two-term governor of Ebonyi State (2015 till date), all elected on the platform of the PDP.
“As we wish Governor Umahi all the best in his adventure, we call on members of our party to remain calm and committed to the ideals of our party, as no individual is bigger than the PDP.”
News
PIB’ll Add Value, Wealth To Oil Sector, Omo-Agege Affirms
The Deputy President of Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, says the new Petroleum Industry Bill (BIP) would help drive the nation’s economy through added value and wealth from the oil and gas sector.
Omo-Agege said this at the Host Community Colloquium on the PIB in Owerri, yesterday.
Represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Otive Igbuzor, he said that it was unfortunate that the sector had been denied of the necessary regulations needed to activate huge potential to create value and wealth associated with the industry.
“But behind such a dark cloud, is a silver lining. The good news is that the proposed Petroleum Industry Bill (2020) is coming to change all that.
“The two major planks of the Bill is to run the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) as a business enterprise by the name, NNPC Limited.
According to him, the objectives of the bill are to promote economic growth through increased oil and gas production, promote economic growth through strong investments in midstream gas infrastructure to increase gas-based power generation and industries.
He said others included the promotion of the frontier for exploration, the establishment of an effective acreage management system and creation of transparency and non-confidentiality mechanism.
The deputy president of the senate said that promoting improved environmental measures and assisting host communities in petroleum operation to achieve their aspirations were part of the desired objectives of the PIB.
He said that the second aspect of the PIB that would help the growth of the industry was the creation of different regulatory bodies for the upstream midstream and downstream oil sector.
Omo-Agege said that the establishment of the infrastructure fund would also help in the development of the sector, the region and country at large.
He called on all stakeholders and youths in the Niger Delta region to support ongoing efforts to ensure that the PIB was passed.
The Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta, Hon. Henry Nwawuba, expressed regret that the PIB was yet to be passed in the country.
He, however, said the 9th Assembly was determined to ensure its passage before the expiration of its tenure.
Earlier, the Executive Director, OrderPaper, an advocacy initiative, Mr Oke Epia, said that the aim of the colloquium was to bring stakeholders together to brainstorm on the PIB that was before the National Assembly.
News
Nigeria, 69 Other Countries Get $99bn IMF Cash
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has released its updated economic funding support totalling $99billion to 70 emerging and developing economies to tackle Covid-19 pandemic.
In an emailed report, the IMF said it advanced $29billion under the Rapid Credit Facility and Rapid Financing instrument to Nigeria and other beneficiary countries.
Nigeria got $3.4billion of the $29billion to enable it strengthen balance of payment and local currency.
The fund said other countries also benefited from the support fund through other channels, including augmentations under existing programmes, to the tune of over $70billion, thus bringing the total support fund to the $99billion.
Many African countries like Ghana, Gabon and South Africa, among others, have been knocking on the IMF’s door for financial assistance to fight the pandemic.
As the virus plunged Africa into its deepest recession in decades, IMF continued to support many of the member countries to pull out of the financial implications on their economies.
The IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, said the fund was meant to assist Nigeria’s fight against Covid-19 and resolve urgent balance of payment needs.
The fund said even compared to previous crises such as the Ebola epidemic; the needs triggered by this current pandemic are unprecedented.
“The fund’s rapid response helped many countries to contain and mitigate the impact of this external shock,’’ according to the report.
This financial assistance does not have traditional IMF conditionalities, and phasing of disbursements over time.
But countries still undertake policy commitments to address their difficulties, and governance commitments about how those resources are to be spent.
The Fund said the human toll and global economic disruption from the Covid-19 pandemic triggered unprecedented demand for financing.
The multilateral institution added that it had provided relief to more than one-third of its membership.
“Since the onset of the pandemic, the IMF has responded rapidly and decisively to meet urgent and exceptional demand for financial assistance from its membership,” it said in the statement.
Since March, 2020, 70 members, including many low-income countries, have received financial support under the two instruments created to address urgent financing needs that may arise from natural disasters (including pandemics, earthquakes and hurricanes).
The IMF explained that in April, it approved a broad package of reforms, which built on previous changes to strengthen the reach and flexibility of financial assistance under these facilities.
The IMF disclosed that across Africa, countries are trying to build buffers to strengthen their economies, and for Nigeria, it is through the collection of taxes.
It said Nigeria should use the crisis to transform into a more resilient economy.
