Nation
Yesufu Faults Army’s Claims On Lekki Toll Gate Killings
Popular activist and #EndSARS promoter, Aisha Yesufu, has reacted to a statement by the Nigerian Army that no live ammunition was fired at protesters at Lekki toll gate.
The Nigerian Army on Saturday, while appearing before the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution, yesterday, denied reports that its soldiers used live ammunition on peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos State.
Recall that soldiers had on October 20, 2020 allegedly stormed the Lekki toll gate, venue of peaceful protest and reportedly shot and killed some of the demonstrators.
Popular Nigerian entertainer, DJ Switch had the situation recorded in her live Instagram session
But, Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, said that soldiers fired blank ammunition into the air to disperse protesters, adding that there would have been more casualties if the 600m live ammunition normally used by the military were used on the #EndSARS protesters.
Reacting, Aisha queried the authenticity of the Army’s report as she wondered how the ‘blank ammunition’ killed protesters.
Aisha on her Twitter page wrote: “Who summoned the military that attacked us on the 13th of October 2020?
“Does that mean our @HQNigerianArmy is so cheap and unprofessional that they can be summoned without proper documentation? What the freaking hell!”
Nation
Traffic Wardens Task IGP On Separate Department
Wardens in Nigeria have called on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to create the Department of Warden Services under the Nigeria Police Force for the purpose of changing their conditions for improved service delivery.
This was contained in a letter signed by their lawyer, Mr Jide Agboola, and made available to journalists in Akure.
In the letter, titled: ‘ Re-call to urgently create a department for traffic warden service under the Nigeria Police Force through a reform,’ the wardens alleged that the act that established traffic wardens has been an impediment to their welfare.
The Traffic Wardens called for prompt promotion of their members as well as given leadership position at Force Headquarters and states level.
They also demanded to have a DIG (Deputy Inspector General of Police), nine Operational Commander of the Traffic Warden at Force Headquarters, Abuja as applicable in some of the West African Countries.
The Wardens also called for the recruitment of more traffic wardens and training and re-training of traffic warden personnel for best traffic management within the federation.
The letter read in part: “We want a reform in creating a department or merging the traffic warden under the Nigeria Police Force like the one recently created for FIB and others in the Nigeria Police Force.and others in the Nigeria Police Force.
“Presently, Traffic Warden Establishment under the Police Act and Regulations Chapter 11 of 1990 has been an obstacle to the traffic wardens, particularly on their promotion, placement as the head of department in the Nigeria Police Force and improvement in their general welfare.
Nation
Bakare Faults Freezing Of #EndSARS Promoters’ Accounts
Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has faulted the freezing of accounts of #EndSARS promoters.
In a special service at the church formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly, Bakare said every policy against #ENDSARS promoters and protesters is unacceptable for the peace and progress of the nation.
He said the right to peaceful protest is one that every Nigerian, especially youths should not be deprived of.
According to him: “This season of our national life requires deep humility, sobriety, and deliberate thinking through, both by the government and the governed, to ensure that our plans, policies, and actions are weighed before they are implemented to avert the re-occurrence of our most recent crisis.
“Some of the actions recently taken by the government on the heels of the #EndSARS protests may need to be reversed sooner rather than later in our collective best interest so that they do not trigger further protests.
“Among such policy actions is the freezing of the accounts of young Nigerians who reportedly sponsored the protests. While I admit that, under our extant laws, banks may freeze an account upon an ex parte order granted to a law enforcement agency by a court of competent jurisdiction for the f an investigation, these provisions of our Law should not be used to intimidate Nigerian youth simply because they engaged in and promoted protests against the inactions of government.
Nation
Engineers Alert On Manpower Shortage
The Chief Operating Officer (COO), Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc., Mr John Ayodele, raised alarm, yesterday over the shortage of power engineers needed to solve energy challenges in Nigeria.
Ayodele raised the alarm at the 11th Ralph Alabi Memorial Lecture organised by the Ikeja Branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) in Lagos and held virtually.
Speaking on the theme “Challenges in Electricity Distribution in Nigeria: What Engineers should do differently’’, he said that scarcity of power engineers began around year 2000 with the decline sustained.
He said that the trend was assuming a dangerous dimension which must be tackled through massive grooming of young engineers into the sector to address power challenges.
Ayodele, a fellow of the NSE, also called for measures and massive education to ensure that more young engineers cherish specialisation in the power arm of the profession to bridge the skills gap.
“There is a deficit of competent electrical/electronic engineers to solve the problem. Most of our undergraduates do not have power background and it is usually difficult to indoctrinate them.
He enumerated the different challenges in the three different stages of power generation, transmission and distribution.
Ayodele, who was the keynote speaker, however commended recent Federal Government’s intervention for mass distribution of pre-paid meters which, he noted, would boost power distribution and ensure effective metering.
“The era of estimated billing would soon be over. We want it to be over too because it is not profitable to the electricity distribution companies too,’’ he said.
He also said the Federal Government’s intervention also offered local engineers the opportunity to be part of meter manufacturing or assembly thereby reducing capital flight and boosting capacities of local industries.He said a meeting was also on-going between the CBN, the Ministry of Finance and the Presidency which would yield result within the next 70 days.
Earlier, Ayodele explained that DISCOS (electricity distribution companies) were losing revenue to estimated billing, power theft and g would resolve.vandalism which effective metering would resolve.
He also lamented government’s interference in regulation which, he said affected planning and investments in the power sector.
“Service reflective tariff was developed and imposed on us. It is an invention in Nigeria not practiced anywhere in the world,’’ he lamented.
Newly-elected chairman of the Ikeja Branch of the NSE, Mr Olutosin Ogunmola, said in his remarks that the branch would strengthen its Young Engineer’s Forum to encourage more engineers to major in power engineering.
Trending
- News3 days ago
Africa’s Internet Economy May Hit $180bn By 2025 -Google-IFC Report
- Entertainment3 days ago
Ginger Makes History As First Song On Turn Table Top 50 Chart
- Editorial3 days ago
Rebisi Flyover: A Giant Stride
- Entertainment3 days ago
MTN Announces Judges For Maiden Edition Of Yello Star Music Project
- Sports3 days ago
Plateau United, Enyimba Prepare For CAF
- Sports3 days ago
Ministry To Spend N265m On Ibadan Stadium
- Sports3 days ago
Babangida Makes Case For Home-Based Players
- Nation3 days ago
IGP Urges Course Participants To Be Change Agents