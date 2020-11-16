Niger Delta
Wike Warns FG’s Executive Order 10 Will Destroy Criminal Justice In States
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has warned that the Federal Government will destroy criminal justice system in states if the Executive Order 10 is implemented.
Wike, said Executive Order 10 of the Federal Government, which permits the deduction of funds from each state account to finance the Judiciary, is politically motivated and geared towards the 2023 general election.
The governor made this assertion in his keynote address presented at the 3rd Annual Nigerian Criminal Law Review Conference organised by the Rule of Law Development Foundation in Abuja on Monday.
He stated that ahead of the 2023 general election, the Federal Government which has been hostile to judges, now suddenly wants to lure the Judiciary to assume it believes in independence of Judiciary, by enacting Executive Order 10.
“Independence is not to take resources and preside over award of contract. If you cannot give judgment according to your conscience; if you cannot give judgment according to the law, then there is no independence. And this of course affects the criminal justice system.”
Wike also pointed out that politicisation of the issue of security by the Federal Government has continued to negatively affect the criminal justice system in the country.
He said the prevailing cases of kidnapping, banditry and armed robbery which threatens the very existence and stability of the nation clearly justifies the establishment of state or community police.
He observed that while establishment of state police may require amendment of the extant Section 214(1) of the 1999 Constitution to provide state, the Rivers State Government is of the opinion that community police or Neighbourhood Watch could be established without constitutional amendment.
“The truth of the matter is that with the current strength of the Nigeria Police Force which stands at about N372,000, the Nigeria Police Force lacks the operational capacity to fulfil its primary or core mandate of crime detection, crime prevention and maintenance of public safety, law and order or protection of lives and property of persons in Nigeria.
“To put it plainly, the Nigeria Police lacks the operational capacity to police the nation which is a federation of about 923.768km (356.669 sqm) with an estimated population of 195.9 million. It is this stark reality that informs call for establishment of state police to provide complementary role to the Nigeria Police Force in crime detection, prevention, and maintenance of law and order.”
He explained that it was against this background that the Rivers State Government enacted the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Law, No. 8of 2018 which establishes the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency as a corporate body and vested with power to establish uniformed Neighbourhood Safety Corps in the 23 local government areas of the state and to prescribe regulations guiding the operations of the safety corps and any other local government vigilante group in the state.
In furtherance of this law, he stated that recruitment and training of members of the uninformed Neighbourhood Safety Corps commenced at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Nonwa in Tai LGA, after obtaining all necessary approvals from the Nigerian Army and other relevant security agencies.
But, unfortunately, the exercise was violently disrupted by the Nigerian Army, claiming it was illegal and unconstitutional.
Wike, said despite a competent court of jurisdiction recent ruling that upheld the constitutionality of the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps, the Army has refused to allow it carry out its recruitment and training of personnel.
“The point being made here is that as long as the Federal Government continues to politicise issues of security whether national or local, so long shall our criminal justice system remain seriously jeopardize. The suzerain power exercisable by the Federal Government over matters of security is made manifest by the irregular postings of Commissioners of Police to the Rivers state Police Command”, he said.
Given that criminal justice system is inextricably linked with the security, peace and order of the state, the governor emphasized the need for critical stakeholders in the criminal justice sector to rethink the system through reform designed to address current challenges.
Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Joseph Daudu (SAN), lauded the governor, for standing out as one of the pillars of rule of law in the country.
Present at the occasion were the Attorney General of Rivers State, Prof Zacchaeus Adangor, the Attorney General of Kogi State and other eminent lawyers.
Niger Delta
Rivers At Forefront Of Covid-19 Mitigation, Wike Affirms
The Rivers State Government says it has been at the forefront of the Covid-19 mitigation in the country.
The State Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike stated this during a courtesy visit by Course Participants of Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji at the Government House in Port Harcourt, on Monday.
Represented by his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, the governor said the Covid-19 team, under his watch swung into action at the beginning of the year when the news of the terrible Coronavirus broke out, his team ensured that all non-pharmaceutical measures were put in place, stressing that the use of hand sanitizers, social distancing, wearing of face masks as well as massive public enlightenment campaigns were carried out across the 23 local government areas of the state.
According to him, “when the need to shut down the borders and lock down became necessary, all the borders were shut down as part of deliberate efforts at ensuring a bio security of the health of our people, to make sure they were safe, secure and remain healthy.
“You know we have to be alive before we can talk about doing anything else, life is most important, this was done to safeguard the lives of those doing business here in the state”, the governor stressed.
Wike said, “we have tried to up our testing capacity in Rivers State, with the emergency operations centre which is done in collaboration with donor agencies, corporate agencies and so on, so you find out that we have increased our testing capacity across the state, as at now we have done well over 55,000 tests.
“We are pressing to do more, people have been afraid they feel they will be discriminated if they are tested but we are trying to get information out, that people should know their status, they should know if they are positive, we have enough holding centres where they can stay, and if there are those who can stay at home and be quarantined, they can be properly advised by our various health authorities”, the governor remarked.
Wike said “we have been reducing our case positivity rate. Coming from the bottom, we are about 6.3% that is the case positivity rate, it was quite high you know, there was a time when it was 14 to 15 % in the country, it has been reducing and we have cut down as low as 6.3 % and we are still going down”, he further stressed.
The State Chief Executive, who thanked members of the team for choosing Rivers State for their study tour, expressed the hope that at the end of the tour they would have remarkable recommendations that would be implementable.
In his remarks the Team Leader, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji Brig. Gen. Victor Ebhaleme, said the objective of the college was to develop the professional knowledge and understanding of selected officers, in order to prepare them for Command and Staff responsibilities, noting that the college do not train only Nigerian military officers but also offers training to allied officers from sister African countries.
He said as part of the curriculum of the Senior Course, the students are made to study the African Environment which begins with the Nigerian Study Tour, which is an annual event to selected states in the country.
The theme for this year’s course is “Pandemic and National Security: Covid-19 in Perspective”.
Niger Delta
Diri Urges Support, Confidence In Poverty Alleviation Scheme
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has urged the people of the state to have implicit confidence in his administration’s poverty alleviation scheme tagged “Diri Boost” which is billed to enhance the economic fortunes of the state.
Governor Diri, who made the call at the 12th State Executive Council Meeting in Government House,Yenagoa, said that the scheme was intended to enable the people create economic value from the vast agricultural and commercial potentialities in the state.
Represented by his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo at the meeting, he urged Bayelsans to shun baseless rumours about the interventionist programme, noting that administrative bottlenecks were responsible for the delay in the kick-off of the Diri Boost Scheme.
A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media, Mr. Doubara Atasi, quoted the Governor as calling on those who applied for the Diri Boost Scheme to be patient as they would soon be engaged to transform the agricultural sector and better their lot.
While emphasizing the need for the people to keep faith with his administration, Governor Diri promised to leverage on the achievements of past administrations to bring prosperity to Bayelsans.
He used the occasion to sympathize with those affected by this year’s flood, saying government was taking steps to cushion the effect of the menace through the relevant ministries and agencies to identify with impacted communities across the state.
“ want to thank Bayelsans for their understanding and we are asking for more understanding and support. Let us not give any attention to those rumours out there, Governor Diri means prosperity, and this government also means prosperity”, he said.
“Nobody should be in doubt as to the determination of this government to pursue the prosperity agenda having had a good foundation from restoration. The delay in the Diri Boost is as a result of administrative bottlenecks which are natural and as soon as they are cleared, Diri Boost will kick off”, he added.
In another development, Governor Douye Diri has felicitated with the state Commissioner for Education, Honourable Gentle Emelah and the Special Adviser on Political Matters Two to the Governor, Hon. Gabriel Ogbara on the occasion of their birthday celebrations.
Speaking during a brief and low-key celebration shortly after the Exco Meeting, Governor Diri described the celebrants as worthy sons of the state and wished them well.
In their goodwill messages, the Secretary to the State Government, Rt Hon. Konbowei Benson, Head of Service, Mrs Biobelemoye Charles-Onyeama and Chief of Staff, Chief Benson Agadaga, also described the celebrants as gentle and hard-working government functionaries.
Other Exco members who eulogized the celebrants included the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Honourable Ayibaina Duba, Commissioner for Sports, Honourable Daniel Igali and his Women Affairs counterpart, Mrs Faith Opene.
Responding on behalf of the celebrants, Special Adviser on Political Matters 2,
Hon. Gabriel Ogbara, thanked Governor Diri, his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo and members of the state Executive Council for celebrating them.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Community Policing: 288 Officers Pass Out In C’River
About 288 Special Constabulary (Community) Police Officers said to have been trained at the Police Training School, Odukpani, Cross River State, have passed out.
Addressing the officers at weekend, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, pointed out that the programme was initiated as one of the strategies of the Nigeria Police designed to employ an all-inclusive mechanism to aid the police in the quest to achieve its internal security mandate in the country.
The IGP, who was represented by Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zaki Ahmed, Zone 6 Calabar, explained that the force took into consideration the increasing complexity of crime and the challenges of policing a vast and diverse country like ours and introduced the people oriented method that will bring about trust, consent and partnership between the police and the people.
In a statement in Calabar, the Zonal Police Public Relations officer, Zone 6 Headquarters, DSP Nelson Okpabi, with reference No AZ:5300/ZPC.6/PPRD/VOL.4/27 dated 13th November, 2020, said it was for this reason that the Police Management considered the adoption of citizen-driven pathways for the purpose of identifying, dissecting and prioritizing security threats as well as working together to evolve strategies directed at tackling these threats.
“Consequently, Community Policing Committees (CPC’s) with membership drawn from Traditional Institutions, Religious Bodies, Youth Organizations, Market Associations, Transport Unions, Artisans, Hunters, Farmers, Vigilante Groups, Hoteliers, Socio-Cultural Associations, Retired and Serving Security Agents, Educational Institutions etc were inaugurated earlier this year leading to the selection of the recruits for training.
“The duties of special constabulary include: Crime prevention and detection, Conflict Resolution, Intelligence Gathering, Law and Order maintenance, complementing the conventional police in patrol of the public space within their communities, advising the public on safety measures, security tips, dealing with minor offences/social vices, working with communities, schools, young people, businesses, religious/cultural groups, recreational centres and hospitality outfits as well as assisting in traffic management.
“The deployment of the special constabulary back to their various villages/towns and LGA’s will definitely free-up the human and material assets of the Nigeria Police currently tied down to the management of low level crimes and redirect such assets and operations to high-profile crimes that constitute major threat to community safety and security,” the police boss stated.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
