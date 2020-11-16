Sports
Rivers Utd Wins Gov Wike Pre-Season Tourney
Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt, yesterday emerged the winner of the second edition of Governor Wike pre-season football tournament at the Sharks Stadium in Port Harcourt.
The Pride of Rivers State, came from behind to defeat Bayelsa Utd 5-4 on penalties after playing one all draw in the regulation time.
Bayelsa United gave the winners a spirited fight that saw them take the lead in the first half. Rivers United, however, fought back gamely after resumption and a sustained pressure saw them finally breach the stubborn defence and goal of the opponents.
In the end, it was a highly entertaining and quality final contest to round off the tournament which has thrilled football fans for about 10 days in Port Harcourt.
Speaking after the final match, the Governor of Rivers state Barr Nyesor Wike, thanked the Ministry of Sports, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and the team that particip-ated, noting that, the standard of play in the tournament was quite impressive.
According to him, for to go into spots kicks showed that the standard of play is very high, adding that, both teams evenly matched
Governor Wike, who was represented by the state Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Ambassador Desmond Akawor, also congratulated Rivers United for winning this year edition.
He further explained that, the state’s Real Madrid football academy is another starting point where a lot of youth will be educated and will be inculcated with techniques and tactics of the game as obtainable in the Western World.
Earlier, the Commissioner of Sports Rivers State Hon Boma Iyaye thanked all the that featured teams in this year’s edition of Governor Wike preseason tournament, stressed that, the tournament was to assess and witness the strength and weaknesses of teams that will take part in new season of Nigeria Professional Football League, (NPFL), and the continental with a view to improving them.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Company To Spend N500m On Polo Club’s House
The Chairman, Lubrik Construction Co. (LCC) Ltd. Nasiru Dano, has said that the company will soon embark on the construction of a befitting N500 million ultramodern club house for the Guards Polo Club (GPC), Abuja, as part of its commitment to give back to the society.
The project, according to Dano, who also doubles as the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Nigerian Army Polo Association (NAPA) said the gesture was part of LCC’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and commitment to continue to support the Nigerian Army.
“Beyond the Guards Polo Club in Abuja, we have also supported almost six or seven different polo clubs in the country.
“So, we are looking at between 8 -12 months to complete the building and finishing of a world class club house here at the Guards polo club,” he said.
Tidesports source reports that the ground breaking ceremony for the proposed club house was held on the side lines of the ongoing Nigeria National Carnival Polo tournament at the club yesterday.
Maj. Gen. Haruna Momoh, the Deputy Chief of Policy and Plans/Director Staff duties at the Nigerian Army Headquarters, who represented the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Tukur Buratai and performed the ceremony, described the project as ‘a legacy that will stand the test of time.’
Momoh expressed gratitude to LCC for their support and commitment, saying, “On behalf of the COAS, officers and men of the Nigerian Army, I want to thank LCC most graciously for choosing to embark on this great project.
“This indeed is a legacy that will remain in our memory for a long time to come. We look forward to the manifestation of greater things and partnerships in the years ahead,” he said.
Chairman of Guards Polo Club, Amb. Sani Bala expressed gratitude to the company, saying that it was a great milestone for the club.
“We are very delighted that the appeals we have been making to well-meaning Nigerians and corporate bodies alike to support the game of polo are yielding fantastic results.
“LCC is coming with a lot of groups, companies and banks to build this wonderful club house. It is indeed going to be one of its kind in the country and we are really very happy’’, Bala said.
The chairman also revealed that plans were underway to bring about more developments in the club within the shortest possible time.
“There are a lot of developments coming through. In addition to the new club house, we intend to have at least one or two more polo pitches so as not to put too much pressure on the existing one.
“This is something that is going to happen with the collaboration and assistance of the NAPA.
“We are very grateful to Gen. M.S. Aliyu who has been giving the push for the Nigerian Army to really participate fully in the game of polo,” he said.
According to the chairman, there would be other recreational and sporting facilities in the club, such as squash and tennis courts, as well as a playing area for kids and a polo school to teach young players and organise a lot of other grassroots programmes.
“The game of polo requires skill and horsemanship and, therefore, one must have drive and passion to learn the basic rules and rudiments of the sport,” he said.
Sports
Edo 2020: Team Rivers Goes To Camp, Thursday
In a bid to to compete favourably and supersede records created at the 18th National Sports Festival, (NSF), Team Rivers has concluded arrangements to go into camping to further enhance its preparation for the task ahead.
The Head Coach, Rivers State Karate Association, Yahcob Davied disclosed this yesterday, in an interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt.
According to him, the Acting Director of Rivers State Sports Council, Mildred Hart, and the Festival consultant, Mr, Sonny gave the direction last week, saying that coaches should get their teams together for camping to further prepare for the “EDO 2020” NSF.
He explained that a new date has been decided for the 19th National Sports Festival tagged “EDO 2020”, following the decision taken at the meeting held last week in Delta State by the various State Directors of Sports and the National Council on Sports.
Davied said that it was also, decided at the meeting that the fiesta would witness two sets, as sports would be split into two groups in oder to comply with COVID -19 rules, saying that, the two groups would take turns to participate in the competition.
He noted that the idea of reducing athletes is not good and may affect the medals chances of the teams.
“ I am not comfortable with the idea of reducing the number of athletes preparing for the Festival, l picked 16 athletes for the Festival and it was reduced to four, l do not get it. That is not good. It might affect our winning chances,” Davied said.
.Meanwhile, the Festival now holds between 3 and 17 December, still in Edo State.
It would be recalled that Team River’s Karate won one gold and silver medals at the 2018 edition of the NSF.
By: Nancy Briggs
Sports
Anger, Disappointment Trail S’Eagles’ Benin Misadventure
It was supposed to be a grand event, a match that would have put the Super Eagles within a touching distance of the ticket to the next African Cup of Nations scheduled for 2022 and a celebration of the reopening of the refurbished Samuel Ogbemudia stadium, Benin City.
When the Super Eagles appeared to be in their elements and pumped four goals beyond the visiting Leone Stars of Sierra Leone within thirty minutes of the game, there was a sense of déjà vu within the fan-less terraces and the Nigerian bench.
Indeed, when the Leone stars pulled one goal back off Samuel Chukwueze’s error in the 42nd minute, the ominous signs of calamity were not palpable and went unheeded.
In an astounding turn of events in the second half, the Nigerian team collapsed disastrously as the wheels came off their cart. The Leone Stars happily took advantage of the Eagles vapid performance to bring the famous miracle of Damman by Nigeria’s Flying Eagles of 1989 to Benin City as the visitors rallied to draw level from almost a hopeless position.
At the final whistle, it was obvious that the Nigerian team had not only missed an opportunity to establish a commanding lead in their Group but had disappointed millions of Nigerians as they flattered to deceive in the match.
Benin fans, most of who followed the match on television ran to the stadium in despair and in demonstration of their anger literally held the Eagles hostage by preventing them from leaving the stadium. Calls for the immediate sack of coach Gernot Rohr and the dropping of some members of the team rented the air
According to some fans, Rohr has over time proven to be deficient tactically and technically as he failed to react effectively to the sloppiness that marked Super Eagles second half performance.
“ Gernot Rohr is not a coach, he is a scam, the NFF should sack him immediately if we are not going to witness a more damaging disgrace”, said Bright Ogunbor, a football fan.
According to Osazuwa Idehen, another Benin football fan, “ One cannot fathom the criteria used to invite players to the national team, even the ones invited, the coach couldn’t use them effectively, I swear that any of our local teams could have beaten this Sierra Leonean team. They have just succeeded in wasting money to invite all these so called foreign-based players
‘ I am pained because they just desecrated our new stadium”
Speaking to news men post match, Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, President, Amaju Pinnick described the 4-4 draw as the worst result he has seen in his life. “I will say it the way it is in my heart and the heart of many Nigerians, the truth is that we can’t be leading 4-0 to Sierra Leone and concede four goals for no reason, there is no reason. Since I became the president of NFF, this is the worst result I have seen in my life and in the next few days I wonder how I’m going to sleep”, he said
By: Gabriel Nwanetanya
