Rivers Nursery, Primary Schools Resume 2020/2021 Academic Session, Nov 23
The Rivers State Government has finally approved the re-opening of public and private Nursery and Primary schools in the state.
The resumption shall take effect from Monday, November 23, 2020 for the First Term 2020/2021 academic session, in line with the school calendar published by the Ministry of Education in August, 2020.
A statement late Monday, signed by the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Education, Sir Chidi Adiele, on behalf of the Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, said Governor Nyesom Wike approved the resumption.
“By this announcement all Head Teachers, Proprietors and other concerned persons should take all necessary steps to ensure safe and hitch-free resumption in line with extant COVID-19 Protocols,” the statement added.
The Rivers State Government had shutdown all schools in Rivers State on Monday, March 23, 2020 over the Coronavirus pandemic. Governor Nyesom Wike, who handed down the order in a statewide broadcast, said the action of shutting down schools was taken in the interest of the state.
However, on October 5, secondary schools re-opened for the third term of the 2019/2020 academic session.
Under the system it dubbed, “Blended Learning”, students in Junior Secondary, JSS 1-2, are to start physical classes from 8.00am and end by 11.00am, Monday to Friday, and are to resume virtual classes at home from 3.00pm to 5.00pm.
On Saturday, the junior students are to report in their classrooms for studies that are to commence from 9.00am and end by 12noon.
Then, in a revised order, students in Senior Secondary 1-2, are to start virtual learning at their various homes from 8.00am and wrap-up at 11.00am and report in their classrooms for physical lessons from 3.00pm to 5.00pm.
Then on Saturdays, they are expected to be in school for “Make-up Classes” from 1.00pm to 4.00pm.
They also are to attend classes on Saturdays which commence at 8.00am and terminate by 5.00pm.
Stop Treating #EndSARS Protesters As Terrorists …Afenifere, Ohanaeze, Middle Belt Forum, Others Warn
Apex Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere; umbrella Igbo group, Ohanaeze; Middle Belt Forum and other prominent Nigerians, yesterday, demanded that the Federal Government stop treating promoters of #EndSARS protest as terrorists, warning that the continued crackdown on the protesters could spark off an uprising that would be more devastating and difficult to contain.
They also flayed the Federal Government’s failure to identify and freeze accounts of sponsors of Boko Haram and other terrorists groups while finding it easy to go after the finances of peaceful #EndSARS promoters.
Spokesman of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin said “when Boko Haram started, they were just going about protesting until they killed Mohammed Yusuf and Boko Haram armed itself. They are now begging Boko Haram for amnesty all over the place. If they make it very clear to EndSARS protesters that they only have strength against unarmed youths, the next time they come, they will not come bare hands.”
The Secretary-General of Ohanaeze, Uche Achi-Okpaga said the government was adopting a diversionary approach to the #EndSARS protests and wondered why it was not investigating sponsors of the hoodlums that attacked the peaceful protesters.
“If they continue this way, I bet you, the second wave of #EndSARS will come and it will be more devastating,” he warned.
Spokesman, MiddleBelt Forum, Dr Dogo Isuwa said: “the CBN is not a security agency and cannot, should not call the #EndSARS protesters terrorists. The CBN has not been able to find the sponsors of Boko Haram for such a long time. So, how have they been able to find out the sponsors of #EndSARS sponsors within such a short time?”
Former Anambra Governor, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife decried the approach by the Federal Government to #EndSARS protesters, saying “government may win by using arm-twisting tendencies, but it is only temporary. Where the government is going, they look like agents of disintegration. When government does things with impunity, it cannot talk of the indivisibility of the nation.”
Elder statesman, Ayo Adebanjo said Buhari was the only enemy of Nigeria’s unity and not the #EndSARS protesters.
“If they are sincere, everybody is saying that the only thing that can save Nigeria is restructuring, but why is Buhari keeping quiet on that? Why should they be foisting the 1999 constitution on us? Restructuring is the last chance that Nigeria has,” he said.
Meanwhile, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the freezing of bank accounts and arrest of some #EndSARS promoters.
The National Vice President of CAN, Dr. Joseph Alima, who made the position of the group known while inaugurating the new CAN executives in Enugu State, said the government’s action was not a solution to the problem.
Also, Serving Overseer of The Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), Pastor Tunde Bakare, said Nigerians cannot afford to keep silent while youths face the same ‘beasts’ those in his generation faced as undergraduates.
Speaking during his, ‘State of the Nigerian Youth’ address with the theme: “The youth of a nation are the trustees of posterity’, Bakare decried the backlash being meted out to some of the young Nigerians who participated in the #EndSARS protests against police brutality.”
On his part, Bishop of Bauchi/Gombe Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Hilary Dachelem, advised President Muhammadu Buhari against deception in a bid to calm the youths.
Dachelem, who was reacting to town hall meetings organised by the Federal Government in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests to dialogue with youths and communities across the country on security issues and the way forward, advised the administration to be committed to genuinely addressing the plight of the youths for peace to reign warning of looming danging if the right step is not taken.
Former presidential candidate of Citizens Popular Party (CPP), Chief Maxi Okwu, described the clamp down on the #EndSARS protesters as an attempt to suppress popular dissent, stressing that it would fail.
He described as unfortunate the level of perfidy that characterise the present administration at the federal level and in many states, saying that was a clear indication that there were some plans in favour of dissidents, while those who are progressive and democratic are being victimised for expressing their fundamental rights.
#EndSARS Protests: No Extra-judicial Killings In Oyigbo, Wike Tells NBA
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom WIke, has flayed members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in the state for alleging that there were extra-judicial killings in Oyigbo Local Government Area during the recent #EndSARS protests “that were later hijacked by hoodlums which led to deaths of many persons, including security agents and destruction of properties,” insisting that there were no extra-judicial killings in the area as alleged.
The governor made this clarification while reacting to an address presented by the Chairman of the NBA, Port Harcourt Branch, Prince Nyekwere, during the special court session to commence the 2020/2021 legal year in the state, over the weekend.
Nyekwere, who spoke on behalf of other branches of the NBA in the state during the programme, alleged that there were extra-judicial killings in Oyigbo during the last #EndSARS protests in the state, and added that the association would provide pro bono legal services to the affected members of the public who may not have money to hire lawyers to represent them at the sitting of the investigative panel of inquiry set up by the state government as directed by the Federal Government.
Wike, however, not satisfied with the position taken by the group, took a swipe at the state leadership of NBA, accusing them of taking a position on a matter that has not been heard by the investigative panel.
He wondered why the association, which has not submitted any memorandum to the committee, would come to such conclusion, and pass judgement on a matter that was still at its pendency stage, regretting that the NBA’s stance was against the practice principle.
The state chief executive reiterated his earlier stand that there was no extra-judicial killing in the area, adding that he cannot be a sitting governor and allow any part of the state to be taken over by terrorists and miscreants.
“I cannot allow terrorists and miscreants occupy and take over or hoist any flag in any part of my state. Not when I am a sitting governor,” he stated.
It would be recalled that the NBA in the state had announced that it would set up a separate panel to investigate the Oyigbo #EndSARS carnage.
Police Nab Councillor For Battering Elder Brother’s Wife
Officers of Rivers State Police Command have arrested the leader of the Etche Legislative Assembly in the Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon Blackson Nwanyawu, for allegedly brutalizing a mother of six over allegation of witchcraft.
The battered woman, Love Nwanyawu, told journalists in Port Harcourt, that the councillor, who was her husband’s younger brother, along with two others, beat her to a pulp over allegation that she was a witch, and has been bringing misfortunes to the family.
With a badly battered, swollen face, lacerations and bruises on her head, Mrs Nwanyawu said her ordeal began when she travelled to her husband’s hometown, Omualu community, and overheard the councillor, his sister and a male relative, shouting on top of their voices in an intense argument.
She said that Blackson and other persons, then, accused her of witchcraft, and vowed to deal with her.
“I was surprised. The next thing I saw was that the three of them pounced at me, saying I was disturbing them, and that I was a witch. They said anytime I came back, the house would not rest. I said how?
“They pounced on me and gave me a beating of my life. Just look at me. Their plan was to eliminate me. After beating me and locking me up, one went outside, brought a chair and used it to hit my head twice. When he (councillor) saw that blood was gushing out, he drove off. Others also left. With the blood, I shouted for help. They all said their brother is a councillor and leader of Etche Legislative Assembly, and nothing will happen.
“I am calling for people to help me to seek justice. My husband, I trained him from secondary school to university. He lived with me for years when my children were small. I paid his last school fees, and he promised that when he graduated, he would ensure my children did not suffer.
“I was asking him, ’is this the promise you gave me?’ Look at how they repaid me. He wanted to send me to an early grave,” Nwanyawu said.
She claimed that her husband has been ill because he was traumatized by the incident.
In his reaction, the accused Councillor, Hon Blackson Nwanyawu, in a telephone interview aired on Nigeria Info 92 .3 FM, and monitored in Port Harcourt, claimed that his brother’s wife insulted him.
“The woman keeps insulting me every day, when I have not had any issue with her. Your father called me; I say I am not regretting my action. I have tolerated more than I can bear,” he stated.
Blackson claimed that the victim has been disparaging his reputation in the social media and that he would seek redress in court for remedies.
He promised to honour a police invitation on the matter and make himself available for investigation.
“There is no point talking too much because these things happen when you are in public office”, he added.
In a press statement, the Spokesman for the state police command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed receipt of the complaint, saying that the matter was being investigated.
Meanwhile, right advocacy groups are demanding justice for the brutalised woman.
A Port Harcourt-based rights activist, Prince Wiro, enjoined the police to ensure that the woman gets justice.
“It is inconceivable that a woman can be so beaten and battered because they feel that they are above the law. This is a clear case of human rights abuse. All those involved should be prosecuted as a deterrent that nobody is above the law”, he said.
Also, the Rivers State branch of the International Federation of Female Lawyers (FIDA), and members of the Rivers State Civil Society Organizations said they were closely monitoring the case with a view to ensuring that justice was served.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
