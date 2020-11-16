Oil & Energy
Oil Majors, Not Worried About Biden Presidency
The United States’ oil and gas industry has been fretting about the implications of a Biden Presidency on the sector in view of Joe Biden’s energy plan to favour renewables development and ban new oil and gas leases on federal lands. Yet, oil industry executives and professionals have said in recent days that a President Biden would not be as devastating to U.S. oil and gas as doomsayers fear.
Sure, Biden’s plan to fight climate change with a pivot to renewables and a pledge for net-zero emissions in the power sector by 2035, as well as a ban on fracking on federal lands, will impact the level of U.S. oil and gas production in the coming years.
However, the ambitious climate plan of a Biden Administration will likely have to be watered down, especially if Republicans keep the Senate majority, with this race to be decided in January run-offs in Georgia, analysts say.
Meanwhile, oil industry executives said on the ADIPEC Virtual 2020 Strategic Conference this week that the energy transition and the so much hyped ‘net zero’ would not happen overnight and that policymakers would have to take into account the cost of the transition and understand the mix of energy sources and technologies better, before jumping to promises to please the progressive base.
“Talking about climate is often like talking about religion with some politicians. They don’t actually understand the complexities of the energy system very much and that’s never very satisfying,” Bob Dudley said during an ADIPEC panel moderated by CNBC’s Steve Sedgwick.
Dudley was BP’s chief executive before Bernard Looney, who took over as CEO in February and immediately set out to transform the supermajor into an integrated energy company from an international oil company. Dudley currently chairs the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), a CEO-led voluntary alliance that includes U.S majors ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Occidental, Europe’s biggest oil firms BP, Shell, Total, Eni, Equinor, and Repsol, as well as Petrobras of Brazil, CNPC of China, and Saudi Aramco.
During the same panel, Occidental Petroleum’s CEO Vicki Hollub said any new regulations from a Biden Administration would most probably be “workable” for the industry and expressed hope that the oil sector and the Administration would find ways toward “collaboration” in the future U.S. energy policies.
“I’m not as worried as some people are. It is going to take some work to share that knowledge and to get his staff on board,” Hollub said, noting that Biden’s energy plan would likely be “mitigated” under a Republican Senate, which she expects after the Georgia run-offs.
Occidental this week announced a strategy to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, including Scope 3 emissions, those associated with the use of its products.
“In the end, as long as we have our long-term development plans in place, I think we will be okay as an industry,” Hollub said at the ADIPEC panel.
“We’re realistic that with a Biden win, doing business on BLM land will become more difficult,” Marathon Oil’s president and CEO Lee Tillman said on the earnings call last week.
If Biden bans new leasing in federal waters, the impact will be more significant than onshore, according to Ed Crooks, Wood Mackenzie’s Vice-Chair – Americas.
“A ban on new leasing, if permanent, would mean that by 2035 US offshore oil and gas production would be about 30% lower than if lease sales had continued,” Crooks says.
Another sector in the industry that could see a significant impact under Biden is pipeline infrastructure, with the Administration likely creating new hurdles for developers of oil and gas pipelines and export facilities because it would want to include the emissions impact in federal reviews, according to WoodMac’s Crooks.
Reductions of methane emissions and a ban on new leases on federal lands and waters could be enacted without Senate support, via Executive Orders, although the methane regulations will face a tough battle in the courts, Wood Mackenzie’s analysts said this week.
The oil and gas industry is “still an important source of tax revenue for certain states and a big employer – not least in New Mexico and Pennsylvania, key Democratic wins. There’s a delicate balance to be struck between nursing oil and gas through its current crisis and tightening the screws to align with the Democratic fossil fuel goals,” they noted.
This piece, written by Paraskova, was first published in London-based Oilprice.com.
Group Frowns At FG’s Failure To Stop Petrol Importation
The Federation of the Informal Workers Organisation of Nigeria has expressed displeasure over the Federal Government’s inability to stop the importation of petrol into the country.
The group noted that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has not fulfilled its pledge to boost the local refining of petroleum products since inception.
The union lamented the impact of the incessant increases in fuel pump prices on Nigerians, especially the workers in the informal sector, adding that government policies had caused more devastation on Nigerians than the effect of Covid-19.
In an interview with journalists, last Friday, the Secretary General of the organisation, Mr. Gbenga Komolafe, observed that workers who were engaged in agriculture, food production and supply chains, artisans, among others, were more severely impacted by the pandemic.
Komolafe pointed out that many of them have found it difficult to get back to business months after the lockdown had been eased off.
He urged the department responsible for building the National Social Register, the National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office in the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to work with the union and other informal sector organisations to enable those desperately in need of existence to have access to urgent help.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
Shell Donates Science Lab To Rivers Special School
Some Individuals Encouraging Illegal Refiners, Group Alleges
A Niger Delta group, under the aegis of Domestic Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (DROAN), has alleged that some individuals and organisations are negotiating and encouraging illegal refiners to continue with the unwholesome business.
National Chairman of DROAN, Mr Godwin Sunday, stated that while addressing journalists last Saturday at the end of their meeting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.
Sunday also alleged that some stakeholders were negotiating with some illegal refiners for percentage with a promise not to expose them, thereby encouraging them to go back to the creeks to continue with the illegal business.
He, therefore, appealed to the Federal government not to further delay the promise of establishing modular refineries in the Niger Delta, as well as integrating illegal refiners into the mainstream of the Petroleum sector.
He stated: “We are concerned that some individuals, agencies, organisations are setting up task force and committees with the sole aim and intent of aiding and abetting illegal oil refining, theft and pipeline vandalism.
“Government at all levels should investigate the activities of these individuals and organisations. We condemn it in its totality. We also call on the entire people of the Niger Delta to condemn this unpatriotic act.
“And we are appealing to the Federal Government to fulfil its own promise of establishing modular refineries in the nine states of the Niger Delta and integration of illegal refiners (kpo fire boys) into the mainstream of petroleum sector to curb further environmental degradation, pipeline vandalism, illegal refining, and youth restiveness.
“On our part we have fulfilled our promise that we will not go back to the creeks and we have stopped illegal oil refining. So we expect that in no distant time, government should also implement those things it promised us”
Sunday, however, hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for removing subsidy on petrol products, noting that at 60 years, Nigeria should not be importing petroleum products from other countries.
“We salute the courage of the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to bring the petrol subsidy regime to an end. We are appealing to Nigerians to support this decision of the government. If at 60, we are still importing petroleum products, it is very bad. It is unacceptable to us.
“We believe that better days are ahead because the subsidy money will now be channeled into other key sectors like education, health and infrastructural development”, he noted.
