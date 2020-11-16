Politics
Ogun PDP Suspends Bamgbose, Five Others For Anti-Party Activities
The crisis rocking the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), recently took another dimension following the suspension of the State Chairman of the party, Mr. Samson Bamgbose, for anti party activities.
The State Executive Committee of the party at an extra-ordinary meeting held on the 9th of November, 2020 suspended Bamgbose and others for anti-party activities.
The committee equally appointed Barrister Boladale Sanni from Yewa North Local Government as the acting chairman in line with Article 47 (6) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).
Other suspended Executive members are Chief Kehinde Oladeinde (ex-State Deputy Chairman), Barrister Kunle Bolujoko (ex-Ogun East Senatorial Chairman), Mrs. Bimbo Lanre-Balogun (ex-State Woman Leader), Hon. Sunmola Kayode (ex-Ogun West Senatorial Chairman), Alh. Kola Akinyemi (ex-Ogun Central Senatorial Chairman) and Hon. Alaba Adewunmi (ex-State Auditor).
While Bamgbose has been referred to the National Executive Committee of the party for further disciplinary actions, other suspended exco members are to appear before a seven-man disciplinary committee headed by Dr. Remilekun Bakare.
Politics
2023: I Don’t Agree With Calls For Igbo Presidency – Buba Galadima
The controversial former political associate of President Muhammadu Buhari, Buba Galadima, on Monday, claimed he does not agree with calls for Igbo Presidency in 2023.
Galadima who downplayed the possibility of “South-East presidency”, said he disagreed with the agitations.
He disclosed this during The Morning Show on Arise Television.
The former Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) scribe, however, assured that he would vote for any of his Southeast friends.
“I have a lot of friends from the South-East, I can vote for any of them if they present themselves but I am not agreeing to “Igbo presidency,” he said.
Politics
Keep Faith With PDP, Atiku Begs Nigerians
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has appealed to Nigerians to keep faith with his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Atiku speaking through his twitter handle on Monday said his party is the best friend Nigeria could have.
While taking a shot at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku said all the 6 geopolitical zones deserve a party that believes in Nigeria.
“The @OfficialPDPNig has much to offer all parts of Nigeria, and I urge all Nigerians in all zones to keep faith with a party that has kept faith with Nigeria and will be equitable to all.
“The Peoples Democratic Party is the best friend Nigeria could have. All geopolitical zones deserve a political party that believes in Nigeria and not a party that believes otherwise.”
Politics
2021 Budget: N110bn Statutory Transfer To Judiciary Inadequate, Reps Lament
The House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary, Monday, said that the annual budgetary allocation of N110billion to the federal judiciary was grossly inadequate in the dispensation of justice.
It also said there was an urgent need to implement the electronic filing of court processes and automation of the courts just as it also lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of additional eight justices of the Supreme Court.
The Chairman of the committee, Hon. Onofioke Luke made the observations during a budget defence session with the National Judicial Council (NJC), the Supreme Court and other lower courts in the country.
He said: “It is worrisome to note that the 2021 Budget Estimates for the Judiciary in the sum of N110billion only, which represents Statutory Transfer to the Judiciary, is inadequate in view of current realities.
The committee will engage the leadership of the House, and indeed, the National Assembly for more funds for the Judiciary to address the observed and obvious challenges of the Judiciary for expedited and efficient dispensation of justice in the country.
“The destruction of court by hoodlums that hijacked the #EndSARS protest has once again brought to fore the exigency of automating our court system right from the filing process to judgement delivery.
“The incident has led to loss of some vital court documents in some courts, which will stall several lawsuits and trials.
“There is urgent need to implement electronic filing of court process, electronic recording and transcription of court proceedings and electronic collection of judgment and having a central server that backs up court processes and documents and synchronise data across all remote locations.
“This will expedite justice delivery and forestall loss of court documents.
“The committee wishes to commend the President for the appointment of eight Justices of the Supreme Court, thereby raising the number of justices to 20, which will help in fast-tracking administration and delivery of justice. The background and wealth of experience of the appointed Justices is also commended while we appeal to the President to see the need to immediately fill the vacant positions in the Court of Appeal.”
