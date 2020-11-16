Business
Nigeria’s Inflation Hits 14.2% In October, NBS Confirms
The country’s inflation rate rose by 0.5 per cent point to 14.2 per cent in October from 13.7 percent in September, 2020.
This represents the 14th consecutive monthly rise in Headline inflation since September, 2019 when it stood at 11.24 per cent. Similarly, food inflation rose by 0.72 per cent point in October to 17.38 per cent from 16.66 percent in September.
In its Consumer Price Index (CPI) Report for October released on Monday, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said:”The consumer price index, (CPI) which measures inflation increased by 14.23 per cent (year-on-year) in October 2020. This is 0.52 per cent points higher than the rate recorded in September 2020 (13.71 percent). Increases were recorded in all COICOP divisions that yielded the Headline index.
“On a month-on-month basis, the Headline index increased by 1.54 per cent in October 2020, this is 0.06 per cent rate higher than the rate recorded in September 2020 (1.48 per cent).
“The urban inflation rate increased by 14.81 percent (year-on-year) in October 2020 from 14.31 per cent recorded in September, 2020, while the rural inflation rate increased by 13.68 per cent in October, 2020 from 13.14 per cent in September 2020.”
On food inflation, the report stated: ”The composite food index rose by 17.38 percent in October, 2020 compared to 16.66 per cent in September, 2020. This rise in the food index was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, potatoes, yam, and other tubers, meat, fish, fruits, vegetables, alcoholic and food beverages, and oils and fats.
“On a month-on-month basis, the food sub-index increased by 1.96 percent in October, 2020, up by 0.08 per cent points from 1.88 per cent recorded in September, 2020.”
According to the bureau, in October, 2020, food inflation on a year on year basis was highest in Edo (23 per cent), Zamfara (21 per cent) and Kogi (20.6 per cent), while Lagos (15 per cent), Ogun (14.5 per cent) and ondo (14.2 per cent) recorded the slowest rise.”
Probe NNPC, NPA, Other Big Agencies, Senate Tells Auditor General
The Senate has challenged the acting Auditor General of the Federation, Mr. Adolphus Aghughu, to focus more on the financial transactions of big revenue generation agencies instead of beaming searchlight only on smaller agencies.
The Chairman, Senate Public Affairs Committee, Senator Mathew Urhoghide, gave the charge on Monday while commenting on the 2021 budget defence of the Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation.
He specifically urged the AuGF to ensure holistic and comprehensive auditing of the accounts of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, the Nigerian Ports Authority, and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Authority, among others.
He said, “You claim that you are auditing the account of the federation and you won’t touch the accounts of the NNPC, NPA, NIMASA among others.
“You will remove all the big spenders from your watch list but you will focus on smaller agencies. That is what has been happening from 2015 till date.
“We don’t want to be seeing these smaller agencies of government that you are focusing on because they can’t settle well. We are tired of seeing audit queries involving municipal councils leaving behind the big agencies.”
The SPAC boss said his committee would carry out further works on what the AuGF was doing regarding the Bureau of Public Procurement.
He said, “We are doing status enquiries on the Bureau of Public Procurement based on the Auditor General report.
“We want to expand the scope. We want to look at their revenue and expenditure profile. We will look at the budget, particularly the Internally Generated Revenue.
“We want to see everything they have been collecting and how they’re spending it.
“We have asked the secretariat to write to them and invite them. The indictment of the Auditor General is correct. They could not even defend the queries issued against them by the Auditor General.”
Coalition Hails CBN Over Intervention Initiatives
The Coalition of Civil Society, on Monday, hailed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), over intervention initiatives geared towards boosting economic activities to create employment and wealth among Nigerians under the Buhari-led administration.
This was stated by the National President, Coalition of Civil Societies, Comrade Etuk Bassey Williams, at the All Civil Society National Economic Summit organised by Coalition of Civil Societies, which was held in Abuja.
Etuk, who made the acknowledgment while explaining the theme of the Summit, ‘Post COVID-19: Understanding The Economic Interventions of CBN & the Roles of Civil Society Groups’, called on the Apex Bank to go on more advocacy and interventions to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on socio-economic lives of Nigerians and businesses.
According to him, the CBN is doing a lot in terms of interventions to boost the economy, but much is not heard and known about them or do not know how to access the supports.
He also said the Summit was held at a time the country needs mechanisms to be put in place to revamp the economy in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era, which these interventions and programmes of the Federal Government through the CBN can make the desired impact.
He said: “This effort of the Federal Government has further demonstrated its willingness to alleviate the sufferings resulting from unemployment and poverty. It is also aimed at the enlightenment of our stakeholders, particularly the youths on the many interventions of the government and how to access them.
“But we want to recommend to CBN and other agencies of government to get involved in more advocacy programmes using credible civil society groups in reaching the people and explain these policies and benefits more to the people. It is time to build back the Trust.
“This is the summit is also an attempt to generate fresh narratives that will help shape the perceptions of Nigerians on the impact and efficacy of several monetary and palliative policies during the lockdown period introduced to address the resultant economic challenges occasioned by Covid-19 pandemic.
“Considering also our civic responsibility of interfacing between government and the civil populace, it is right that we support viable and proactive intervention policies of the government.
“Major interventions introduced by the CBN include: Accelerated Agriculture Development Scheme (AADS), Agri-Business, Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS)), Real Sector Support Facility (RSSF), Credit Support for Health Sector and Creative Industry Financing Initiative, etc. The whole essence of these efforts by the CBN is to create support for businesses in order to avert recession and headship during and post the Covid-19 pandemic.
“It is our expectation that at the end of this summit we would have understood the scope and impact of the many intervention policies of the CBN on businesses and households, and also suggest to the government on how to sustain it and make it accessible.”
Meanwhile, the coalition in a communique after the summit tasked Nigerians to hold public office holders accountable for their responsibilities and service to the people in order for them to sit up and do the right thing and deliver the good.
“There is a need for training civil societies at the national level to help the government inform the citizens of government politics and intervention.
“There is a need for behavioural change among the citizens toward properly understanding government policies. The civil societies should collaborate to discourage ethnic divide and promote unity”, he added.
However, the coalition called on Nigerians to get involved in government intervention programmes that will benefit them, especially in the area of entrepreneurship.
‘Moody’s AAA Rating Validates AfDB’s Strength’
President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, says the AAA rating by Moody’s Investors Service validates the strength of the bank’s strong governance systems in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adesina made this remark in a statement issued by the bank at the weekend.
The Tide reports that AAA is the highest rating possible that may be assigned to an issuer’s bonds by any of the major credit rating agencies.
AAA-rated bonds have a high degree of credit worthiness because their issuers are easily able to meet financial commitments and have the lowest risk of default.
Adesina said, “The AAA rating by Moody’s validates the strength of the bank’s prudent financial and risk management and strong governance systems even in the face of tough challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The extraordinary support of the bank’s shareholders boosts our capacity to finance African countries.
“We will continue to manage risks and capital requirements adequately to help African countries to build their economies back, better and faster, while assuring economic, health and climate resilience.’’
Vice President for Finance and Chief Finance Officer, AfDB, Swazi Tshabalala, reiterated the backing of the bank’s shareholders and strong financial profile.
Tshabalala said, “AfDB is rated triple-A with stable outlook by all the major international rating agencies.
“Moody’s Investor Service affirmed AfDB’s AAA credit rating, with a stable outlook in an annual credit analysis dated October 27.
“The credit profile of African Development Bank (AfDB) is supported by the bank’s robust capital buffers and superior risk management, which mitigate risks,” Moody’s investor service said.
It added, “An ample liquidity buffer and unfettered access to international capital markets also support its ability to meet its debt-service obligations.
“Moreover, the bank has a long track record of being the premier development institution in Africa and benefits from shareholders’ ability and willingness to support its development objectives, exemplified by the significant contributions of highly rated non-regional member countries.’’
Moody’s Corporation, often referred to as Moody’s, is an American business and financial services company which provides international financial research on bonds issued by commercial and government entities.
