Politics
… Hails Ex-Ekiti Gov At 60
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday described Ayodele Fayose, former Ekiti State Governor as a courageous statesman.
PDP made the remark while congratulating Fayose on his 60th birthday.
The opposition party stated this in a statesman signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.
According to Ologbondiyan: “Indeed, our party celebrates Chief Fayose who, over the years, has demonstrated an uncommon commitment and zeal towards the unity, stability and development of our dear nation, Nigeria, as well as in fighting for the rights, liberty and welfare of the common man, in line with the manifesto and ideals of our great party.
“Unarguably, Chief Fayose is a fearless and very forthright leader whose outspokenness for justice, equality and fairness, particularly for the downtrodden, clearly demonstrates his belief in putting the good and welfare of others above personal interests; the very reason he is so loved across our nation.
“Indeed, Osokomole’s sense of duty, particularly during his tenure as governor of Ekiti state, where his exceptional transparency, accessibility, humility in service and love for his people propelled him to deliver an unprecedented development of Ekiti state in all sectors of life, during which the state experienced its best and most productive years.”
Politics
Secondus Wants PDP To Take Over Anambra
The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said that with consistent strong showing of the party in Anambra State, it only needs a little more effort for the party to take the governorship seat come 2021.
Secondus, who was represented by the national youth leader of PDP, Hon. S. K. E. Ude-Okoye during a grand reception organised by Anambra Central Senatorial district for the state chairman, Chief Ndubisi Nwobu at the weekend in Awka said the party had always won national elections in the state and that showed that Anambra is a PDP State.
He added that what is more is that currently, all other political parties in the country now acknowledged that only PDP can govern Nigeria,
He stated that the party has only one chairman in the state in the person of Chief Ndubisi Nwobu and pleaded with members to rally round him to achieve their aim of installing the next governor of the state.
Earlier, in his welcome address to the massive audience which included chairman of Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party, Alhaji Walid Jubrin, the vice chairman of Anambra Central Senatorial district of the party, Dr. C. C. Okeke, said the reception was organized to appreciate tremendous efforts of Nwobu in giving the party a new look.
Describing Nwobu as “astitute, brilliant, transparent and indefatigable”, Okeke said Nwobu has raised the party to an enviable height and ensured level playing ground for contestants as evidenced in the number of the party’s candidates who attended the reception.
In his speech, Nwobu appealed for “a greater honour and commitment in delivering 2021 race for PDP”.
According to him, the success he recorded so far was as a result of the collective effort of members of the party, noting that it was just the beginning.
Politics
PDP Decries N170 Fuel Price
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse the increase in the pump price of fuel which increased from N159 to N170 per liter.
The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, at the weekend in Abuja, rejected the increase describing it as unbearable to Nigerians.
Ologbondiyan said it was also unacceptable given the prevailing economic crunch already confronting Nigerians.
He said that the PDP insisted that the increase in the pump price would worsen the already “suffocating economic” situation in the country.
He added that such hike would be an additional log tied on the economic neck of Nigerians.
Ologbondiyan said that the government had no justification to increase the cost of fuel to anything above N100 per liter, let alone N170.
He said that there was no such justification when there were practical options to maintain affordable price given Nigeria’s production capacity and potentialities.
Ologbondiyan decried the continuous increase in the pump price of fuel.
He added that government had yet to come clean on the parameters being used for the hike in prices vis-a-vis Nigeria’s production, export and accruing revenue.
He said that energy officials had witheld the facts regarding the status and volume of oil production, sales and accruing revenue.
This, according to Ologbondiyan, was in addition to government’s inability to fix our refineries and end crude oil theft.
He added that fraud in the management of the country’s oil resources was responsible for the high costs and hardship being suffered by millions of Nigerians who could barely afford their meals and basic necessities of life.
He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take steps in fulfilment of his campaign promise to revamp Nigeria refineries, while urging him to get more competent hands to run the oil sector.
Politics
Yuletide: Lawmaker Tasks FG On Int’l Flights
The Deputy Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Hon. Toby Okechukwu (APC-Enugu), has called on the Federal Government to immediately reopen the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, for ease of transport during the forthcoming festive period.
Okechukwu, representing Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency, also called on the government to reactivate the remaining air facilities to allow international flight operations.
According to him, this call becomes expedient ahead of the Yuletide when Nigerians will like to come home from every part of the world.
He said in a statement in Abuja that multiple stopovers would expose people to more risks than a direct flight to their destinations in a time of pandemic.
The lawmaker said there was no economic wisdom in keeping the airport shut from international operations after investing over N10 billion to upgrade it.
“The Christmas and New Year are the periods when our international airports are most socially and economically relevant to both Nigerians at home and in Diaspora.
“The opportunity cost of keeping these airports shut from international operations can be quite high.
“It ranges from higher risk of contracting COVID-19 through multiple stopovers to the issues of more man-hours, security risks, and auto crashes associated with compelling more people than necessary to travel by roads,” he said.
The lawmaker urged the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) and the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), to take necessary steps to restore full international operations in such airports.
“There is no peculiar health risks that should warrant the continued restriction of any international air facility from full operations at this time.
“The PTF and Ministry of Aviation should, therefore, do all that is necessary to ensure that this is achieved so that Nigerians will not have to suffer unnecessarily.
“Enough provisions has also been made in the budget; in any case, they can always approach the parliament, should they need more support, as we are always ready to assist,” he said.
